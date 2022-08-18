Who is the richest judge from Making the Cut Season 3? Rumored net worth explored

Making The Cut is back with season 3 and is set to release on August 19 on Amazon Prime.

Along with 10 budding fashion entrepreneurs, the show will feature judges Nicole Richie, Jeremy Scott, and Heidi Klum. All three have earned great fame in the fashion industry and their specialized fields. They are big fashion personalities that have also garnered great net worth. So it will be interesting for the reader to find the wealthiest judge on the show by the end of this article.

The upcoming show will feature ten budding fashion entrepreneurs looking for a field to showcase their designer talent and launch their own label. In the show, they will have to create different types of runway looks to impress the judges and will the title and the grand cash prize of $100,000 to invest in their brand.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Season Three will feature a new group of 10 entrepreneurs and designers from around the world who are ready to take their emerging brands to the next level and become the newest global phenomenon."

It adds:

"The winner of the series will receive $1 million to invest in their business and mentorship with Amazon Fashion. The winner will also have an opportunity to create an exclusive co-brand with Amazon Fashion and launch their existing brands in the Amazon Fashion store."

Net Worth explored for Making The Cut judges

1) Nicole Richie

40-year-old Nicole Richie is a reality television star, model, and actress. She has a net worth of $40 million combined with her husband, rock star Joel Madden.

However, she rose to fame when she appeared on the 2003 hit reality tv show The Simple Life. After this, she seriously started her acting career. She also got a chance to work in several movies like Kids in America. In terms of television, she has appeared in shows like Eve, Six Feet Under, American Dreams, 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter, Chuck, and Project Runway.

When it comes to books, her most successful work is The Truth About Diamonds, which became on the New York Times bestsellers list.

In fashion, she is associated with Bongo Jeans, Urban Decay, Jimmy Choo, Vogue, and Elle. She also has her own line of clothing, handbag, and jewelry lines.

2) Tim Gunn

69-year-old Tim Gunn is a fashion consultant, television personality, actor, and voice actor with a net worth of $18 million. Best known for his reality television series Project Runway, Tim has been the chief creative officer at Parsons School of Design.

After creating Project Runway, the Making The Cut judge and host created the show Tim Gunn's Guide to Style, based on his self-authored book A Guide to Quality, Taste, and Style. Gunn has also appeared in sitcoms like How I Met Your Mother, Gossip Girl, Family Guy, Bill Nye Saves the World, and BoJack Horseman.

Moreover, on television, Gunn narrated the short-lived ABC sitcom Mixology and co-hosted the health and lifestyle talk show The Revolution.

Nevertheless, the Making The Cut judge lives in a 1,700-square-foot apartment in Manhattan's Upper West Side, which has a 500-square-foot terrace that features an urban garden with shrubs, potted trees, and flowering plants.

3) Jeremy Scott

Fashion designer Jeremy Scott has a net worth of $2 million. Born in Kansas City, Missouri, he studied at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York, and started his career at Paris Fashion Week.

In 2008, the Making The Cut judge collaborated with Adidas to launch a collection of apparel and footwear. Then again, in 2015, the 47-year-old debuted his fragrance line with Adidas.

Moreover, in 2013 he became the Creative Director at Moschino. His success was evident as many artists like Rihanna and Britney Spears featured his collections in their music videos.

Nevertheless, there is also a movie about his rise in the fashion industry called Jeremy Scott: The People's Designer.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Making The Cut season 3 on August 19 on Amazon Prime.

