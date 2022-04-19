Fans jump in to defend EXO's Suho after his joke about "lazy idols" goes wrong 

After making an innocent joke at a fan sign event, EXO’s Suho came under fire for allegedly offending fans of other K-pop groups. Upon noticing hate comments directed towards Suho, his fan base came to the rescue to defend and justify his statement.

Suho was speaking about a sweet poem he wrote for the group’s We Are One EXO Let’s Love photocards, which was printed on it. During his explanation, Suho jokingly stated that K-pop idols and their respective companies should pay attention to small details and not be “lazy”. He stated,

"You know? I think… idols these days are getting kind of lazy."

EXO’s Suho hosts an all-paid-for fansign in Jeju Island

K-pop idol Suho had a special fan sign event on April 16, for the release of his second mini-album Grey Suit. He held an all-expenses-paid fan sign on Jeju Island, which took place at an ocean-view cafe on the island.

Fan meet and greets usually take place in Seoul, South Korea, for the convenience of the singers. However, this time, Suho’s agency made it a point to plan everything from return tickets, food, drinks to freebies and signed albums.

For this special fan sign, 30 lucky fans were randomly drawn for a round trip to the island and were escorted to the venue on a shuttle bus from the airport.

During the event, Suho was discussing a 9-line acrostic poem he wrote for We Are One EXO Let’s Love, which was written on the photocards. He was surprised to learn that the idea was never tested or tried by other idols in the industry.

"I love that I’m able to make good memories for my fans. To be honest, I didn’t think this event was that big of a deal. I thought it was a pretty common event. Doesn’t everyone do this…? The acrostic poem on the photo cards, too. I really thought someone would have tried that already."

Suho continued and joked about idols “getting kind of lazy” as they didn't come up with the idea of a 9-line acrostic poem on photocards before. Afterwards, the singer respectfully stated that entertainment companies tend to ignore small details and innovative ideas. He said:

"You know? I think… idols these days are getting kind of lazy. Maybe it’s because of the agencies. Since management agencies are big companies now, we have so many idols in the industry. I feel like the lack of attention to detail might come from that. That’s too bad, huh?."

Fan reactions

Upon hearing his statement, numerous netizens took offense at Suho’s words and called him out for calling other K-pop idols lazy. However, thousands of fans pointed out that he was merely joking and didn't mean what he said.

Others clarified that he wasn’t insulting other agencies for not hosting lavish fan signs, but was simply joking about how others didn’t come up with the acrostic poem idea. Fans agreed that the hate comments directed towards him were unnecessary and that the situation was blown out of proportion.

toph🦋COACHÆLLA LOCKDOWN @yestodayten @pannchoa @obachanhaven well it’s true, sounds like barely any of these debuting idols attended a single vocal lesson @pannchoa @obachanhaven well it’s true, sounds like barely any of these debuting idols attended a single vocal lesson

poorsoul @poorsoul12 @pannchoa Umm??? Where's the lie??? His hardwork can't be compared to others'~ Do I even have to say how much he worked hard for an album,which he completely dedicated for his fans, and also managed to release the m/v soon after his arrival from the military? @pannchoa Umm??? Where's the lie??? His hardwork can't be compared to others'~ Do I even have to say how much he worked hard for an album,which he completely dedicated for his fans, and also managed to release the m/v soon after his arrival from the military?

𝕃𝕄𝔹𝕂 @Miiss_Lemon @pannchoa Well if a top Idol,with 14 years of experience says it I believe him because he knows what he's talking about... @pannchoa Well if a top Idol,with 14 years of experience says it I believe him because he knows what he's talking about...

sbunivers30 @sbunivers30 @pannchoa He is not dragging down anyone! Just mention ing a true fact! He is doing everything what he can do for his fans. Being senior singer & successful soloist he is still so much kind & humble... So don’t just pick up any line from his conversations! @pannchoa He is not dragging down anyone! Just mention ing a true fact! He is doing everything what he can do for his fans. Being senior singer & successful soloist he is still so much kind & humble... So don’t just pick up any line from his conversations!

