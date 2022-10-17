What happened at the Asian Doll concert? Details explored as two people shot in North Carolina college

Two people were shot and several left injured on October 15, when gunfire broke out at a North Carolina college during Asian Doll’s concert. The American rapper was performing at a homecoming party at Livingstone College in Salisbury around 11.00 pm.

In a joint statement, police and the school administration noted that a lone gunman opened fire after a fight broke out while the artist was performing on stage. No arrests have been made as of now.

Both victims of gunshots now in stable condition

Video footage showed that a fight broke out while Asian Doll was performing onstage at the Livingstone College homecoming concert on the Salisbury campus.

As attendees began fleeing the venue, a male victim suffered a gunshot wound and was rushed to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte. As per a spokesperson cited by NY Post, the victim is now in stable condition. A female victim was also grazed by a bullet and was treated at a nearby hospital.

Apart from the two who were shot, several others were left injured after the incident.

Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony Davis said that the school is working with local law enforcement to evaluate public safety measures at the college. In a statement, Davis said:

“I am saddened that after a week of homecoming activities without incident, our students, alumni, family and friends were exposed to this senseless act of violence.”

He further added that the school is also assessing students’ mental health following the gun violence. While no arrests have been made yet, the college is cooperating with police on the ongoing investigation.

The rapper did not address the shooting but shared a series of videos from the concert to her Instagram story.

In brief, about Asian Doll

Asian Doll is a Dallas-based rapper and was the first artist signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Eskimo Records. She kickstarted her music career with the release of Da Rise of Barbie Doll Gang Empire in 2015.

Her debut studio album Funkdafied was the first platinum-certified record by a female rapper. She has released several other projects including Drippin in Glo (2016), Project Princess Vol. 1 (2016), OuttaSpace (2017), Kill Bill, Vol. 1 (2017) Doll SZN, So Icy Princess (2018).

Earlier in 2019, Asian Doll changed her name to Asian Da Brat to distance herself from a group of female rappers from Chicago.

In 2019, she released her eighth mixtape release titled UNFUCCWITABLE followed by Doll SZN Reloaded in 2020. The EP features a guest verse from King Von. The lead single of the album titled Come Find Me was released on April 1, 2020. It was supported by a music video directed by Dead Fly Films.

In November 2020, King Von died after a violent confrontation outside an Atlanta nightclub which led to a gunfire. In January 2021, Asian Doll, who was in an on-and-off relationship with King Von, spoke about struggling with depression due to his death.

