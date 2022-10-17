"Leave them alone": Fans react as NCT’s Jaehyun and aespa’s Winter embroiled in fresh dating rumors over a bag

NCT’s Jaehyun and aespa’s Winter find themselves entangled in fresh dating rumors over a MoMA (Museum of Modern Art) bag.

The rumors started when an anonymous netizen claimed on the online Korean forum Nate Pann that NCT’s Jaehyun and aespa’s Winter are in a relationship. The anonymous netizen claimed they reached this conclusion based on the MoMA bag aespa’s Winter was holding at the airport.

It is believed that the bag belongs to NCT’s Jaehyun who recently got it from New York. The anonymous netizen put two and two together and concluded that both the members are dating, which was promptly disputed by other K-pop fans.

NCT’s Jaehyun had visited the MoMA in New York and got the bag from there. It is believed that NCT’s Jaehyun gifted aespa’s Winter the bag when she attended NCT’s concert on October 14.

Fans had previously spotted the bag with Jaehyun’s manager and concluded that NCT’s Jaehyun gave the bag to aespa’s Winter who was spotted with the MoMA bag at the airport, which led to speculations that the SM Entertainment artists are dating.

However, another fan quickly debunked the rumor, stating that aespa’s Winter was seen with the bag only upon her arrival in Los Angeles on October 15. It is said the bag was a gift from a fan and not from NCT’s Jaehyun.

NCT’s Jaehyun and aespa’s Winter dating rumors debunked by fans

K-pop fans took to social media to react to dating rumors between NCT’s Jaehyun and aespa’s Winter.

lily @peacepeach_lily @adtlsemf It’s not about Winter and Jaehyun. It’s not a dating rumor. It is about a doll named ‘Winterjaehyun’. Don’t get wrong. @adtlsemf It’s not about Winter and Jaehyun. It’s not a dating rumor. It is about a doll named ‘Winterjaehyun’. Don’t get wrong. https://t.co/kQW3K4JPHn

Some K-pop fans made light of the situation, while others requested fellow K-pop fans not to base their opinions on conjecture and overanalyse simple scenarios to something more complicated.

K-POP Dating🔍 @Idol_Dating_K #Winter #Aespa #NCT127 The same shopping bag was held by Jaehyun's manager when the NCT member had visited the museum before his concert in New York. Rumors spread with netizens assuming that Jaehyun had given Winter the gift from MoMA when aespa attended NCT's NYC 🫣 #Jaehyun The same shopping bag was held by Jaehyun's manager when the NCT member had visited the museum before his concert in New York. Rumors spread with netizens assuming that Jaehyun had given Winter the gift from MoMA when aespa attended NCT's NYC 🫣 #Jaehyun #Winter #Aespa #NCT127 https://t.co/Lk6138l43s

However, this is isn’t the first time NCT’s Jaehyun and aespa’s Winter have themselves in the middle of dating rumors.

NCT’s Jaehyun and aespa’s Winter were spotted interacting at SMTOWN LIVE 2022 : SMCU EXPRESS @ TOKYO. The idols were placed in the same cart together, which took them around the concert venue to interact with the live audience.

The clip of them interacting went viral and immediately garnered over a million views already. NCT’s Jaehyun even helped aespa’s Winter out of the cart. Back then, fans were wondering if the idols were dating or not, however, the speculations led nowhere.

aespa’s Winter was first suspected of dating someone when the group appeared on MBC’s The Manager to promote their album Girls. Back then, Korean netizens had criticized her for using her phone too much.

However, the infamous Korean content creator Sojang revealed she was dating someone and it was speculated to be NCT’s Jaehyun. It was dismissed at the time as a mere piece of gossip.

ᵕ̈ @jhyunfolder the crumbs jaehyun and winter in the same cartthe crumbs jaehyun and winter in the same cart 😭 the crumbs https://t.co/C1Z85LEt5M

More about NCT’s Jaehyun and aespa’s Winter

jaebaek @jhyngae a photo of jaehyun , ningning and winter pls a photo of jaehyun , ningning and winter pls

NCT’s Jaehyun is a singer-songwriter and actor and is part of the popular K-pop group NCT’s subunit NCT 127. He was scouted by SM Entertainment in 2012 and by December 2013 was introduced as a member of the pre-debut trainee team SMROOKIES.

On July 4, 2016, Jaehyun debuted with the group’s Seoul-based subunit NCT 127 as the second member to be introduced. He made his official acting debut with the web drama Dear M opposite Park Hye-soo and also released his debut solo single Forever Only in August this year.

aespa’s Winter is the lead vocalist and visual of the group. She is also part of SM Entertainment’s girl group GOT the beat. She is currently busy with group activities and brand commitments.

The idols' agency, SM Entertainment, has not officially confirmed the dating rumors, so it is safe to assume these rumors are just conjecture.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes