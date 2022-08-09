The Rose 2022 World Tour: Tickets, dates, and all you need to know

Popular Korean pop-rock band The Rose announced the HEAL TOGETHER World Tour starting this year in October and moving on to February 2023. The band reunited after two years of separation, during which Dojoon, Hajoon and Jaehyeong completed their compulsory military service.
The band’s reunion and full album release was much anticipated. The news about the world tour excited their fans. The band’s leader, Woosung, added to the fans' enthusiasm, by exclusively telling us that “it was only a matter of time” till the fans were introduced to an official lightstick.
Titled HEAL TOGETHER World Tour, the band will kick off their performances in Chicago on October 13, 2022 and round off in Barcelona on February 19, 2023. Dates for the Asian leg will be announced later.
Check out the dates for The Rose HEAL TOGETHER World Tour
With details on comeback revealed and a world tour in motion, K-pop band The Rose is just getting started. The Beauty and the beast band inked a new deal with the agency Transparent Arts, a label that aims to amplify Asian talent and culture on a global scale. The label deal arrived simultaneously with the HEAL TOGETHER World Tour details.
The Rose released the dates and venues of the five-month plan for the HEAL TOGETHER World Tour. Check out the details below:
- 13 October, 2022 - Concord Music Hall, Chicago
- 15 October, 2022 - The Fillmore, Minneapolis
- 18 October, 2022 - Royale, Boston
- 19 October, 2022 - Terminal 5, New York
- 24 October, 2022 - Danforth Music Hall
- 27 October, 2022 - Warner Theater, Washington
- 29 October, 2022 - Buckhead Theater
- 1 November, 2022 - House of Blues, Houston
- 3 November, 2022 - The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas
- 6 November, 2022 - Phoenix Orpheum, Phoenix
- 7 November, 2022 - House of Blues, Las Vegas
- 9 November, 2022 - The Warfield, San Francisco
- 13 November, 2022 - Showbox SoDo, Seattle
- 16 November, 2022 - House of Blues, Anaheim
- 20 November, 2022 - The Wiltern, Los Angeles
- 26 November, 2022 - Auditorio BB, Mexico City
- 28 November, 2022 - Blondie, Santiago
- 30 November, 2022 - Arena Bar, Lima
- 2 December, 2022 - Niceto Club, Buenos Aires
- 4 December, 2022 - Cine Joia, Sao Paulo
- 23 January, 2023 - La Madeleine, Brussels
- 25 January, 2023 - Volkshaus, Zurich
- 26 January, 2023 - Alcatraz, Milan
- 29 January, 2023 - Muffathalle, Munich
- 31 January, 2023 - Stodola, Warsaw
- 2 February, 2023 - Huxleys, Berlin
- 5 February, 2023 - Sentrum Scene, Oslo
- 6 February, 2023 - Amager Bio, Copenhagen
- 8 February, 2023 - Arenan Fryshuset, Stockholm
- 10 February, 2023 - Live Music Hall, Cologne
- 12 February, 2023 - Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda, Utrecht
- 14 February, 2023 - 02 Forum Kentish Town, London
- 16 February, 2023 - La Bataclan, Paris
- 19 February, 2023 - Razzmatazz Room 1, Barcelona
Ticketing details for The Rose HEAL TOGETHER World Tour
Not keeping fans hanging, the band released details about the tickets for the HEAL TOGETHER World Tour along with the dates. Tickets can be bought in two phases: Artist Presale and General Sale.
The Artist Presale gives early access to Black Roses (fandom) who have subscribed to The Rose or WOOSUNG’s mailing list. The presale ticketing opened on Tuesday, August 9 at 10 am. The General On-Sale ticketing window will open on Friday, August 12 at 10 am local US time.