The Rose 2022 World Tour: Tickets, dates, and all you need to know

Popular Korean pop-rock band The Rose announced the HEAL TOGETHER World Tour starting this year in October and moving on to February 2023. The band reunited after two years of separation, during which Dojoon, Hajoon and Jaehyeong completed their compulsory military service.

The band’s reunion and full album release was much anticipated. The news about the world tour excited their fans. The band’s leader, Woosung, added to the fans' enthusiasm, by exclusively telling us that “it was only a matter of time” till the fans were introduced to an official lightstick.

Titled HEAL TOGETHER World Tour, the band will kick off their performances in Chicago on October 13, 2022 and round off in Barcelona on February 19, 2023. Dates for the Asian leg will be announced later.

Check out the dates for The Rose HEAL TOGETHER World Tour

더로즈_The Rose @TheRose_0803 World Tour Sale Info



Artist Presale: Tuesday, August 9 @ 10 a.m. local



General On-Sale: Friday, August 12 @ 10 a.m. local



If you sign up for The Rose newsletter, you can access the Artist Presale:



officialtherose.com



With details on comeback revealed and a world tour in motion, K-pop band The Rose is just getting started. The Beauty and the beast band inked a new deal with the agency Transparent Arts, a label that aims to amplify Asian talent and culture on a global scale. The label deal arrived simultaneously with the HEAL TOGETHER World Tour details.

The Rose released the dates and venues of the five-month plan for the HEAL TOGETHER World Tour. Check out the details below:

13 October, 2022 - Concord Music Hall, Chicago

15 October, 2022 - The Fillmore, Minneapolis

18 October, 2022 - Royale, Boston

19 October, 2022 - Terminal 5, New York

24 October, 2022 - Danforth Music Hall

27 October, 2022 - Warner Theater, Washington

29 October, 2022 - Buckhead Theater

1 November, 2022 - House of Blues, Houston

3 November, 2022 - The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas

6 November, 2022 - Phoenix Orpheum, Phoenix

7 November, 2022 - House of Blues, Las Vegas

9 November, 2022 - The Warfield, San Francisco

13 November, 2022 - Showbox SoDo, Seattle

16 November, 2022 - House of Blues, Anaheim

20 November, 2022 - The Wiltern, Los Angeles

26 November, 2022 - Auditorio BB, Mexico City

28 November, 2022 - Blondie, Santiago

30 November, 2022 - Arena Bar, Lima

2 December, 2022 - Niceto Club, Buenos Aires

4 December, 2022 - Cine Joia, Sao Paulo

23 January, 2023 - La Madeleine, Brussels

25 January, 2023 - Volkshaus, Zurich

26 January, 2023 - Alcatraz, Milan

29 January, 2023 - Muffathalle, Munich

31 January, 2023 - Stodola, Warsaw

2 February, 2023 - Huxleys, Berlin

5 February, 2023 - Sentrum Scene, Oslo

6 February, 2023 - Amager Bio, Copenhagen

8 February, 2023 - Arenan Fryshuset, Stockholm

10 February, 2023 - Live Music Hall, Cologne

12 February, 2023 - Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda, Utrecht

14 February, 2023 - 02 Forum Kentish Town, London

16 February, 2023 - La Bataclan, Paris

19 February, 2023 - Razzmatazz Room 1, Barcelona

Ticketing details for The Rose HEAL TOGETHER World Tour

Not keeping fans hanging, the band released details about the tickets for the HEAL TOGETHER World Tour along with the dates. Tickets can be bought in two phases: Artist Presale and General Sale.

The Artist Presale gives early access to Black Roses (fandom) who have subscribed to The Rose or WOOSUNG’s mailing list. The presale ticketing opened on Tuesday, August 9 at 10 am. The General On-Sale ticketing window will open on Friday, August 12 at 10 am local US time.

Edited by Susrita Das