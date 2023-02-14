On February 14, 2023, several media outlets reported that EXO's Kai will be releasing his third solo album soon in mid-March, following which SM Entertainment confirmed the same.

With the idol teasing and hinting at his upcoming solo album for months now, fans are delighted to finally hear some official news and are looking forward to what's in store for them.

Given the high standards that EXO's Kai has set with his previous solo albums -- Kai and Peaches -- fans are excited, to say the least, about for the idol to return with solo projects again. Especially since it's been almost over a year and four months since his last solo album released, the news of a new album on the way was exactly what fans have been yearning for:

kenz @yunjinshydra the world isn’t ready for the demon that will be released from my body when kai’s new album drops the world isn’t ready for the demon that will be released from my body when kai’s new album drops

"WAITING FOR NEW ALBUM!": Fans rejoice at the announcement of EXO's Kai's upcoming third solo album

Right from the time when EXO's Kai revealed that he was working on his third album and had finished filming the music video for the album's title track at the beginning of February during the Bom Up Festa in Suncheon, fans couldn't hold their excitement after the return of his music after a long break.

Most of their excitement comes from the diverse and experimental take he has on his album concepts that never fail to mesmerize fans.

With less than a month away from the release of EXO's Kai's third album, fans are gearing up to promote the same to the best of their abilities. Intrigued about the kind of concept and genre of songs that will sit on Kai's upcoming album, the news naturally became the talk of the town.

From setting goals for streaming the songs to purchasing the albums, fans are ready to shower the artists with love and support as soon as the album drops.

Meanwhile, many are also cooking up theories, anticipating what the album could hold. While Kai's previous albums were both mini versions, fans hope that the upcoming one is a full-length album, especially since it took much longer to come out than his other albums. Check out a few of these tweets below:

GLOBALMYEON @globalmyeon EXO's Kai reveals he is working on his third solo album with the music video currently being filmed. EXO's Kai reveals he is working on his third solo album with the music video currently being filmed. https://t.co/GmVoKablKC

lena 𖤐ˊ˗ is seeing skz ! @luvmewon kai's two albums hit so hard. like why do levitate everytime i hear amnesia kai's two albums hit so hard. like why do levitate everytime i hear amnesia

✹ @jonginiebears I wish i could easily browse every tweet of Kai's album praise here. It's so fun to read every new comment about it. I wish i could turn back time and explore kji1 once again. It must be fun and exciting for them to find a masterpiece like kji1. I wish i could easily browse every tweet of Kai's album praise here. It's so fun to read every new comment about it. I wish i could turn back time and explore kji1 once again. It must be fun and exciting for them to find a masterpiece like kji1.

coffee @sayyadinas looking forward to what theme/concept kai gonna do for his next album looking forward to what theme/concept kai gonna do for his next album https://t.co/t7FYPwNlOu

EXO 2023 @irregularglxy Kai’s voice is just so amazinggggggh. I love the songs from his albums so much. His voice is so rich!! Filled with honeyyyyy Kai’s voice is just so amazinggggggh. I love the songs from his albums so much. His voice is so rich!! Filled with honeyyyyy

sum saw kai @jonginsdoII ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ the articles mention “mini album” when they refer to peaches and kji1 but not when they talk about the upcoming one.. i feel like KJI3 is gonna be a full album the articles mention “mini album” when they refer to peaches and kji1 but not when they talk about the upcoming one.. i feel like KJI3 is gonna be a full album 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫

sum saw kai @jonginsdoII this is kai most anticipated comeback. a year and four months since his last album. we have to unite and find a way to promote him as much as possible, get him wins and repay all of his hardwork!!! let’s get ready 🫡🖤 this is kai most anticipated comeback. a year and four months since his last album. we have to unite and find a way to promote him as much as possible, get him wins and repay all of his hardwork!!! let’s get ready 🫡🖤

The idol's first two albums, Kai and Peaches, received a lot of attention from not just EXO fans but also many from other fandoms, who were impressed by his vocal skills and intriguing music style. Even after over two years since the release, fans continue to praise EXO's Kai for the interesting album he's put forth and the tracks that never fail to excite them.

Amongst the various happy news for EXO-Ls, fans are excited about EXO's group comeback after quite a lengthy break. The group announced that they're currently preparing for an album release this year and have already finished shooting for its title track. As more and more exciting content piles up for fans, they can't help but rejoice at their idols becoming active again.

Moreover, EXO Baekhyun, who's returned from his mandatory military service after almost two years, will supposedly resume his idol activities with respect to recording, etc. next week. With the reveal of his solo concert to take place this year, the list of things to look forward to for EXO-Ls keeps increasing.

With official announcements of EXO's Kai's album finally surfacing on the internet, fans are thrilled about the same and eagerly look forward to the kickstart of its promotions.

Poll : 0 votes