P1 Harmony US Tour 2023: Dates, venues, and more

South Korean boy band P1 Harmony has announced their US Tour for 2023. Titled P1ustage H: PiONEER, the tour will kick off on January 14 and 15 in Seoul, South Korea.

After Seoul, the group will head to the US on January 20, where they will perform in Los Angeles, California, and conclude their tour on February 16 in Dallas, Texas. This will mark P1 Harmony's second overseas tour following their P1ustage H: Peace US tour, which took place between February and May 2022.

Ticketing details for the P1 Harmony tour are yet to be revealed. However, FNC Entertainment, which manages the group, shared a notice through a link stating that ticket details would be posted later. Venue details of the tour might also be revealed later.

P1 Harmony US Tour 2023 dates

January 20 – Los Angeles, California

January 22 – Oakland, California

January 24 – Denver, Colorado

January 26 – Houston, Texas

January 29 – Chicago, Illinois

February 1 – Atlanta, Georgia

February 3 – Reading, Pennsylvania

February 5 – New York City, New York

February 8 – Washington D.C.

February 12 – Nashville, Tennessee

February 14 – Austin, Texas

February 16 – Dallas, Texas

P1 Harmony recently released their new album

P1 Harmony released their fifth mini-album, Harmony: Set In, on November 30. They also released the title track of the album Back Down through an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson show.

As per Hanteo Chart, the new album recorded 57,793 units sold on the first day of its release, which set a new record for the group. The album has become the highest-selling album in the first-day sales on Hanteo, outperforming the numbers of their fourth mini-album Harmony: Zero In, which had accumulated over 31,000 album sales on the first day of the release.

Earlier this month, the group was featured in Buzzfeed Celeb’s video series titled A K-Pop Group Styled Me For a Week. All six group members, Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob, participated in a stylist competition and showed off their unique styling capabilities by dressing up Buzzfeed’s staff member Lindsay.

P1 Harmony first debuted in October 2020. The group’s name has the letter P, which stands for plus, 1, which stands for unity, and H, for harmony. All the members of the group are aged between 17 and 21.

According to Hallyuidol, their official fandom is called P1ece, which means “just as small pieces come together to create a full piece, the last piece to P1Harmony’s perfection are the fans who are indispensable.”

Keeho is the group's leader and vocalist. Theo also contributes to the vocals. Group members Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongesob, are rappers and dancers of the group. Before debuting their album, the boy band released a film called P1H: The Beginning of a New World in October 2020. The group also has a series on their YouTube channel called P1ustyle H, in which the band features covers of both dancing and singing.

