EXO to make a comeback in 2023, Suho reveals

K-pop boy group EXO is planning to make a comeback in 2023, and it is one of the biggest news for all K-pop fans. EXO-Ls (fandom name) have been celebrating ever since member Suho, shared the news. On January 1, the leader of EXO took to social media to wish his fans a very happy new year. He also gave an exciting update on the group's activities.

"Happy New Year, EXO will make a comeback in 2023."

The fans of the Growl singers have been waiting for a comeback for a long time. The members of the SM boy group have been busy with their mandatory military service since 2019; starting with Xiumin, D.O., Suho, Chanyeol, and Chen. They have successfully been discharged from the military. Meanwhile, Baekhyun will be discharged from his military service in February 2023.

EXO to make a comeback in 2023; fans rejoice

Although there are no details of the EXO return, fans are thrilled with the update. The group has yet to deliver a performance as a full group since Xiumin's enlistment in 2019. Hence, the comeback news has left them with high expectations. They also showed their support through comments under Suho's post.

Fans will be overjoyed since they will get new tracks, music videos, promotional schedules, and EXO-based content with the comeback. SM Entertainment, which houses the boy group, is yet to announce an official statement regarding the group's future music schedule.

Well, with the leader confirming the news, it's about time SM Entertainment dropped its official statement for more information on the comeback.

miiii @oshtami 'exo will make a comeback in 2023'🥺🖤 'exo will make a comeback in 2023'🥺🖤 https://t.co/S7wPN9BcM3

Mai ✨ @UnMaicito At the end of the day The Only thing that matters here is EXO COMEBACK 2023 At the end of the day The Only thing that matters here is EXO COMEBACK 2023 https://t.co/VszS9WFVHy

sel ♡ SOONWOO DAY! 💛💜 @exobvsly_ junmyeon just confirmed exo will be back in 2023 and im wishing its an ot9 comeback i love you so much my exo 🥺 wtf idk what should i feeljunmyeon just confirmed exo will be back in 2023 and im wishing its an ot9 comebacki love you so much my exo 🥺 wtf idk what should i feel 😭 junmyeon just confirmed exo will be back in 2023 and im wishing its an ot9 comeback 😭 i love you so much my exo 🥺 https://t.co/RRpqaDTD1u

"At the end of the day The Only thing that matters here is EXO COMEBACK 2023"

"wtf idk what should i feel Junmyeon just confirmed exo will be back in 2023 and im wishing its an ot9 comeback love you so much my exo"

The nine-member group has been promoting their careers as soloists with new music and album releases. Fortunately, with Baekhyun getting discharged next month, the group could start making new music, meaning that the comeback could happen by mid-2023.

The group made its debut in 2012 and was an immediate success. With hits like Tempo, Ko Ko Bop, Love Shot, Growl, Don't Fight The Feeling, Wolf, and more. The group enjoys a huge fan base with significant impact and influence. Moreover, EXO is cited as one of the best K-pop boy groups in history, proving to be both commercially and critically a success. Its official second sub-unit, comprising members Sehun and Chanyeol, is also hosting a fan meet in Jakarta, further exciting the fans.

Current members of the K-pop group include Suho, Baekhyun, Kai, D.O., Chen, Chanyeol, Xiumin, Sehun, and Lay.

Poll : 0 votes