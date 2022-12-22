2023 K-pop concerts: All artists that will roll out their tours

2022 served many iconic concerts from several artists. With the year coming to an end, 2023 K-pop concerts are here now to one-up last year with countless artists kickstarting their tours. While some artists like ITZY, EPEX, P1Harmony, TAN, VERIVERY, and N.Flying will jbe embarking on their very first tours, a whole bunch of others will be returning to perform their fresh setlists worldwide once again.

BLACKPINK, already on their Born Pink world tour, will continue in 2023 with added dates. NCT 127 has also extended dates for their tour. ATEEZ is back with another tour serving a fresh setlist from their new album. pH-1 is finally rolling out his own tour, along with Stray Kids, MAMAMOO, and Jackson Wang with their own 2023 K-pop concerts.

Other remarkable artists who'll also be a part of the long list of 2023 K-pop concerts are OnlyOneOf, EPIK HIGH, Kang Daniel, The Rose, JUST B, CIX, AOMG, Kisu, SIK-K, ONEUS, JYP, and Lim Young Woong.

Artists who are rolling out 2023 K-pop concerts: BLACKPINK, ATEEZ, Stray Kids, ITZY, and more

1) BLACKPINK

The K-pop girl group who kickstarted their work tour, Born Pink, in 2022 following their album release, will continue to roll out their concerts into next year. Among the bagful of 2023 K-pop concerts that the fandom has to look forward to, BLACKPINK's extension dates include locations in Asia.

January 7 - Bangkok

January 13 - Hong Kong

January 14 - Hong Kong

January 15 - Hong Kong

January 20 - Riyadh

January 28 - Abu Dhabi

March 4 - Kuala Lumpur

March 11 - Jakarta

March 12 - Jakarta

March 18 - Kaohsiung

March 25 - Manila

March 26 - Manila

May 13 - Singapore

2) OnlyOneOf

Studio PAV @studio_pav



Which city will you be going to? Hopefully not OnlyOneOf them



We are excited to announce the US Dates and Cities for @OnlyOneOf_twt Grand America Tour

Which city will you be going to? Hopefully not OnlyOneOf them

More info coming soon~ Mark your calendars 🗓 #lyOn

The K-pop boy group, OnlyOneOf, which has released many EPs since their debut in 2019 is finally here with an America tour, and has officially released a list of cities they'll be visiting to perform their many mini albums' songs. With a month's worth of back-to-back tour dates in multiple American cities, fans have this among the many 2023 K-pop concerts circled on their calendars.

March 31 - New Jersey

April 2 - Illinois

April 4 - Minnesota

April 6 - Georgia

April 7 - Texas

April 9 - Puerto Rico

April 12 - Arizona

April 13 to 28 - TBD (American Broadcast)

April 29 - California

April 30 - California

3) NCT 127

NCT 127 is another group falling among the 2023 K-pop concerts that'll continue their tours which started in 2022. Their tour, NCT 127: NEO CITY THE LINK, has extended into the USA and Latin America with the addition of nine more dates to their ongoing tour.

January 9 - Chicago

January 11 - Houston

January 13 - Atlanta

January 18 - Sao Paulo

January 20 - Sao Paulo

January 22 - Santiago

January 25 - Bogota

January 28 - Mexico City

4) ATEEZ

ATEEZ's 2nd World Tour, THE FELLOWSHIP: BREAK THE WALL, that began in 2022, is set to expand in the next year, making it yet another awaited tour from 2023 K-pop concerts.

Following the release of their album, THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT, which took the internet by a wave, the group performed its songs live in many of their shows in 2022. The announcement of their tour dates in Europe has fueled fans' excitement as they await to see more of the album live.

February 10 - Amsterdam

February 14 - Berlin

February 18 - Brussels

February 22 - London

February 28 - Madrid

March 4 - Copenhagen

March 7 - Paris, Accor Arena

March 8 - Paris, Accor Arena

5) pH-1

The soloist, pH-1, who gained a lot of fame in 2022, has announced that he will also be joining several artists in the 2023 K-pop concerts. His world tour, About Damn Time, has already sold out the majority of its tickets. He has only released the dates of his tour in North America so far.

