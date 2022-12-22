2023 K-pop concerts: All artists that will roll out their tours

2022 served many iconic concerts from several artists. With the year coming to an end, 2023 K-pop concerts are here now to one-up last year with countless artists kickstarting their tours. While some artists like ITZY, EPEX, P1Harmony, TAN, VERIVERY, and N.Flying will jbe embarking on their very first tours, a whole bunch of others will be returning to perform their fresh setlists worldwide once again.
BLACKPINK, already on their Born Pink world tour, will continue in 2023 with added dates. NCT 127 has also extended dates for their tour. ATEEZ is back with another tour serving a fresh setlist from their new album. pH-1 is finally rolling out his own tour, along with Stray Kids, MAMAMOO, and Jackson Wang with their own 2023 K-pop concerts.
Other remarkable artists who'll also be a part of the long list of 2023 K-pop concerts are OnlyOneOf, EPIK HIGH, Kang Daniel, The Rose, JUST B, CIX, AOMG, Kisu, SIK-K, ONEUS, JYP, and Lim Young Woong.
Artists who are rolling out 2023 K-pop concerts: BLACKPINK, ATEEZ, Stray Kids, ITZY, and more
1) BLACKPINK
The K-pop girl group who kickstarted their work tour, Born Pink, in 2022 following their album release, will continue to roll out their concerts into next year. Among the bagful of 2023 K-pop concerts that the fandom has to look forward to, BLACKPINK's extension dates include locations in Asia.
January 7 - Bangkok
January 13 - Hong Kong
January 14 - Hong Kong
January 15 - Hong Kong
January 20 - Riyadh
January 28 - Abu Dhabi
March 4 - Kuala Lumpur
March 11 - Jakarta
March 12 - Jakarta
March 18 - Kaohsiung
March 25 - Manila
March 26 - Manila
May 13 - Singapore
2) OnlyOneOf
The K-pop boy group, OnlyOneOf, which has released many EPs since their debut in 2019 is finally here with an America tour, and has officially released a list of cities they'll be visiting to perform their many mini albums' songs. With a month's worth of back-to-back tour dates in multiple American cities, fans have this among the many 2023 K-pop concerts circled on their calendars.
March 31 - New Jersey
April 2 - Illinois
April 4 - Minnesota
April 6 - Georgia
April 7 - Texas
April 9 - Puerto Rico
April 12 - Arizona
April 13 to 28 - TBD (American Broadcast)
April 29 - California
April 30 - California
3) NCT 127
NCT 127 is another group falling among the 2023 K-pop concerts that'll continue their tours which started in 2022. Their tour, NCT 127: NEO CITY THE LINK, has extended into the USA and Latin America with the addition of nine more dates to their ongoing tour.
January 9 - Chicago
January 11 - Houston
January 13 - Atlanta
January 18 - Sao Paulo
January 20 - Sao Paulo
January 22 - Santiago
January 25 - Bogota
January 28 - Mexico City
4) ATEEZ
ATEEZ's 2nd World Tour, THE FELLOWSHIP: BREAK THE WALL, that began in 2022, is set to expand in the next year, making it yet another awaited tour from 2023 K-pop concerts.
Following the release of their album, THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT, which took the internet by a wave, the group performed its songs live in many of their shows in 2022. The announcement of their tour dates in Europe has fueled fans' excitement as they await to see more of the album live.
February 10 - Amsterdam
February 14 - Berlin
February 18 - Brussels
February 22 - London
February 28 - Madrid
March 4 - Copenhagen
March 7 - Paris, Accor Arena
March 8 - Paris, Accor Arena
5) pH-1
The soloist, pH-1, who gained a lot of fame in 2022, has announced that he will also be joining several artists in the 2023 K-pop concerts. His world tour, About Damn Time, has already sold out the majority of its tickets. He has only released the dates of his tour in North America so far.
January 23 - California
January 25 - California
January 27 - Texas
January 28 - Texas
January 30 - Georgia
February 1 - New York
February 2 - Quebec
February 3 - Ontario
February 5 - Illinois
February 7 - Florida
February 9 - Washington
February 12 - British Columbia
6) P1harmony
Following their debut in 2020, this K-pop group has risen to fame in a short span of time, and will also be among the groups that are holding 2023 K-pop concerts. Their live tour in USA, P1ustage H: P1ONEER, is spread out across the first two months of 2023, January and February.
January 20 - Los Angeles
January 22 - Oakland
January 24 - Denver
January 26 - Houston
January 29 - Chicago
February 1 - Atlanta
February 3 - Reading
February 5 - New York
February 8 - Washington D.C.
