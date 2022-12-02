ATEEZ Europe Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more

South Korean boy band ATEEZ has announced the European leg of its tour billed as The Fellowship: Break The Wall tour. Concert organizer AEG Presents revealed a set of dates and venues where the group will perform starting next year. The tour will kick off in Amsterdam at the Ziggo Dome on February 10 and will conclude on March 7 in Paris at the Accor Arena.

The European leg of the tour will be the boy group’s third world tour after their 2019 Expedition tour and their 2022 The Fellowship: Break The Wall tour. Earlier this month, the octet’s leader, Hong Joong, spoke about their new show to Rolling Stone, noting:

“We have released over 100 songs, so it was a little hard to select songs for our show. We wanted to show a different vibe than before. So we thought about it and picked songs to show a different side to ATEEZ.”

ATEEZ Europe World Tour Tickets and Dates

Fans can sign up for the presale from AEG Presents official website for various venues, including Amsterdam, Brussels, Berlin, London, Madrid, Copenhagen, and Paris. Also available via the website are VIP packages that include Ultimate VIP, Atiny VIP, and Sector VIP.

Moreover, the tickets for the octet's Berlin show can be viewed via the Karsten Jahnke website. The prices for the German shows are priced between 7300 and 45000 euros. General on-sale dates for the rest of the European shows are yet to be revealed.

ATEEZ's European tour for 2023 will be taking place on the following dates and places:

February 10 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

February 14 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

February 18 – Brussels, PALAIS12

February 22 – London, The O2

February 28 – Madrid, WiZink Center

March 4 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena

March 7 – Paris, Accor Arena

More about the group

Formed by KQ Entertainment, ATEEZ is a South Korean boy band consisting of eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho.

The group debuted on October 24, 2018, with their first extended play (EP), Treasure EP.1: All to Zero. The group has released nine EPs as of yet, out of which The World EP.1: Movement topped the South Korean Gaon Album Chart.

Earlier this year, in an interview with PaperMag, Wooyoung said in a statement:

“During these last two years, we’ve been able to have more fans that have never seen them in person and through this concert we want to show them who ATEEZ is. To see them through videos and to see them in person is another feeling, another experience that we want the fans to witness, and then get into what is ATEEZ even more.”

Yunho also spoke to the publication about the K-pop group's relationship with their fans and noted:

"We want to show other people watching our relationship with our fans. How we connect with them, and how ATINYs are important to us. And by seeing that, they will understand and tune in."

The boy band's 2020 album Zero: Fever Part 1 was certified platinum by Korea Music Content Association. Additionally, ATEEZ is also known for their covers of BTS' songs, including Boy with Luv, ON, and many more.

