Famous K-pop idols born in November: ATEEZ's Hongjoong, SEVENTEEN's THE8 and Woozi, and more

November is a month full of K-pop idols' birthdays, with everyone celebrating this month, from rookies to veteran artists. As the year slowly draws to a close, K-pop fans start getting ready for year-end award shows and vote for their favorite artists in the fan-voted categories.

Apart from that, fans love to share their adoration of idols on their birthdays, organizing events that highlight different aspects of the artists. From full-size statues in outdoor spaces to cute cafes playing music videos, fans go all out for the K-pop idols they adore.

Whether fans spend money on huge installations or expensive fan projects, K-pop idols' birthdays are enjoyable because they have a jovial time with well-suited individuals with similar tastes.

Notable K-pop idols with November birthdays

Jeongyeon (TWICE)

Birthdate: November 1, 1996

As the lead vocalist of the nine-member girl group TWICE, Jeongyeon is the first idol on this list. She was part of the idol reality show Sixteen and was eventually chosen as one of the members of the JYP Entertainment group. With TWICE, Jeongyeon has released hits such as The Feels, SCIENTIST, Feel Special, and many more.

Minhyuk (MONSTA X)

Birthdate: November 3, 1993

A vocalist from Starship Entertainment's MONSTA X, Minhyuk was born on November 3, 1993. Often considered a mood-maker, he was the last member to join the group from their survival show No.Mercy. As part of the band, the K-pop idol has released many hits such as HERO, Fighter, and Trespass.

Jaehyeong (The Rose)

November 3, 1994

The bassist and maknae of The Rose, Jaehyeong celebrates his birthday on November 3. The pop-rock band recently released Heal after reuniting following the members returning from their military service earlier this year. Apart from his role in the band, Jaehyeong has also tiptoed into acting, having starred in Six Love Story and Entertainer.

T.O.P (BIG BANG)

November 4, 1987

Initially starting as a rapper in underground circles, T.O.P. debuted as a K-pop idol with BIG BANG in 2006. Apart from his activities as a member of the band, the Korean rapper has released the singles Turn It Up and Doom Dada, which made it to the top ten on the Goan Digital Chart. He also teamed up with fellow BIG BANG member G-Dragon to release GD&TOP, which allowed the rappers to experiment with different genres and musical styles.

Additionally, T.O.P. has had a flourishing acting career, with his role in 2013's Commitment winning him the New Asian Actor of the Year at the Busan International Film Festival.

BoA

November 5, 1986

One of the first K-pop idols to breach international markets, BoA debuted when she was only thirteen. The Korean singer catered to her diverse fanbase by singing in Korean, Japanese, English, and Mandarin, allowing her to have a huge and diverse fanbase. Valenti, Only One, and Hurricane Venus are among the singer's biggest hits. Most recently, BoA appeared as a member of the K-pop supergroup GOT the Beat and was a judge on the popular dance competition Street Woman Fighter.

The8 (SEVENTEEN)

November 7, 1997

A member of SEVENTEEN's Performance Team, The8 debuted with the group in 2015. As part of the group under PLEDIS Entertainment, the Chinese singer has released many hits, including HOT, Clap, and Darl+ing. Xu Minghao (The8's birth name) has also released several singles in Korean and Chinese, the most recent being Hai Cheng. The K-pop idol has also participated in a few Chinese variety shows with fellow member Jun.

Hongjoong (ATEEZ)

November 7, 1998

ATEEZ's captain and composer, Hongjoong is another K-pop idol who celebrates his birthday in November. Impressed by KQ Entertainment's group BlockB, a young Hongjoong sent the company a mixtape. He was brought in as a trainee and eventually debuted in 2018 as the leader of ATEEZ. The rapper participates in songwriting and production and speaks basic English.

Momo (TWICE)

November 9, 1996

TWICE's Momo is among the Japanese members in the group with Sana and Mina. She was personally chosen by J. Y. Park to complete the girl group and has since proved her ability as the main dancer. The Japanese singer has been dancing since a young age with her sister and came to Korea after passing the JYP audition. With TWICE, she has released many hits such as What is Love?, YES or YES, and TT.

Eunchae (LE SSERAFIM)

November 10, 2006

LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae was a trainee under Source Music and HYBE from 2021 before debuting as a K-pop idol earlier this year. She has been interested in K-pop and dancing since a young age, due to which she auditioned at JYP Entertainment and Pledis Entertainment in the past. Despite only releasing two albums so far, LE SSERAFIM's songs like FEARLESS and ANTIFRAGILE have gone viral.