February 12 - Nashville
February 14 - Austin
February 16 - Dallas
7) Epik High
The legendary K-pop trio under YG Entertainment, Epik High has finally returned after its brief hiatus with a surprising world tour in Europe and North America. All Time High Tour is set to go on from February to April with a bagful of dates across the two continents, adding to the list of 2023 K-pop concerts.
February 6 - United Kingdom
February 7 - Belgium
February 9 - Denmark
February 12 - United Kingdom
February 13 - Germany
February 15 - Germany
February 26 - California
February 27 - Arizona
March 2 - Texas
March 5 - Texas
March 6 - Texas
March 8 - Florida
March 11 - Georgia
March 13 - D.C.
March 15 - New Jersey
March 16 - New York
March 18 - Boston
March 19 - Pennsylvania
March 21 - Quebec
March 23 - Ontorio
March 24 - Michigan
March 26 - Illinois
March 28 - Minnesota
March 30 - Missouri
April 1 - Colorado
April 2 - Utah
April 4 - British Columbia
April 5 - Washington
April 6 - Oregon
April 8 - California
April 9 - California
April 11 - California
April 14 - Nevada
8) AOMG
The artists under the record label AOMG, founded by Jay Park, will be going on tour around Asia in January and February. Simon Dominic, Loco, Gray, Leehi, and Yugyeom are the artists who'll be participating in the tour, which has been dubbed Follow The Movement. Here are the dates for this iconic 2023 K-pop concert.
January 8 - Singapore
January 13 - Bangkok
January 15 - Manila
January 27 - Tokyo
January 29 - Osaka
February 3 - Hong Kong
February 5 - Taipei
9) CIX
The five-member K-pop boy group that has put forth many captivating songs since their debut in 2019 is ready to perform them live in their upcoming tour, Save Me, Kill Me. It's another one of the 2023 K-pop concerts that'll be held in Europe, throughout the month of January.
January 15 - Warsaw
January 18 - Tilburg
January 20 - London
January 22 - Paris
January 26 - Cologne
January 29 - Berlin
10) EPEX
EPEX, which debuted last year, is already out with their first tour in the U.S., given their fast-spreading popularity. The eight-member K-pop group is set to perform their songs live in various cities throughout February. Eight Apex, their first tour. is expected to be one of the monumental 2023 K-pop concerts.
February 3 - New York
February 5 - Reading
February 7 - Atlanta
February 9 - Chicago
February 12 - Dallas
February 13 - Houston
February 15 - Las Vegas
February 17 - Los Angeles
February 19 - San Francisco
11) ITZY
Another group from the bag of 2023 K-pop concerts who'll be holding their first world tour is ITZY. Their concert, CHECKMATE has only released their date in Taipei so far, and fans are eagerly awaiting the reveal of the other countries and cities the iconic K-pop girl group will be performing at.
February 26 - NTSU Arena
12) TAN
TAN, a K-pop boy group constructed through an MBC survival show, debuted earlier this year. With the release of their first mini-album, 1TAN, the members are set to hit the road with many other 2023 K-pop concert dates lined up for their American Tour. Three of those dates are in the month of February.
February 4 - Houston
February 6 - Dallas
February 8 - Los Angeles
13) Kang Daniel
Kang Daniel, the South Korean soloist is another artist who'll be joining the list of 2023 K-pop concerts. His World Tour, First Parade, is set to happen around UK, Europe, and North America, with dates spread from January to March.
January 26 - Manchester
January 27 - London
January 28 - Paris
January 31 - Madrid
February 2 - Utrecht
February 3 - Cologne
February 4 - Berlin
March 2 - Atlanta
March 3 - New York
March 4 - Boston
March 7 - Toronto
March 9 - Chicago
March 11 - Houston
March 12 - Dallas
March 16 - Vancouver
March 17 - San Francisco
March 18 - Los Angeles
14) The Rose
The Korean band, The Rose, who began their Heal Together World Tour in 2022, has announced more dates as they move into 2023. Starting from Indonesia, the band is set to tour till Korea along with other countries in Asia. Considering the immense love and support they received for their concerts in 2022, The Rose is expected to have one of the greatest tours among the upcoming 2023 K-pop concerts.
January 6 - Indonesia
January 8 - Bangkok
January 14 - Philippines
January 20 - Seoul
15) KISU
Another South Korean soloist to be a part of the 2023 K-pop concerts is KISU with his Beyond World Tour, Will Be Fine in Europe.The artist will be performing in various cities across the continent from February to March.
February 14 - United Kingdom
February 16 - Finland
February 18 - Poland
February 20 - Greece
February 23 - Czech
February 25 - Germany
February 26 - France
February 28 - Spain
March 1 - Portugal
16) MAMAMOO
Out of the few female groups in the list of 2023 K-pop concerts, MAMAMOO is back with another world tour with dates released in Asian countries. MY CON is set to happen around January and February, and has thus far announced five dates in different countries.