January 23 - California

January 25 - California

January 27 - Texas

January 28 - Texas

January 30 - Georgia

February 1 - New York

February 2 - Quebec

February 3 - Ontario

February 5 - Illinois

February 7 - Florida

February 9 - Washington

February 12 - British Columbia

6) P1harmony

Following their debut in 2020, this K-pop group has risen to fame in a short span of time, and will also be among the groups that are holding 2023 K-pop concerts. Their live tour in USA, P1ustage H: P1ONEER, is spread out across the first two months of 2023, January and February.

January 20 - Los Angeles

January 22 - Oakland

January 24 - Denver

January 26 - Houston

January 29 - Chicago

February 1 - Atlanta

February 3 - Reading

February 5 - New York

February 8 - Washington D.C.

February 12 - Nashville

February 14 - Austin

February 16 - Dallas

7) Epik High

tablo @blobyblo



🗓️ Dates: Feb 6 ~ April 14, 2023

🛎 Tickets:

*ON SALE: December 9th 10am LOCAL TIME IN YOUR CITY



You know what to do. Make it go viral. LET'S GO!!!

EPIK HIGH 2023 EUROPE & NORTH AMERICA TOUR: ALL TIME HIGH

🗓️ Dates: Feb 6 ~ April 14, 2023

🛎 Tickets: epikhigh.com

*ON SALE: December 9th 10am LOCAL TIME IN YOUR CITY

You know what to do. Make it go viral. LET'S GO!!!

#에픽하이 #EPIKHIGH

The legendary K-pop trio under YG Entertainment, Epik High has finally returned after its brief hiatus with a surprising world tour in Europe and North America. All Time High Tour is set to go on from February to April with a bagful of dates across the two continents, adding to the list of 2023 K-pop concerts.

February 6 - United Kingdom

February 7 - Belgium

February 9 - Denmark

February 12 - United Kingdom

February 13 - Germany

February 15 - Germany

February 26 - California

February 27 - Arizona

March 2 - Texas

March 5 - Texas

March 6 - Texas

March 8 - Florida

March 11 - Georgia

March 13 - D.C.

March 15 - New Jersey

March 16 - New York

March 18 - Boston

March 19 - Pennsylvania

March 21 - Quebec

March 23 - Ontorio

March 24 - Michigan

March 26 - Illinois

March 28 - Minnesota

March 30 - Missouri

April 1 - Colorado

April 2 - Utah

April 4 - British Columbia

April 5 - Washington

April 6 - Oregon

April 8 - California

April 9 - California

April 11 - California

April 14 - Nevada

8) AOMG

aomgofficial @AOMGOFFICIAL

WORLD TOUR 2023



AOMGWORLDTOUR.COM



Open in 1 hr!

Dec 5, 12PM(KST)



ASIA

Jan 8(SUN) SINGAPORE

Jan 13(FRI) BANGKOK

Jan 15(SUN) MANILA

Jan 27(FRI) TOKYO

Jan 29(SUN) OSAKA

Feb 3(FRI) HONG KONG

Feb 5(SUN) TAIPEI



#FTMWORLDTOUR2023

WORLDTOUR2023

[FOLLOW THE MOVEMENT]
WORLD TOUR 2023

AOMGWORLDTOUR.COM

Open in 1 hr!
Dec 5, 12PM(KST)

ASIA
Jan 8(SUN) SINGAPORE
Jan 13(FRI) BANGKOK
Jan 15(SUN) MANILA
Jan 27(FRI) TOKYO
Jan 29(SUN) OSAKA
Feb 3(FRI) HONG KONG
Feb 5(SUN) TAIPEI

#FTMWORLDTOUR2023
#AOMGWORLDTOUR2023
#AOMG

The artists under the record label AOMG, founded by Jay Park, will be going on tour around Asia in January and February. Simon Dominic, Loco, Gray, Leehi, and Yugyeom are the artists who'll be participating in the tour, which has been dubbed Follow The Movement. Here are the dates for this iconic 2023 K-pop concert.

