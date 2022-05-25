WOOSUNG talks about The Rose world tour, favorite part of Phase Me MV, band’s official lightstick, and more

WOOSUNG, CEO of Woolfpack, leader of the popular K-band The Rose, Sammy, guitarist, producer, singer, songwriter, hit-maker, all-rounder, fashionista - words usually fall short when it comes to describing the 29-year-old Korean-American Kim Woo-sung.

With no intention of being a musician, WOOSUNG went for an audition for SBS’ TV show. KPOP STAR flew to South Korea and began his musical journey a decade ago. Today, he is one of the most popular K-pop artists domestically and internationally.

WOOSUNG’s charming raspy voice with an equally incredible ability to belt high notes was one of the many things that made him stand out of the ordinary.

This will get you addicted to Phase Me (just like the whistle in the chorus), the title track from his latest solo EP, MOTH. Audiences also see the breathtaking creativity showcasing WOOSUNG’s metamorphosis - his growth and transformation as a musician.

As a soloist, MOTH is the closest representation of the 29-year-old artist's current emotions.

In conversation with SK POP's Afreen Khan, WOOSUNG shared the inspiring message behind the titular album, the song that was almost a competitor for the title track position, the difference between the companies Woolfpack and Windfall, and of course, exciting details about The Rose's upcoming plans.

"My light is music": WOOSUNG talks MOTH, the song he relates with the most, and shares thrilling news for The Rose's fans

Q) Congratulations on the MOTH EP release, and thank you for taking time out for us! Let’s begin by talking about the album’s inception. Please tell our readers about the inspiration behind it and the creative process.

WOOSUNG: Hello! MOTH was inspired by seeing a moth land on a light and seeing how beautiful its print was. It got me thinking about how moths have such a different perception than butterflies. That moment made me realize that maybe some of us just need a little bit of light to shine on us to show our true beauty.

Q) Everyone needs a little bit of light to reveal their true beauty, a new side of themselves. Who or what was the light that made you discover the talent inside you?

WOOSUNG: My light is music! I fell in love with music, so I made it a talent.

Q) I loved Side Effects as much as Phase Me. So, was any other song contending for the title track crown, or were you sure it would be Phase Me from the very start?

WOOSUNG: I was 90% sure it was Phase Me. However, there was a side of me that wanted to choose Modern Life.

Q) The music video for Phase Me is eerily beautiful - from the cocoon in the first scene, the very realistic moth wings CGI, to the white lens makeup and dancers surrounding you. What was your favorite scene to film? Is there any behind-the-scenes scoop we can get?

WOOSUNG: My favorite scene to film was the dancers’ choreography scene. It made the whole production value go up and filled the space with energy. They were amazing dancers who learned the dance within a day and performed in front of a camera. I have so much respect for them!

Q) MOTH has four very distinct songs connected by two parameters - language and the message. It is also filled with raw emotions, especially the rock anthem Modern Life. Which song do you think describes your feelings the most? Why?

WOOSUNG: They all describe different feelings of mine; they were what I was feeling at the moment when I wrote those songs. However, today I feel like Modern Life describes my feelings the most.

Q) Your first solo album release was in 2019 with Wolf. MOTH is a completely different ballgame - new agency, new autonomy. How has the journey been? Did it become a bit easier or a lot tougher (with new responsibilities)?

WOOSUNG: I don't think it gets easier as it goes. However, I believe that I am maturing with the process and learning new things every day. Maybe it will be easier one day!

Q) You founded your independent label Woolfpack last year and released Genre through it. If I’ve researched right, The Rose is currently the only artist under it and is your priority. What are your plans for expanding Woolfpack?

WOOSUNG: For The Rose, we made our own company with all the members being partners. The new company we created is called “Windfall.” Woolfpack is my independent company just for WOOSUNG. In the future, I want to sign artists and manage them!

Q) We can’t leave out talking about The Rose’s leader WOOSUNG and soloist WOOSUNG, aka Sammy. Do you try to keep them separate? How is it falling in and out of the two personas?

WOOSUNG: I don't necessarily think of it as having two personas. I believe that they are both who I am.

Q) You’re also going on a North America and Europe MOTH EP Showcase tour. Now that Black Roses will be able to see you (and hopefully, the band too, soon) in person again. So it pops up an important question: Will The Rose ever have an official lightstick?

WOOSUNG: Yes, we’ve always been wanting that since the beginning. It was just hard to make because we will have to mass-produce it. However, it is only a matter of time till we get an official 3D Lightstick!

Q) I heard The Rose is going to come back sooner than expected. You have finalized the title and the album concept for the group comeback. Can you spill just one more spoiler for Black Roses?

WOOSUNG: It will heal us all.

Q) It’s difficult for K-bands to get the same recognition as idol groups in the industry. But The Rose released just two singles and went on a Europe tour - all in a couple of months. What was the defining point(s) that made The Rose stand out?

WOOSUNG: I think we stand out because we write our own music and have a message we want to share and stand for.

Q) This one is a difficult question so brace yourself - out of all your songs, solo or band, which one is the closest to your heart and why?

WOOSUNG: I can't choose one; they were all that I felt in my heart at some point.

Q) Let’s end the interview with a quick rapid-fire round!

What does MOTH EP mean to you?

WOOSUNG: Everything!

Q) First solo album Genre or latest album MOTH?

WOOSUNG: MOTH.

Q) Your best solo era?

WOOSUNG: MOTH.

Q) Your preferred hairstyle?

WOOSUNG: Depends on the day!

Q) Your most charming point on stage?

WOOSUNG: Voice.

Q) The name of The Rose group chat?

WOOSUNG: The Rose.

Q) One thing you really want to do once The Rose gets back together?

WOOSUNG: Hang out and catch up!

Q) A The Rose world tour in 2023?

WOOSUNG: 2022 leading into 2023 :)

Fortunately, the days of waiting for Black Roses will soon end.

However, before that, WOOSUNG meets up with Black Roses (the band's fandom) on a solo MOTH EP Showcase Tour across Europe. The tour will then move to North America and end in Asia, where he will get back together with Dojoon, Hajoon, and Jaehyeong to work on a new album for The Rose.

In the meantime, check out WOOSUNG and the band's discography and tell us your favorite song in the comments as you gear up for The Rose's comeback.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar