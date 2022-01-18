KevJumba engaged: Fans rejoice as popular YouTuber shares wholesome proposal video 

YouTuber Kevin Wu, best known as KevJumba, announced his engagement on Instagram on January 17, leaving fans rejoicing. The 31-year-old got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend if she would marry him, but the video clip was cut short before she could reply.

The Instagram post’s caption read:

“I did it! She said yes!!!”

He also posted a picture and a video of them celebrating their engagement.

The YouTuber had tagged 'thegingermorning' in the Instagram post. However, her identity has been hidden from the former’s social media career.

Reacting to the latest engagement announcement, followers could not stop celebrating on social media. Many posted congratulatory messages on Twitter and Instagram. A few read:

TheFatinNajwaƪ(˘⌣˘)ʃ @fatinnajwarozel You know you’re already old when Kevjumba posted that he is now engaged. Grats to my former youtuber You know you’re already old when Kevjumba posted that he is now engaged. Grats to my former youtuber

라야 @into_jisung KEVJUMBA FREAKING JUST GOT ENGAGEDD. YO, I AM OLDDDDD.



i didnt even know that he was back in america ._. KEVJUMBA FREAKING JUST GOT ENGAGEDD. YO, I AM OLDDDDD.i didnt even know that he was back in america ._.

full groan adult 🍥 @lupcheong omg awesome KevJumba is engaged! still can't believe he made TenZ cry. how the worlds collide :o omg awesome KevJumba is engaged! still can't believe he made TenZ cry. how the worlds collide :o

ki @ddalgisani KEVJUMBA IS GETTING MARRIED??? LETS GOOOOOOO KEVJUMBA IS GETTING MARRIED??? LETS GOOOOOOO

idka @maipaperjourney Kevjumba got engaged yall ugh I’m SO HAPPY Kevjumba got engaged yall ugh I’m SO HAPPY 😭😭😭😭😭😭

Yazmin Giron @ymg180 congratulations man!! Soooo I just found out kevjumba is now engagedcongratulations man!! Soooo I just found out kevjumba is now engaged 😭 congratulations man!!

NY-H @AlohaY0shi happy but sad haha congrats man! kevjumba just got engagedhappy but sad haha congrats man! kevjumba just got engaged 😭 happy but sad haha congrats man!

chiara @chiaraangel__ kevjumba is engaged. my childhood has come to an end. kevjumba is engaged. my childhood has come to an end.

Where was KevJumba born?

The YouTuber has amassed over 2.72 million subscribers on his YouTube channel- “Kevin.” The Houston, Texas-native initially used to upload comical vlogs, but began posting more serious content in 2017. He also has a second channel called JumbaFund, where he funded charities from his earnings.

Kevin was part of the “YTF” YouTube group. The abbreviation stands for "Yesterday is in the past, Today you have a choice, Forever is up to you." The members of the group include content creators Ryan Higa, Victor Kim, D-trix, Jr Aquino, Chester See and Andrew Garcia.

Kevin has uploaded no content to his main channel since the past four years. In April 2016, he detailed why he stopped uploading content on his blog. He stated he left the video platform to meditate and attend college.

He is currently active on Twitch, and also actively uploads videos on his second channel, which has become a place where he explores his interests in gaming.

