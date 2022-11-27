Kang Daniel's album 'The Story: Retold' tops iTunes charts in 10 countries

DANITYs rejoiced as Kang Daniel made a smashing comeback with his album, The Story: Retold, which topped iTunes charts worldwide after its release.

A repackaged version of his first album, The Story, the new album debuted at No. 10 on the worldwide iTunes album chart. It also took the No. 1 spot on the iTunes 'Top Albums' chart in a total of 10 countries, including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.

Moreover, its title track Nirvana featuring rapper ph-1 and dance crew We Dem Boyz from Street Man Fighter ranked among the top 5 on iTunes 'Top Songs' chart in various countries, including Chile, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

Kang Daniel's latest album features five new songs

Kang Daniel released the repackaged album on November 24, 2022, with 15 songs in total, five of which are new.

The lead track, Nirvana, is a collaboration with rapper ph-1 and a performance by dance crew We Dem Boyz from Street Man Fighter, a dance reality show hosted by Daniel. The crew also recently signed a contract with his agency Konnect Entertainment, stating:

"We've frequently collaborated with Kang before in the past, but the fact that our name has been added to this new song means a lot."

The music video entered the top 10 of the popular charts on YouTube and racked up 10 million views within two days of its release. Other new tracks in The Story: Retold include Selfish, Ghost, Ride 4 U, and Nirvana's solo version.

According to Konnect Entertainment, Daniel has written lyrics for all the songs on the album except Selfish. They said that the new songs were added to the album "to compose it like one whole story."

Fans react to Kang Daniel's comeback

The multi-talented artist's popularity is well known. In 2019, he earned a world record for being the fastest person to gain 1 million followers on Instagram.

DANITYs who have supported him from the Wanna One days to his solo debut were awaiting his comeback after seven months. They took to Twitter to support the idol, hailing him as the most unique and one of the best soloists in the industry.

seeing atz & skz || #MAXIDENT • ZERO IN: Jada 💓 @jadasokpopp can we talk about how drama free and supportive kang daniel fandom is . like they are loyal and stay out of the way . they all spawn out of no where to support him each comeback and make sure he gets wins and that’s REAL . Danity >>>>> can we talk about how drama free and supportive kang daniel fandom is . like they are loyal and stay out of the way . they all spawn out of no where to support him each comeback and make sure he gets wins and that’s REAL . Danity >>>>>

Meanwhile, Kang Daniel was chosen as the Korean representative for the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) TV Song Festival. He performed at the Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi, India on November 27, 2022.

The Paradise singer is also in the midst of his first-ever world tour titled First Parade, with the Europe leg beginning in January 2023 and the North American leg beginning in March in Atlanta.

