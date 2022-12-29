EXO Suho and aespa Winter holding hands shocks Netizens when taken out of context

An earlier released image of EXO Suho and aespa Winter holding hands had gained heat once again, shocking netizens as they speculate what the relationship between the two might be. However, it boiled down to the realization that the image was a zoomed-in version of a group picture consisting of all the SM artists and their staff holding hands for a prayer circle before they got on stage for their performances.

SMTOWNLIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS @ HUMAN CITY_SUWON is the collective concert of all the SM artists, whose behind-the-scenes video was released back in October, over two months ago.

Regardless, the image gained attention through speculation and out-of-context perspectives. The internet calmed down soon after understanding that EXO Suho and aespa Winter just happened to stand next to each other during the prayer circle, which proved it implied nothing more.

"You're focusing on the wrong side": Twitteratis react to EXO Suho and aespa Winter linking hands

Following the issue being brought up on the internet once again, fans have gone through a rollercoaster of emotions. While netizens who saw the image for the first time freaked out, some fans defended the two. In the meantime, a few others responded to the picture with humor.

Though Suho had Winter's hand on his left, fans were more interested in SHINee's Minho linking his arms with Suho. Given that most SM artists are close to one another due to the many schedules they share, the friendship between Minho and Suho was not a surprise. As the two closely linked arms, fans found it adorable how comfortable they were with each other.

Meanwhile, EXO Suho and aespa Winter's fans noticed that they both looked anxious in the image. Both did not even glance at each other and maintained a distance between themselves to avoid all possible rumors pertaining to dating.

🐰🍒 @EXOlogy_09 @pannchoa Man didn't even look her way, held her hand with so much reluctance too and held Minho's hand for his dear life because he knew how miserable and pathetic y'all are. It's been months to this and he's still getting dragged for this. Like leave him alone you l0sers. @pannchoa Man didn't even look her way, held her hand with so much reluctance too and held Minho's hand for his dear life because he knew how miserable and pathetic y'all are. It's been months to this and he's still getting dragged for this. Like leave him alone you l0sers.

해찬 검은 콩♡loml! @cottoncandylii @pannchoa Is totally a normal thing holding hands and i think all of them were too so whats the problem, leave them alone @pannchoa Is totally a normal thing holding hands and i think all of them were too so whats the problem, leave them alone😭

back2u²⁰²⁰ @back2u20 doyoung (ᓀ‸ᓂ)²⁶ @xoxodo0 doyoung patiently waited for ningning and offered his hand when shes coming down🥹 doyoung patiently waited for ningning and offered his hand when shes coming down🥹 https://t.co/w1evXpx4FN Somebody already ships Suho and Winter just from that holding hand, so what about this lol twitter.com/xoxodo0/status… Somebody already ships Suho and Winter just from that holding hand, so what about this lol twitter.com/xoxodo0/status…

As more and more dating rumors circulate on the internet about the bare minimum interaction male and female idols have with one another, fans believe that this stereotypical mindset prevents K-pop idols from being open in their friendships or freely interacting with one another. With the constant worry of dealing with dating rumors, many singers avoid interactions with the opposite gender.

As it happens, fans continue to criticize netizens who blow everything out of proportion and hope that the male and female idols don't need to walk on eggshells around each other. Given the huge age gap between EXO Suho and aespa Winter, fans of both K-pop groups think that people who ship them after the passing of the image should avoid the same to prevent these idols from becoming awkward with each other.

WINTER @Lala78122311 @pannchoa This is the reason why today's male idols and female idols are not close. @pannchoa This is the reason why today's male idols and female idols are not close.

fathur rahman @FathurRahman_2 @pannchoa this is why gen 4 is never gonna get any male & female interaction like gen 2 🤣 @pannchoa this is why gen 4 is never gonna get any male & female interaction like gen 2 🤣

With SMTOWN LIVE 2023 right around the corner, fans hope to see more interactions between the several SM artists participating. They also hope to see as many cute interactions as possible with the artists freely interacting with one another regardless of the baseless rumors that might be speculated as a result.

Poll : 0 votes