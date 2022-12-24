How much time is Tory Lanez facing? Charges, sentencing explored as rapper is found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion 

A Los Angeles jury found rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting fellow singer Megan Thee Stallion. The former now faces over 22 years in prison. His family has since denounced the verdict.

The jury found Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson guilty of three felony counts. The rapper showed no visible reactions when the verdict was announced. He remained handcuffed while in the courtroom.

It remains unknown whether the Canadian rapper plans to appeal. Meanwhile, his family reacted angrily towards the verdict. As it was announced, Tory Lanez’s father Sonstar Peterson screamed inside the courtroom- “this is a wicket system!”

Sonstar Peterson continued:

“It’s not over! God does not lose! And even though we’ve come to this junction, trust me, you will see that our God does not fail.”

In an interview with Insider, Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney Alex Spiro gladly said:

“The jury got it right. I am thankful there is justice for Meg.”

What charges is Tory Lanez facing?

After deliberation, the 30-year-old was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, holding a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

According to TMZ, the rapper now faces over 22 years in prison. The same will be confirmed on his January 27 sentencing. They also claimed that the singer’s lawyers were in contact with immigration officials prior to the verdict being announced. They were told that it is likely that he may face deportation.

The jurors reached the verdict after seven hours of deliberations. Lanez was immediately taken to custody after the announcement.

After the verdict was delivered, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón commended Megan Thee Stallion for her “courage.” He said:

“You showed incredible courage and vulnerability with your testimony despite repeated and grotesque attacks that you did not deserve. You faced unjust and despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face and you have been an inspiration to others across LA County and the nation.

Netizens celebrate Megan Thee Stallion’s win

The internet was sent into a frenzy after the verdict was announced. Ardent fans of the Sweetest Pie singer congratulated her for her legal win. A few reactions to the verdict read:

A recap of the trial

The past two weeks in court were filled with shocking and emotional testimonies. The trial came into being after Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete testified that she was shot by Tory Lanez at a party held at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills residence on July 12, 2020.

The two got into a verbal argument over their musical talent among other topics. Megan Thee Stallion demanded to be let out of the luxury SUV vehicle they sat in. After she left the car, Lanez fired five rounds at her. He also reportedly yelled at her- “dance b***h!”

Megan testified that her fellow singer offered her one million dollars to keep quiet about the attack as he claimed to be on probation.

Tory Lanez’s attorney George Mgdesyan unsuccessfully argued in court that the investigation was botched. He also accused Megan’s ex-friend Kelsey Harris of shooting at her out of “jealousy.”

