The Rose's Woosung makes heads turn at the premiere of Marvel's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

A still of the vocalist (Image via @iwoosung/Instagram)
A still of the vocalist (Image via @iwoosung/Instagram)
Modified May 04, 2022 07:01 PM IST
Band member Woosung from The Rose stunned netizens with his charming and chic style at the premiere of Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Many celebrities were seen at the premiere, but Korean-American artist Woosung stood out from the crowd because of his impactful presence.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 02: Woosung attends Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness" premiere at Dolby Theatre on May 02, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle /Bauer Griffin) 📎gettyimages.com/photos/woosung…#TheRose #Woosung #DoctorStrange https://t.co/1KY87faxBa

While a large section of the internet was talking about the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute hosting the annual Met Gala in New York City, the conversation surrounding the premiere of the latest Marvel movie in Los Angeles, California also gained traction soon.

Glam fam. #MetGala instagram.com/p/CdFQgCps3IT/ https://t.co/0rfPCqtHR4

The Rose's Woosung attends the premiere of the new Doctor Strange movie

We’re seeing plenty of stars in this Universe. 🌀💫 Travel through the Multiverse with the stars of Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at the World Premiere. Experience it only in theaters this Friday! Get Tickets: Link in Bio📸 by Julian Buchan https://t.co/ENuWStGvvW

On May 3, 2022, the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ forthcoming superhero film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, took place in Los Angeles, California. Actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, and director Sam Raimi were all in attendance, looking elegant and sophisticated.

woosung's visual is insane https://t.co/Iyd1NHW8Pd

The unexpected surprise of seeing Korean-American vocalist Woosung at the premiere stole the show for many K-pop fans. Sporting a dapper red and black outfit with his hair styled to look effortlessly perfect, the singer impressed many with his appearance.

It is only recently that he wrapped up his tour with hip-hop group Epik High and returned to his hometown of Los Angeles. He was just in time for the highly-anticipated Marvel Studios' movie premiere, and fans cannot be happier.

The Rose’s fandom, known as Black Roses, immediately recognized the signficance of Woosung’s outfit. Apart from the black and red color scheme, the outfit utilized symbolism to make a statement. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to recognize the embroidered flower resembling a rose, and concluded that Woosung wanted to represent The Rose on an international platform.

Woosung previously gave the Black Roses a sneak peak by sharing a picture of his custom-made shirt on a hanger via the band’s official Discord server. Fans have taken to Twitter to express their sheer delight and admiration.

เริ่มจะขยันเข้า discord ละ55555+ โอเคร๊~☺️ #woosung #WOOSUNGMOTH https://t.co/zr8acG5a1E
@woosungonlly @woosungofficial 😍😍😍The shirt he showed us yesterday 😩HANDSOME 🥀✨
also woosung at doctor strange premiere woah that's cool
@woosungonlly @woosungofficial Such a handsome man But his voice ohhh lord 😎
@woosungonlly @woosungofficial His smile is the best part
representing the rose everywhere he goes <33
stop he looks amazing #woosung https://t.co/Qj4fqgDo59

Woosung's new music

[MOTH] 🦋￼WOOSUNG Moth EP TracklistPre-save: ada.lnk.to/mothep#WOOSUNGMOTH https://t.co/GyxAcA4w4P

The Rose’s Woosung will be dropping his new music and mesmerizing fans with his sensational vocals very soon. The vocalist will be releasing his forthcoming extended play, MOTH, on May 13, 2022, via Transparent Arts. The new album will feature four English tracks written and produced by Woosung himself.

It will also be available for download on music streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and more around the world. The music video for the title track will be available on Woosung’s official YouTube channel.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee

