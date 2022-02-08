Who is Joel Madden married to? Hilary Duff reunites with ex for group date night in LA

American actress Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma recently enjoyed a group date night with their couple-friends, which also involved the former's ex-boyfriend Joel Madden.

The date night, which happened at Scratch Bar & Kitchen in Los Angeles, was captured by Pulse Music Group founder Josh Abraham on his Instagram story.

Duff appeared with her husband Koma, while Joel Madden was with his wife Nicole Richie, and Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz was accompanied by his girlfriend Meagan Camper.

In one of the pictures shared by Abraham, the bunch can be seen posing for a group photo. In another shot, Koma holds up a knife and Wentz holds up a lit culinary torch, which Abraham captions, "New band alert."

Hilary Duff and Joel Madden started dating over 15 years ago, in 2004, when she was 16 years old and one year after her classic album Metamorphosis was released. After two years of dating, they decided to end their relationship amicably in 2006.

Four years after their separation, Hilary Duff married Canadian ice-hockey player Mike Comrie in 2010. The duo split in 2016. The Lizzie Maguire actress tied the knot with songwriter Matthew Koma in 2019.

Hilary Duff's ex Joel Madden is now married to Nicole Richie

Shortly after splitting up with Hilary Duff in 2006, Madden started dating television personality Nicole Richie in December that year.

Nicole Richie is the adopted daughter of legendary singer Lionel Richie and wife Brenda Harvey. She was born in Berkeley, California to Peter Michael Escovedo and Karen Moss. She moved in with Lionel Richie when she was three years old since her biological parents could not provide for her.

Professionally, Nicole is a fashion designer, writer, and actress. Her popularity rose after starred on the reality television series The Simple Life (2003–2007), in which she appeared alongside her childhood friend and fellow socialite Paris Hilton. Since then, she has judged several reality shows and starred in television series.

There were rumors that several tracks from Duff's 2007 album, Dignity, referred to her split from Madden and his relationship with Richie. She has also occasionally spoken about their romance in the past.

During an interview with Australia's 60 Minutes in April 2013, Madden revealed that Richie, 40, only agreed to go out with him because he kept asking.

"When I first would see her around, we were friends. But I don’t think I’m the obvious choice. I’m always like, ‘Just give me a shot. Just give me one date.’ If I can get my foot in the door…”

In January 2008, the duo welcomed their first child, Harlow, followed by son Sparrow in 2009. Soon after becoming parents to two kids, the pair announced their engagement in February 2010.

Madden and Richie had their wedding in December 2010. The winter-themed ceremony was officiated by Run-DMC rapper and reality star Rev. Run in Beverly Hills.