January 8 - Singapore

January 13 - Bangkok

January 15 - Manila

January 27 - Tokyo

January 29 - Osaka

February 3 - Hong Kong

February 5 - Taipei

9) CIX

The five-member K-pop boy group that has put forth many captivating songs since their debut in 2019 is ready to perform them live in their upcoming tour, Save Me, Kill Me. It's another one of the 2023 K-pop concerts that'll be held in Europe, throughout the month of January.

January 15 - Warsaw

January 18 - Tilburg

January 20 - London

January 22 - Paris

January 26 - Cologne

January 29 - Berlin

10) EPEX

EPEX, which debuted last year, is already out with their first tour in the U.S., given their fast-spreading popularity. The eight-member K-pop group is set to perform their songs live in various cities throughout February. Eight Apex, their first tour. is expected to be one of the monumental 2023 K-pop concerts.

February 3 - New York

February 5 - Reading

February 7 - Atlanta

February 9 - Chicago

February 12 - Dallas

February 13 - Houston

February 15 - Las Vegas

February 17 - Los Angeles

February 19 - San Francisco

11) ITZY

Another group from the bag of 2023 K-pop concerts who'll be holding their first world tour is ITZY. Their concert, CHECKMATE has only released their date in Taipei so far, and fans are eagerly awaiting the reveal of the other countries and cities the iconic K-pop girl group will be performing at.

February 26 - NTSU Arena

12) TAN

Far Music Entertainment @farmusicent



The cities chosen for the concert & fan event with the TAN group: Houston, Dallas and LA.



Ticket prices and locations will be announced soon.



Are you ready to meet them in february?



ATTENTION US SODA!

The cities chosen for the concert & fan event with the TAN group: Houston, Dallas and LA.

Ticket prices and locations will be announced soon.

Are you ready to meet them in february?

#tan #toallnations #kpop

TAN, a K-pop boy group constructed through an MBC survival show, debuted earlier this year. With the release of their first mini-album, 1TAN, the members are set to hit the road with many other 2023 K-pop concert dates lined up for their American Tour. Three of those dates are in the month of February.

February 4 - Houston

February 6 - Dallas

February 8 - Los Angeles

13) Kang Daniel

강다니엘 KANGDANIEL @konnect_danielk ]

강다니엘(KANGDANIEL)

<FIRST PARADE> WORLD TOUR 2023



TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

WHAT CITY WILL I SEE YOU IN?

TAG 2 FRIENDS YOU WILL BRING TO THE SHOW!



bit.ly/3X95zhx



#강다니엘 #KANGDANIEL

강다니엘(KANGDANIEL)
<FIRST PARADE> WORLD TOUR 2023

TICKETS ON SALE NOW!
WHAT CITY WILL I SEE YOU IN?
TAG 2 FRIENDS YOU WILL BRING TO THE SHOW!

bit.ly/3X95zhx

#강다니엘 #KANGDANIEL
#다니티 #DANITY

Kang Daniel, the South Korean soloist is another artist who'll be joining the list of 2023 K-pop concerts. His World Tour, First Parade, is set to happen around UK, Europe, and North America, with dates spread from January to March.

January 26 - Manchester

January 27 - London

January 28 - Paris

January 31 - Madrid

February 2 - Utrecht

February 3 - Cologne

February 4 - Berlin

March 2 - Atlanta

March 3 - New York

March 4 - Boston

March 7 - Toronto

March 9 - Chicago

March 11 - Houston

March 12 - Dallas

March 16 - Vancouver

March 17 - San Francisco

March 18 - Los Angeles

14) The Rose

더로즈_The Rose @TheRose_0803



Asia Tour Updates



More Announcements Coming Soon



[HEAL TOGETHER WORLD TOUR]
Asia Tour Updates

More Announcements Coming Soon

#HEALTogetherTour

The Korean band, The Rose, who began their Heal Together World Tour in 2022, has announced more dates as they move into 2023. Starting from Indonesia, the band is set to tour till Korea along with other countries in Asia. Considering the immense love and support they received for their concerts in 2022, The Rose is expected to have one of the greatest tours among the upcoming 2023 K-pop concerts.

