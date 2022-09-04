How rich is Joel Madden? Singer’s rumored net worth explored as he is set to host Ink Master Season 14

Season 14 of Ink Master is set for release on September 7, 2022. The show will feature ten fan-favorite tattoo artists from the previous season, and will be hosted by Joel Madden.

Joel Madden is a record producer, singer, DJ, actor, and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Madden boasts a net worth of $40 million.

Joel Madden from Ink Master is part of a famous punk band

Joel Madden, 43, was born on March 11, 1979, in Waldorf, Maryland. Joel took a keen interest in music from a young age, and at the age of 16, he started his own band, Good Charlotte.

The band was an interesting collaboration among Madden, his twin brother Benji, and their classmates Aaron Escolopio (drums), Paul Thomas (bass), and Billy Martin (guitar).

In 2000, they released their first self-titled album, which earned great reviews from critics and also made it to number 185 on the Billboard 200.

As a band, Good Charlotte has also made cameo appearances in the parody film Not Another Teen Movie and cameos in 2004's Fat Albert and 2006's Material Girls.

Moreover, in 2011, Madden, along with his twin brothers, prepared a mixtape called Before – Volume One, which features artists such as Machine Gun Kelly, Wiz Khalifa, Detail, Tayyib Ali, and Billy Blue.

Madden made guest appearances in 2015’s The Naked Brothers Band, and on the Fox series Empire. Additionally, he also served as a vocal coach on five seasons of the reality singing competition show The Voice Australia.

Madden also established a clothing line called MADE Clothing with his brothers Benji and Josh. However, its name was later changed to DMCA Collective. The brand was eventually dissolved.

In 2007, Joel co-founded The Richie Madden Children's Foundation with his wife Nicole Richie. The organization was created to inspire moms and their families to purchase items from an online registry.

The couple also owns $6.7 million property in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of the Santa Monica Mountains.

More about Joel Madden's band Good Charlotte

In 2002, the band got their breakthrough with The Young and the Hopeless. Some of Madden's hit singles in the album, like The Anthem, Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, and Girls & Boys, sold 3.5 million copies in the US and was certified triple-Platinum by the RIAA.

Following this, the band released another successful album, The Chronicles of Life and Death, which featured the hit singles Predictable and I Just Wanna Live. In 2007, Good Charlotte put out Good Morning Revival, which debuted at number seven on the Billboard 200.

He later produced the singles The River and Dance Floor Anthem. Furthermore, some of his albums in the list also include 2010's Cardiology, 2016's Youth Authority, and 2018's Generation Rx.

What is Ink Master season 14 all about?

The new season of Ink Master will also feature Ryan Ashley, Nikko Hurtado and Ami James as judges. These judges - all notable names in the tattoo industry - will assign highly challenging tattoo-oriented tasks which will aim to test the creativity and precision of the contestants. The winner of this season will bag a grand cash prize of $250,000.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Ink Master contestants compete in various tattoo challenges that not only test the artists’ technical skills but also their on-the-spot creativity, where they must create and execute an original tattoo on command. Challenges focus on different tattooing techniques, such as shading, line and proportion, and styles including photorealism, Tribal, American traditional, and pin-up."

Ink Master is executive produced by Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock and Andrea Richter. Benjamin Hurvitz, Jessica Zalkind and Tim Palazzola also serve as executive producers and Donny Hugo Herran is an executive in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Ink Master Season 14 on September 7 on Paramount+.

Edited by Prem Deshpande