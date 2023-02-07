On February 7, following EXO Baekhyun's return from the military, he went live through EXO's official YouTube channel at 8 pm KST for his first live greeting with fans after discharge. Similar to the live broadcast he held before departing for his mandatory military service back in May 2021, this one too was filled with the idol discussing various topics and answering questions from fans.

Given that it's the first time EXO-Ls (the EXO fandom) are seeing him active after almost two years, many rejoiced at the idol's return. Among the various interesting discussions he had with fans, EXO Baekhyun also spilled details about his solo project.

EXO Baekhyun's special live broadcast had fans swooning over his unchanged charming personality

EXO Baekhyun made his official return on February 5 and updated fans about the the same through selcas and tweets.

The singer shared selfies and a message for EXO-L.



"You've waited so long, right? I'm here!" #EXO's Baekhyun is back from his military service!

In addition, EXO's official Twitter had also announced the special live broadcast with had fans eagerly waiting to finally see Baekhyun back after months.

전 세계 팬들과 즐거운 랜선 만남!



BAEKHYUN to hold YouTube live today at 8PM KST and meet global fans online!



백현, 오늘 오후 8시 유튜브 생방송!
전 세계 팬들과 즐거운 랜선 만남!
BAEKHYUN to hold YouTube live today at 8PM KST and meet global fans online!

Without a doubt, the live stream ended up being no less than what fans had expected.

Given his enthusiastic and charming personality, the live rolled on smoothly as fans and Baekhyun caught up with each other. From answering several questions to hosting fun discursive games, the event was a memorable one for EXO-Ls.

In addition, EXO Baekhyun responded to many requests from fans and also did the famous Japanese Tik Tok challenge, Sorry I'm Cute.

IF BAEKHYUN ISNT GETTING OVER THIS CHALLENGE SO DO I

Many netizens also pointed out that despite being almost two years since they last saw him, the idol didn't look like he had aged a day.

baekhyun does not age he looks the EXACT same :(( <3

so true LMAOOO not him saying he felt cool at the training center because everyone was a 1999/2000 baby and he is EXO'S BAEKHYUN

Among the many questions he received from fans, he was also asked about the possibility of a solo concert, and the idol's confirmation of the same to roll out sometime this year shook many fans. Since the idol just returned, they weren't expecting to get content from him anytime soon.

Just casually dropping spoilers as usual ㅋㅋㅋ

Baekhyun: My solo concert will be… This year… Oh~ This year… ^.ㅅ^
Just casually dropping spoilers as usual ㅋㅋㅋ

With an already exciting kickstart of EXO Baekhyun's idol schedule after his military discharge, fans are excited to see what else the idol has in store for them. Given that EXO is currently preparing for their comeback album, fans hope that Baekhyun will participate in the same. With him back, this could possibly be the first comeback in a while where all members are present.

Baekhyun of @weareoneEXO is finally back! He completed his 1-year and 9-months of mandatory military service today. Now get ready for EXO's comeback! The group's leader Suho had previously announced on Jan. 1 that EXO is making a full-unit comeback this year!

Fans celebrate Baekhyun's return

Fans are happy to have EXO Baekhyun finally back from the military and ready to resume his idol activities. In celebration, many trended BAEKHYUN_IS_BACK on Twitter to best honor the idol's return.

— finally 6 out of 8 korean exo members done

BIGGEST FLEX AS AN EXO-L!
— finally 6 out of 8 korean exo members done ✅✊

In other news, another EXO member, Kai, has also been in talks of releasing his third solo album soon. The idol has given many hints and dropped several spoilers on the choreographies of his upcoming tracks and fans can't wait for the promotions of the album to officially start. Given that he has set an impressively high standard with his earlier albums, the expectations this time are quite high.