January 6 - Indonesia

January 8 - Bangkok

January 14 - Philippines

January 20 - Seoul

15) KISU

Another South Korean soloist to be a part of the 2023 K-pop concerts is KISU with his Beyond World Tour, Will Be Fine in Europe.The artist will be performing in various cities across the continent from February to March.

February 14 - United Kingdom

February 16 - Finland

February 18 - Poland

February 20 - Greece

February 23 - Czech

February 25 - Germany

February 26 - France

February 28 - Spain

March 1 - Portugal

16) MAMAMOO

Out of the few female groups in the list of 2023 K-pop concerts, MAMAMOO is back with another world tour with dates released in Asian countries. MY CON is set to happen around January and February, and has thus far announced five dates in different countries.

January 7 - Hong Kong

January 14 - Taiwan

February 9 - Singapore

February 11 - Kuala Lumpur

February 12 - Manila

17) Stray Kids

The fourth-gen group's Maniac Tour, which began in 2022, is set to continue in 2023, with new dates in various countries. Following the release of their record-breaking album, Maniac, fans have been having a great time watching the boys perform the songs live and await for their return along with other artist and their 2023 K-pop concerts.

February 2 - Bangkok

February 3 - Bangkok

February 5 - Singapore

February 11 - Tokyo

February 12 - Tokyo

February 17 - Melbourne

February 18 - Melbourne

February 21 - Sydney

February 22 - Sydney

February 25 - Osaka

Fenruary 26 - Osaka

March 11 - Manila

March 12 - Manila

March 22 - Atlanta

March 23 - Atlanta

March 26 - Texas

March 27 - Texas

March 31 - Los Angeles

April 2 - Los Angeles

18) N.Flying

Studio PAV @studio_pav Catch them on their journey and start your 2023 off with N.Flying in your city!



DWUW: 'Do What You Want' tickets are still available at



🎟️



N.Flying is getting ready for liftoff on their first US Tour!
Catch them on their journey and start your 2023 off with N.Flying in your city!

DWUW: 'Do What You Want' tickets are still available at

🎟️ kpoptickets.com

#NFlying #엔플라잉

N.Flying, the Korean rock band, has announced their Live USA Tour, Do What You Want. Piling up on the lengthy list of 2023 K-pop concerts, N.Flying has scheduled an exciting lineup of events throughout January.

January 13 - New York

January 15 - Illinois

January 17 - Puerto Rico

January 19 - Georgia

January 20 - Texas

January 22 - California

19) ONEUS

ONEUS @official_ONEUS #원어스]



Tour Announcement



are ready to

“reach for” TOMOON



ONEUS 1ST WORLD TOUR

[REACH FOR US] is coming

to the US and LATAM!



Tune in for more info!



Tour Announcement

#ONEUS are ready to
"reach for" TOMOON

ONEUS 1ST WORLD TOUR
[REACH FOR US] is coming
to the US and LATAM!

Tune in for more info!

#REACH_FOR_US #1STWORLDTOUR

Kicking off their touring, ONEUS is another group from the list of 2023 K-pop concerts with their first tour, Reach For Us. The five-member boy group will be holding shows around the US and Latin America in the months of January and February.

January 12 - New York

January 14 - D.C.

January 16 - California

January 18 - Florida

January 21 - Wisconsin

January 24 - Missouri

January 27 - Texas

January 29 - Texas

February 2 - Arizona

February 4 - California

February 7 - Puerto Rico

February 10 - Mexico

February 12 - Santiago

February 15 - Sao Paulo

20) Just B

This six-member boy group that debuted last year is ready to start touring with dates released for their shows in Latin America. JUST Be with you adds to the exciting list of 2023 K-pop concerts with a packed schedule of concerts along with fan sign events in January.