Xiaoting (Kep1er)

November 12, 1999

Showcasing the rise of K-pop idols debuting after survival shows, Xiaoting debuted with Kep1er in 2021. Prior to her appearance on Girls Planet 999 (the show that formed Kep1er), the K-pop idol participated in a Chinese idol show called Produce Camp 2020 but was eliminated early on. Additionally, Xiaoting was previously a modern and ballroom dance champ, having won competitions in Shanghai.

Jake (ENHYPEN)

November 15, 2002

ENHYPEN's resident Australian, Jake, celebrates his birthday on November 15. After placing third on I-LAND, the K-pop idol debuted in 2020 with his fellow members. His trainee period prior to the survival show was nine months, and he bettered his Korean through his time on I-LAND. As part of ENHYPEN, Jake has released many hits, including Drunk-Dazed, FEVER, and Polaroid Love, where the Korean-Australian singer's vocals were appreciated.

Eric Nam

November 17, 1988

Eric Nam is among the most popular solo K-pop idols in the industry. Alongside his musical career, the American singer has hosted many television shows, podcasts, and variety shows in English and Korean. He is also set to play the lead in the psychological thriller film Transplant, marking Eric's acting debut.

Yugyeom (GOT7)

November 17, 1997

GOT7's Yugyeom is another November-born K-pop idol. Having loved music and dance since he was young, Yugyeom was noticed by a dance instructor from JYP Entertainment at his dance school, after which he became a trainee with the company. Apart from his group activities, Yugyeom has released two solo albums and two more albums with teammate Jay B under the name Jus2.

Liz (IVE)

November 21, 2004

Vocalist of the K-pop band IVE, Liz was born on November 21, 2004. The fourth member to be announced to the public, she has contributed to the Starship Entertainment group's fame by being part of songs such as LOVE DIVE, After LIKE, and ELEVEN.

Kihyun (MONSTA X)

November 22, 1993

Another member of MONSTA, Kihyun, celebrates his birthday in November. In addition to his activities with the group, the K-pop idol has released a single album called Voyager and participated in the original soundtracks (OSTs) of several K-dramas, including She was Pretty, Orange Marmalade, and Shopping King Louis.

Woozi (SEVENTEEN)

November 22, 1996

Born in Busan on November 22, 1996, Woozi is SEVENTEEN's main producer and composer. For a group that prides itself on its self-producing abilities, Woozi plays a major role by writing lyrics, assigning verses, and putting it all together in the end. Apart from writing music for SEVENTEEN, the singer-songwriter has contributed to music released by NU'EST W, Ailee, I.O.I, and Chanyeol.

Chenle (NCT Dream)

November 22, 2001

Before debuting as a K-pop idol under SM Entertainment's NCT Dream, November-born Chenle had a thriving career as a child singer in China. He released three solo albums and held one concert under his name. As a singer, he even performed in several Chinese variety shows, eventually moving to South Korea to join NCT.

Youngbin (SF9)

November 23, 1993

Youngbin, the leader of SF9, is another K-pop idol with a November birthday. He is currently completing his mandatory military enlistment. As the leader and rapper of the group, he is often considered instrumental in the different concepts that the group has tried so far. Youngbin has also acted in dramas like Click Your Heart and Bubble up.

Shotaro (NCT U)

November 25, 2000

Japanese rapper and dancer Shotaro debuted with NCT's subunit NCT U in 2020 and was revealed as the group's newest member. Inheriting his love for dance from his mother, he was a student at Japan's EXPG Studio. Despite his recent debut, it is clear that the K-pop idol has a lot to show his fans.

Wooyoung (ATEEZ)

November 26, 1999

Part of ATEEZ's 99z, Wooyoung is known for his dancing skills and smooth vocals. The November-born vocalist was even chosen as Studio Choom's Artist of the Month in June 2021, showcasing his individual performance skills away from ATEEZ. Wooyoung, earlier a trainee at BIGHIT MUSIC (Big Hit Entertainment), left the agency with Yeosang in the hopes of debuting together, which they managed in 2018.

Chanyeol (EXO)

November 27, 1992

EXO's Chanyeol is another K-pop idol born in November. The rapper has contributed many memorable verses to the band's songs, including the Korean version of Run, Promise, and Lightsaber. Additionally, the rapper-songwriter has sung Stay with Me, OST from Guardian: The Great and Lonely God. Apart from singing, Chanyeol has acted in dramas such as Memories of the Alhambra, Secret Queen Makers, and several movies as well.