January 7 - Hong Kong
January 14 - Taiwan
February 9 - Singapore
February 11 - Kuala Lumpur
February 12 - Manila
17) Stray Kids
The fourth-gen group's Maniac Tour, which began in 2022, is set to continue in 2023, with new dates in various countries. Following the release of their record-breaking album, Maniac, fans have been having a great time watching the boys perform the songs live and await for their return along with other artist and their 2023 K-pop concerts.
February 2 - Bangkok
February 3 - Bangkok
February 5 - Singapore
February 11 - Tokyo
February 12 - Tokyo
February 17 - Melbourne
February 18 - Melbourne
February 21 - Sydney
February 22 - Sydney
February 25 - Osaka
Fenruary 26 - Osaka
March 11 - Manila
March 12 - Manila
March 22 - Atlanta
March 23 - Atlanta
March 26 - Texas
March 27 - Texas
March 31 - Los Angeles
April 2 - Los Angeles
18) N.Flying
N.Flying, the Korean rock band, has announced their Live USA Tour, Do What You Want. Piling up on the lengthy list of 2023 K-pop concerts, N.Flying has scheduled an exciting lineup of events throughout January.
January 13 - New York
January 15 - Illinois
January 17 - Puerto Rico
January 19 - Georgia
January 20 - Texas
January 22 - California
19) ONEUS
Kicking off their touring, ONEUS is another group from the list of 2023 K-pop concerts with their first tour, Reach For Us. The five-member boy group will be holding shows around the US and Latin America in the months of January and February.
January 12 - New York
January 14 - D.C.
January 16 - California
January 18 - Florida
January 21 - Wisconsin
January 24 - Missouri
January 27 - Texas
January 29 - Texas
February 2 - Arizona
February 4 - California
February 7 - Puerto Rico
February 10 - Mexico
February 12 - Santiago
February 15 - Sao Paulo
20) Just B
This six-member boy group that debuted last year is ready to start touring with dates released for their shows in Latin America. JUST Be with you adds to the exciting list of 2023 K-pop concerts with a packed schedule of concerts along with fan sign events in January.
January 14 - Sao Paulo
January 17 - Santiago
January 19 - Lima
January 22 - Bogota
January 26 - Mexico City
January 29 - Monterrey
21) SIK-K
The South Korean rapper Sik-K has excited his fans with the announcement of his world tour. With an exciting line of cities in North America from March to April, the artist joins the never-ending list of 2023 K-pop concerts.
March 2 - San Francisco
March 4 - Los Angeles
March 5 - Santa Ana
March 7 - Phoenix
March 9 - Dallas
March 10 - San Antonia
March 12 - Atlanta
March 16 - Charlotte
March 18 - Silver Spring
March 19 - New York
March 21 - Boston
March 23 - Toronto
March 24 - Montreal
March 26 - Minneapolis
March 28 - Chicago
March 31 - Seattle
April - Vancouver
22) JYP
The CEO of JYP Entertainment, Jin Young-park, released a single, Groove Back, after a brief break. Following the release, the K-pop idol has released data for a mini-tour to perform his single along with older iconic releases in the US, adding to the excitement surrounding 2023 K-pop concerts.
February 10 - Brooklyn
February 12 - Los Angeles
23) Lim Young Woong
Trot singer Lim Young Woong, who dominated the field in 2022, is finally set to tour with an impressive setlist, adding to the exciting 2023 K-pop concerts that fans are looking forward to. The artist has been on tour since 2022 and has extended dates his U.S. dates in 2023.
February 11 - Los Angeles
February 12 - Los Angeles
24) Jackson Wang
The most awaited solo tour from the band of 2023 K-pop concerts, Jackson Wang from GOT7, is finally here. His concert, Magic Man World Tour, that began in 2022 will flow into 2023 in a number of diverse countries. Though many dates are yet to come, the active release of tour announcements hypes up fans.
January 15 - Paris
January 16 - Paris
January 28 - India
January 29 - India
February 4 - Dubai
25) VERIVERY
VERIVERY, the seven-member self-produced boy group, is here to end the list of 2023 K-pop concerts (for now). They kickstarted their first concert in 2022 which is spilling over into 2023, and fans couldn't be happier. With the announcement of two dates in Asia, the group is yet to release more information on the same.
January 27 - Japan
January 29 - Japan
February 19 - Taiwan
As 2022 comes to an end, the fandoms eagerly await the handful of events, shows, and concerts that the K-pop industry has in store with the 2023 K-pop concerts.