January 14 - Sao Paulo

January 17 - Santiago

January 19 - Lima

January 22 - Bogota

January 26 - Mexico City

January 29 - Monterrey

21) SIK-K

KOHAI @heykohai World Tour in North America



Dec. 15 (Thursday), 10a local time.



Sik-K | POP A LOT
World Tour in North America

Dec. 15 (Thursday), 10a local time.

#SikK #PopALotNorthAmerica

The South Korean rapper Sik-K has excited his fans with the announcement of his world tour. With an exciting line of cities in North America from March to April, the artist joins the never-ending list of 2023 K-pop concerts.

March 2 - San Francisco

March 4 - Los Angeles

March 5 - Santa Ana

March 7 - Phoenix

March 9 - Dallas

March 10 - San Antonia

March 12 - Atlanta

March 16 - Charlotte

March 18 - Silver Spring

March 19 - New York

March 21 - Boston

March 23 - Toronto

March 24 - Montreal

March 26 - Minneapolis

March 28 - Chicago

March 31 - Seattle

April - Vancouver

22) JYP

The CEO of JYP Entertainment, Jin Young-park, released a single, Groove Back, after a brief break. Following the release, the K-pop idol has released data for a mini-tour to perform his single along with older iconic releases in the US, adding to the excitement surrounding 2023 K-pop concerts.

February 10 - Brooklyn

February 12 - Los Angeles

23) Lim Young Woong

POWERHOUSE @POWERHOUSELIVE



LIM YOUNG WOONG CONCERT

[IM HERO] IN LOS ANGELES



2023.02.11(Sat) 7pm @ DOLBY THEATRE

2023.02.12(Sun) 6pm @ DOLBY THEATRE



Ready for a fun family night out? LIM YOUNG WOONG is coming to the U.S.!

LIM YOUNG WOONG CONCERT
[IM HERO] IN LOS ANGELES

2023.02.11(Sat) 7pm @ DOLBY THEATRE
2023.02.12(Sun) 6pm @ DOLBY THEATRE

Tickets will open on Friday, December 16th (3PM PST) @ TICKETMASTER.COM

Trot singer Lim Young Woong, who dominated the field in 2022, is finally set to tour with an impressive setlist, adding to the exciting 2023 K-pop concerts that fans are looking forward to. The artist has been on tour since 2022 and has extended dates his U.S. dates in 2023.

February 11 - Los Angeles

February 12 - Los Angeles

24) Jackson Wang

The most awaited solo tour from the band of 2023 K-pop concerts, Jackson Wang from GOT7, is finally here. His concert, Magic Man World Tour, that began in 2022 will flow into 2023 in a number of diverse countries. Though many dates are yet to come, the active release of tour announcements hypes up fans.

January 15 - Paris

January 16 - Paris

January 28 - India

January 29 - India

February 4 - Dubai

25) VERIVERY

VERIVERY_OFFICIAL @the_verivery ]



2023 VERIVERY CONCERT PAGE : O ASIA



More dates TBA - Please stay tuned for more information



#베리베리 #VERIVERY #VRVR

2023 VERIVERY CONCERT PAGE : O ASIA

More dates TBA - Please stay tuned for more information

#베리베리 #VERIVERY #VRVR
#VERIVERY_CONCERT_ASIA #PAGE_O

VERIVERY, the seven-member self-produced boy group, is here to end the list of 2023 K-pop concerts (for now). They kickstarted their first concert in 2022 which is spilling over into 2023, and fans couldn't be happier. With the announcement of two dates in Asia, the group is yet to release more information on the same.

January 27 - Japan

January 29 - Japan

February 19 - Taiwan

As 2022 comes to an end, the fandoms eagerly await the handful of events, shows, and concerts that the K-pop industry has in store with the 2023 K-pop concerts.

