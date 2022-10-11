5 times ATEEZ’s Wooyoung unleashed his fiery persona on stage

ATEEZ’s Wooyoung is the group’s most savage and mischievous member. Belonging to the maknae line, the 22-year-old carries a fiery and daring persona both on and off stage, and the recent “Biting” incident is a testament to that.

Wooyoung’s performance at KCON Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 6, 2022, made headlines in the K-pop world. The Deja Vu crooner gestured a “biting” move, often used to signify plagiarism, before dancing to the band’s 2019 hit Say My Name, uncovering the We Dem Boyz VATA's plagiarism controversy.

His "actions speak louder than words" motto and exuberant energy were fueled by ATINYs all over the world, who rallied to his cause wholeheartedly. This incident is a reflection of ATEEZ’s Wooyoung’s dynamism and fierce aura on stage.

Here, we will look at some of the K-pop idol’s fiery stage presence moments that left ATINYs stunned.

Five times ATEEZ Wooyoung’s fierce persona left ATINYs speechless

Wooyoung's immensely powerful stage presence and fiery persona has earned him massive admiration among K-pop stans. From his bold and brazen expressions to effortless body control, he is one of the leading fourth-gen dance machines in the South Korean music industry.

1) Bad live performance - A complete package

Among the many dance covers by K-pop idols, ATEEZ’s Wooyoung has a lane of his own. His Artist of the Month act on Christopher’s Bad for Studio Choom was an instant hit, but its live performance at the 2021 KCON took everyone's breath away.

From his swift movements to close-up shots, the Answer singer made sure to hit every move with perfection. The blistering act was a complete package and offered a magnificent glimpse into Wooyoung’s fiery persona.

2) The iconic Take You Down dance cover

During ATEEZ’s ‘The Expedition Tour’ in Chicago (2019), the group broke out in a freestyle dance segment. While other members showcased their charisma flawlessly, Wooyoung took the trophy home.

He grooved to Take You Down by Chris Brown. His body waves and chest pops revealed his incredible body control. His sensual body rolls had fellow members gasping, while fans screamed at the top of their lungs in unison in support of ATEEZ's Wooyoung.

3) The solo act at MAMA 2021

ATEEZ’s Wooyoung never misses a chance to cement his reputation as an astounding fourth-gen dancer and the 2021 MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards) was a witness to that.

Bestowed with a golden opportunity to open the award show, he showcased his might as a flawless artist in a short span of time. From his elegant smoke bomb performance to the power-packed act, the K-pop idol’s staggering moves deserve due credit.

4) Kingdom: Legendary War fancam

With eight members overbrimming with energy and charisma, it becomes difficult to pin point who is the most impressive. However, Wooyoung’s Kingdom: Legendary War fancam is an exception to the debate. Appearing in a black outfit with Cruella-inspired hair, ATEEZ’s Wooyoung nailed the choreography to perfection.

Right from high-jumping from a human tower to providing an exceptional landing base for Stray Kids’ Felix, ATEEZ’s Wooyoung carved his name as one of the industry's top-notch performer. The K-pop idol’s bold expressions while going through the toughest choreography go on to showcase how truly spectacular and fierce his stage presence is.

5) The zestful dance battle

ATEEZ’s Wooyoung needs only five seconds to show his puissant moves and the dance battle at the group’s Berlin Concert (2022) proves just that. During THE REAL’s dance break segment, ATEEZ's Wooyoung competed in a dance battle with one of his dancers and within a minuscule moment, the 22-year-old’s overpowering persona filled the arena with cheers.

His incessant, swift, and rapid moves signify his status as a phenomenal entertainer. The K-pop idol also twerked for one second to add spice to their dance break, and won the hearts of ATNIYs.

There is no end to what ATEEZ’s Wooyoung cannot do. His impressive stage presence always earns him massive appreciation from fans. Furthermore, his daring personality also makes the news for one reason or another.

Whether it's calling out sasaengs on live broadcasts or protecting his hyungs from mean comments, he is not the one to shy away. His most recent "biting" incident remains a heated topic for discussion.

Not only did he call out VATA, which started a chain reaction, leading Anze to talk about it publicly, but he also appeared to be visually frantic while performing the choreography, further signifying his bold persona.

