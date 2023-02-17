"KAI_Rover" trends after EXO Kai reveals details about his third solo album

On Thursday, February 16, 2023, EXO Kai officially announced details of his upcoming third solo album, Rover. The mini-album is set to be released on March 18 at 6 PM KST.

The idol also released a few images to tease fans about what Rover's concept holds in store for them. While the teaser images weren't all that clear, eagle-eyed fans have figured out that Kai was wearing Look 97/101 from Gucci's Cosmogonie collection.

Though it's no secret that EXO Kai is Gucci's ambassador, such a collaboration was unexpected and naturally excited fans. Soon after the announcement, fans spread the news and flooded Twitter with their reactions, inevitably trending with the hashtag "KAI_Rover."

Fans react to EXO Kai's third solo album announcement and speculate theories on its concept

After the announcement of Kai's third solo album, Rover, spread across the internet, fans were inevitably on a stroll to read between the lines and discover the underlying meaning of the album. They started with the meaning behind the word Rover. The word refers to a person who's a wanderer, departed from civilization, and travels aimlessly across the world.

Additionally, the spirals that make up the album's cover have also intrigued fans, urging them to dig deeper into what they can allude to. While it doesn't accurately translate or refer to what EXO Kai intends to mean, fans speculate on its possible meanings. Many think that it symbolizes progression in the sense of revolution, where one embarks on a transpersonal route of growth.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

‎‎ً @kjisgucci

#Kai_Rover #KAIxGucci Gucci Global Ambassador Kai wore Look 97/101 from Gucci Cosmogonie for his 3rd Mini Album Gucci Global Ambassador Kai wore Look 97/101 from Gucci Cosmogonie for his 3rd Mini Album #Kai_Rover #KAIxGucci https://t.co/HEZvFKc88w

R𝓞VER @alwaysbyjongin @weareoneEXO in only 0.1 nanosecond this tweet has cured my depression, cleared my skin, filled my wallet with money, & made all my dreams come true. im suddenly happier than ever, thriving, & living my best life. i feel like im on cloud nine & gotten everything i've ever wanted. @weareoneEXO in only 0.1 nanosecond this tweet has cured my depression, cleared my skin, filled my wallet with money, & made all my dreams come true. im suddenly happier than ever, thriving, & living my best life. i feel like im on cloud nine & gotten everything i've ever wanted.

Em An 𝓞 @Eman992030



“person who spends their time wandering.

they became rovers who departed further and further from civilization” travelling aimlessly from place to place; itinerant.”



#KAI #카이 #Rover ROVER MEANING?!? OMG KAI???“person who spends their time wandering.they became rovers who departed further and further from civilization” travelling aimlessly from place to place; itinerant.” #KAI _Rover ROVER MEANING?!? OMG KAI???😳“person who spends their time wandering.they became rovers who departed further and further from civilization” travelling aimlessly from place to place; itinerant.”#KAI #카이 #Rover #KAI_Rover https://t.co/WC2bV7wxnm

With new additions to EXO Kai's album concepts, fans anticipate continual lore that might grow with each of his albums. Fans connect the meanings, concepts, and aesthetics of each album and try to work up a string of narratives that Kai might intend to metaphorically refer to through his solo albums.

In light of the album details, fans also looked for earlier signs and spoilers that Kai gave for Rover and surprisingly found many of the same. During his performances at several music festivals, he revealed a signature pose that alludes to his solo album. He also got to a point where he indirectly revealed the album's name as he wrapped up the show.

𝐒开𝐌 ROVER @zkdlinsbaby especially with how JONGIN loves it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

#KAI_Rover Ngl this looks/sounds very much like what i thought/hoped kolo was going to be, and while i was pleasantly surprised by kai and peaches i feel like i will be winning hard this timeespecially with how JONGIN loves it!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Ngl this looks/sounds very much like what i thought/hoped kolo was going to be, and while i was pleasantly surprised by kai and peaches i feel like i will be winning hard this time 😭 especially with how JONGIN loves it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!#KAI_Rover https://t.co/rSPvMnF2dN

𝐒开𝐌 ROVER @zkdlinsbaby



With the way the three concepts are so different yet somehow related, even Rover just from its name, to each other and to other artists too



The nerd in me- I think it's safe to assume Kai has his own Lore in the whole SM/Exo universe thingy after three albumsWith the way the three concepts are so different yet somehow related, even Rover just from its name, to each other and to other artists tooThe nerd in me- #KAI_Rover I think it's safe to assume Kai has his own Lore in the whole SM/Exo universe thingy after three albumsWith the way the three concepts are so different yet somehow related, even Rover just from its name, to each other and to other artists too The nerd in me- #KAI_Rover https://t.co/LVd97kCmyT

Additionally, his recent selcas (Korean slang for selfies) and pictures have him doing the 'V" pose, which refers to the V in Rover. Fans are also impressed with Rover's cover art and aesthetics and how it perfectly amalgamates with his previous solo albums, KAI and Peaches.

With less than a month away from the release of EXO Kai's Rover, fans are counting down the days to its release and continuing to dig at the layers of meaning inside the album. Additionally, knowing that the promotional schedule is not too far away from them, fans also eagerly await the reveal of other album details like concept photos, tracklists, etc.

Poll : 0 votes