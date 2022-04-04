Olivia Rodrigo receives hate comments from netizens after flirty moment with BTS' V during Grammys

BTS V and American singer Olivia Rodrigo’s interaction at the 64th Grammy Awards has sent fans into a frenzy.

Ahead of the septet’s performance, the singer was seen sitting alongside the Drivers’ License singer. He whispered in her ear as the camera panned to her, causing her to gasp.

He then motioned to the stage and tossed a card away. The way V whispered to Olivia Rodrigo before going on stage piqued fans' interest. BTS' V was seen smiling as he sat next to Olivia in the audience before BTS' Butter performance.

At the ceremony, the duo also posed for a photo. The reaction clip immediately went viral and was even trending on Twitter.

While most fans were elated at the prospect of the two interacting and possibly becoming friends, a chunk of K-pop stans turned things sour by spreading hate and accusing her of ‘stealing’ their man.

The incident erupted into chaos when netizens began bombarding her Instagram comments with hateful speech. They have been spamming cross and casket emojis ever since the reaction clip went viral.

Some netizens took it a step further and sent her death threats. Along with the remarks, fans didn’t forget to stake their claim on the 26-year old, calling him their 'husband.'

Twitter stans were not far behind in laying their claim either. In a community of millions, many reacted negatively, and not everyone was able to keep their jealousy in check. One fan even wrote how they wanted everyone to stop talking about the pair as Tae-hyung is theirs.

The singer's Instagram is filled with an overwhelming amount of hate speech. Once the issue was brought to other netizens' notice, they bombarded the singer's comments with compliments to offset the hate.

In a V-LIVE post-award ceremony, the singer opened up about how the whole thing was a set-up for their mafia-themed Butter performance. Fans defended the singer and called out the haters for being delusional.

Celebrities and K-pop stars alike have faced the toxic side of their fanbases and have actively campaigned for fans to keep online interactions civil and respectful. Neither BTS nor Olivia has commented on the situation so far.

