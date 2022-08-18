What time will Making the Cut Season 3 air on Prime Video? Release date, format, and more details explored

Season 3 of Making the Cut is set to be released on Amazon on August 19 at 12 am GMT. With ten new contestants looking for a platform to launch their fashion brand, the show will release two new episodes every week, while the finale episode will release on September 9.

Moreover, the show released the official trailer of the show on July 28, featuring some high fashion looks created by the fashion entrepreneurs and some engaging drama among the judges.

Season 3 of Making the Cut will feature entrepreneurs brainstorming every week to create some spectacular runway looks for the judges to judge. The most unique aspect of the show is that the winning looks will be immediately available for sale on Amazon in limited editions, and viewers can shop them if they like them.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Season Three will feature a new group of 10 entrepreneurs and designers from around the world who are ready to take their emerging brands to the next level and become the newest global phenomenon."

It adds:

"The winner of the series will receive $1 million to invest in their business and mentorship with Amazon Fashion. The winner will also have an opportunity to create an exclusive co-brand with Amazon Fashion and launch their existing brands in the Amazon Fashion store."

What is the format of Making the Cut?

Unlike other runway shows, Making the Cut features budding designers' 'look-creating' process. Moreover, they will be asked to create two kinds of looks; an 'accessible look' and a 'runway look.'

Each week, they have to present these looks on the fashion runway, which will be presented on beautiful backdrops in Los Angeles.

Based on their work, the judges will decide the ultimate winner, who will walk away with $1 million and get more opportunities to establish their brand in the fashion world.

According to the show's description, the show will also feature "new brand collaborations, including an activewear challenge with iconic brand Champion, and expanded collections from each week's winning designers, giving fans and customers even more opportunities to shop in Amazon Fashion's Making the Cut store."

Also, the upcoming season will witness some iconic backdrops in Los Angeles like Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, the unique desert landscape of Vasquez Rocks, and a rooftop of one of Downtown LA's many skyscrapers with sweeping views of the city skyline.

Moreover, the show will be judged by actress and House of Harlow 1960 creative director Nicole Richie and fashion pop icon and Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott.

Some of the guest appearances in the show will include pop superstars Chloe x Halle, A-List stylist Jason Bolden, and fashion TikToker and model Wisdom Kaye.

The contestants' list for season 3 will have:

Ciara Chyanne Morgan (Los Angeles, California)

Curtis Cassell (Brooklyn, New York)

Emily Bargeron (Savannah, Georgia)

Gabriella Meyer (Chicago, Illinois)

Georgia Hardinge (London, England)

Jeanette Limas (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert (Montreal, Canada)

Rafael Chaouiche (Curitiba, Brazil)

Sienna Li (New York, New York)

Yannik Zamboni (Zurich, Switzerland)

The executive producers of the series are Sara Rea, Sue Kinkead, Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn, and Jennifer Love. It is produced by Hello Sunshine and Amazon Studios.

Viewers can watch the premier episode of Making the Cut on August 19 on Amazon Prime.

