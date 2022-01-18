KevJumba engaged: Fans rejoice as popular YouTuber shares wholesome proposal video 

YouTuber Kevin Wu, best known as KevJumba, announced his engagement on Instagram on January 17, leaving fans rejoicing. The 31-year-old got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend if she would marry him, but the video clip was cut short before she could reply.
The Instagram post’s caption read:
“I did it! She said yes!!!”
He also posted a picture and a video of them celebrating their engagement.
The YouTuber had tagged 'thegingermorning' in the Instagram post. However, her identity has been hidden from the former’s social media career.
Reacting to the latest engagement announcement, followers could not stop celebrating on social media. Many posted congratulatory messages on Twitter and Instagram. A few read:
Where was KevJumba born?
The YouTuber has amassed over 2.72 million subscribers on his YouTube channel- “Kevin.” The Houston, Texas-native initially used to upload comical vlogs, but began posting more serious content in 2017. He also has a second channel called JumbaFund, where he funded charities from his earnings.
Kevin was part of the “YTF” YouTube group. The abbreviation stands for "Yesterday is in the past, Today you have a choice, Forever is up to you." The members of the group include content creators Ryan Higa, Victor Kim, D-trix, Jr Aquino, Chester See and Andrew Garcia.
Kevin has uploaded no content to his main channel since the past four years. In April 2016, he detailed why he stopped uploading content on his blog. He stated he left the video platform to meditate and attend college.
He is currently active on Twitch, and also actively uploads videos on his second channel, which has become a place where he explores his interests in gaming.