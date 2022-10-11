"The coolest light stick I have seen in a while": EPEX fans react as the group introduces a special official light stick design

On October 9, K-pop group EPEX revealed its unique light stick design resembling a telescope. The announcement left netizens overjoyed as they took to social media to express their feelings about the same.

In the fourth-generation K-pop groups, it's rather common to see round-shaped light sticks. However, EPEX has come up with a unique and beautiful design. The telescope-shaped light stick is green and gray in color, and fans can't wait to get their hands on one of them.

Asia M. @AsiaMWrites Epex probably has the coolest light stick I have seen in a while Epex probably has the coolest light stick I have seen in a while

Several details of the light stick were also shared online, and they are available for pre-order as well.

EPEX fans leave thrilling reactions to the group's unique light stick design

Here's how fans reacted on social media to the group's out-of-the-box light stick design.

Anne 🌌🌻 | (งಠ_ಠ)ง @annegineerd dude epex's lightstick is so cool. Like not even a fan but a want the telescope lightstick dude epex's lightstick is so cool. Like not even a fan but a want the telescope lightstick

amin my life @myloveamin_

-

#EPEX twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I watch you like this, you are my stars and you are my sky and my special planet 🦋 I watch you like this, you are my stars and you are my sky and my special planet 🦋💚🔭-#EPEX twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/kujpfpdi1n

hanyi ₍ ᐢ.ˬ.ᐢ₎ @_jihanbit I don't even know EPEX but their lightstick is one of the prettiest lightsticks ever wow I don't even know EPEX but their lightstick is one of the prettiest lightsticks ever wow

thinking about yewang @wangthnkr now that epex has a telescope light stick you can bet i’m going to pull it out at the most random times and look at something far away through it now that epex has a telescope light stick you can bet i’m going to pull it out at the most random times and look at something far away through it

Roo🧹 @kwoojoop Epex light stick is a literal telescope, so cute Epex light stick is a literal telescope, so cute

Fans loved the design and even non-fans shared their desire to buy the light stick. Meanwhile, the group will soon be meeting its fans at its first concert. On October 4, the group confirmed the dates and locations for their world tour EPEX 1st Concert: Eight Apex.

The group will be performing at venues in Seoul, Osaka, Taipei, Tokyo, and Kuala Lumpur from November 19 to January 6 next year. Updates on more locations will soon be shared by their agency.

EPEX to soon release 4th mini-album, Prelude of Love Chapter 1. Puppy Love

On October 10, the group shared their album schedule, including the promotional schedule. On October 26, the group will return with their 4th mini-album, Prelude of Love Chapter 1. Puppy Love. The mini album will mark the group's comeback after around 6 months following the release of Prelude of Anxiety Chapter 1.

The fan-favorite group dropped a series of teasers for the month, hinting at its much-awaited comeback. The teaser photos saw the members suited up in red as they geared up to learn a lesson about love.

EPEX is a South Korean boy group under the agency C9 Entertainment. They debuted on June 8, 2021, and have been showered with love by fans ever since.

The group debuted with an EP called Bipolar Pt.1 Prelude of Anxiety. Members Wish, Keum, Mu, A-Min, Baekseung, Ayden, Yewang, and Jeff have been paving the way for the K-pop industry since their debut. The group has won and been nominated at major award shows. They recently bagged an award at the Hallyu Influencer Grand Prize Awards 2022 for The Male Idol in the Rise.

They also won the Rookie Award – Male Group at the Hanteo Music Awards 2021 event and Best New Male Artist at the Korea Culture Entertainment Awards 2021. In 2022 they won Rookie of the Year at the Seoul Music Awards as well.

The group was also nominated at the Asia Artist Awards 2021 for the Male Idol Group Popularity Award, New Artist of the Year – Physical at Gaon Chart Music Awards 2022 for Bipolar Pt.2: Prelude of Love, and Rookie Artist of the Year at the Golden Disc Awards 2022.

Poll : 0 votes