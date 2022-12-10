Top 10 most viewed YouTube music videos in Korea

With the year-end being right around the corner, YouTube recently wrapped up its total views and revealed 2022's "Most Viewed YouTube Videos in Korea." The top 10 videos on this list are majorly music videos.

The list of the top 10 high-ranked artists and songs in Korea was based on the data collected by YouTube between January 1 and October 30. From IVE to PSY, K-pop artists from all four generations took a seat in this year's YouTube "Most-Watched Videos in Korea." Check out the list below.

The top 10 "Most Viewed Youtube Videos in Korea" are music videos

1) If We Ever Meet Again: Lim Young Woong

Coming from Lim Young Woong's first album, IM HERO, If We Ever Meet Again ranks as the most viewed YouTube video in Korea. The debut album pulled in great numbers, surpassing over 29 million views around the world.

The Trot singer received a lot of appreciation and support for his first full-length album, with fans surely loving it.

2) That That: PSY (prod. & feat. SUGA of BTS)

If PSY's comeback after his lengthy hiatus was a feast for the K-pop fandom, his collaboration with SUGA from BTS was the perfect cherry on top. That That, released back in April 2022, which ranks second on the list, was a smash hit.

With fans excited over the unexpected collaboration, the music video has received more than 390 million views worldwide and its choreography still holds power among fans.

3) Still Life: BIG BANG

Following their long hiatus, BIG BANG released their single, Still Life, earlier this year. The music video, with over 76 million views worldwide, had an unexpected vibe.

Unlike their iconic songs back in 2016, this time, BIG BANG opted for a soft yet peppy melody. Regardless of the shift in genre, the song proved to be captivating nevertheless.

4) Tomboy: (G)-IDLE

(G)-IDLE had quite an eventful year in 2022, with two successful comebacks that were loved by fans. Among their many songs, Tomboy, the title track for their I Never Die album, was definitely a favorite.

With over 180 million views from all over the world for the Tomboy music video, the song made the girl-group the most viewed YouTube female artist in Korea. From Tik Tok challenges to captivating melodies, the song was quite the talk of the town right from its release, thereby earning it a place on the list.

5) Our Blues, Our Life: Lim Young Woong

Lim Young Woong takes another seat in the list with his song Our Blues, Our Life, also from his 1st album, IM HERO. The song also served as an OST for the popular K-drama Our Blues, and received over 95 million views all over the world.

Fans in Korea found themselves attached to the song, not only for its addictive melody but also for the way it reminded them of the heartwarming K-drama, thereby ranking it fifth in the list most viewed YouTube videos in Korea.

6) Pink Venom: BLACKPINK

BLINKS rejoiced at BLACKPINK's comeback after the group wrapped up their slight dips into their solo careers. Pink Venom, the title track of the girl-group's latest album, Born Pink, ranks sixth in the most viewed YouTube videos, receiving love and support from fans all over the world.

The music video received over 460 million views worldwide on YouTube. With the band currently on their world tour, many fans are now excited to see the song being performed live.

7) After LIKE: IVE

The fourth-gen K-pop girl group that debuted last year has been the talk of the town. Though their discography isn't huge, their songs have never failed to captivate their fans.

After LIKE received over 140 million views from all over the world on YouTube, and the choreography is still talked about among the K-pop fandom. Fans were impressed but not surprised to see the rookie group having their singles ranked among the most viewed YouTube videos in Korea.

8) Step Back: GOT the beat

Another fourth-gen K-pop girl group that released a captivating song this year was GOT the beat. The single, Step Back, is the only song in their discography and yet the reach and the love it received from fans was a ton. The music video reeled in 130 million views from over the world with its catchy beats.

Though SM Entertainment has released no information on their next possible comeback, fans are eagerly waiting to see more of them in 2023.

9) LOVE DIVE: IVE

One more song from IVE's discography that ruled 2022 was LOVE DIVE, released way back in April. The performances and choreography became the talk of the town soon after its release, with the music video reaching up to 170 million views worldwide on YouTube.

The group has only released songs that thrive wealthily in the charts and LOVE DIVE only adds to it by ranking them as one of the most viewed YouTube videos.

10) Rainbow: Lim Young Woong

The artist who kicked off the list of of the "Most viewed YouTube music videos in Korea" is also here to end it.

Lim Young Woong's debut album, IM HERO, was quite successful, given that three of his songs made it to the Top 10 of YouTube's most-viewed videos in Korea. With Rainbow pulling about 13 million views worldwide, it became the third song from the album that the people of Korea held close to their hearts.

YouTube also revealed that in the overall list of most viewed YouTube videos, Tayeon's Killing Voice Live takes up No.2, New Jeans' Attention performance at Music Bank takes up No. 3, with Davichi's sister's wedding following in No. 8.

