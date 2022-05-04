The Rose's Woosung makes heads turn at the premiere of Marvel's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

Band member Woosung from The Rose stunned netizens with his charming and chic style at the premiere of Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Many celebrities were seen at the premiere, but Korean-American artist Woosung stood out from the crowd because of his impactful presence.

While a large section of the internet was talking about the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute hosting the annual Met Gala in New York City, the conversation surrounding the premiere of the latest Marvel movie in Los Angeles, California also gained traction soon.

The Rose's Woosung attends the premiere of the new Doctor Strange movie

On May 3, 2022, the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ forthcoming superhero film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, took place in Los Angeles, California. Actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, and director Sam Raimi were all in attendance, looking elegant and sophisticated.

The unexpected surprise of seeing Korean-American vocalist Woosung at the premiere stole the show for many K-pop fans. Sporting a dapper red and black outfit with his hair styled to look effortlessly perfect, the singer impressed many with his appearance.

It is only recently that he wrapped up his tour with hip-hop group Epik High and returned to his hometown of Los Angeles. He was just in time for the highly-anticipated Marvel Studios' movie premiere, and fans cannot be happier.

The Rose’s fandom, known as Black Roses, immediately recognized the signficance of Woosung’s outfit. Apart from the black and red color scheme, the outfit utilized symbolism to make a statement. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to recognize the embroidered flower resembling a rose, and concluded that Woosung wanted to represent The Rose on an international platform.

Woosung previously gave the Black Roses a sneak peak by sharing a picture of his custom-made shirt on a hanger via the band’s official Discord server. Fans have taken to Twitter to express their sheer delight and admiration.

Woosung's new music

The Rose’s Woosung will be dropping his new music and mesmerizing fans with his sensational vocals very soon. The vocalist will be releasing his forthcoming extended play, MOTH, on May 13, 2022, via Transparent Arts. The new album will feature four English tracks written and produced by Woosung himself.

It will also be available for download on music streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and more around the world. The music video for the title track will be available on Woosung’s official YouTube channel.

