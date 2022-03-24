A resurfaced video of Eric Nam interviewing Tom Holland leaves netizens puzzled

An old press interview between Eric Nam and Tom Holland has resurfaced on the internet. The interview has created a buzz online for both Marvel and K-pop fans. Apparently, Tom questioned Eric about his English speaking skills and fans have shared mixed reactions after seeing the video.

Eric Nam is a Korean-American singer, songwriter, and television host. He was crowned Man of the Year 2016 by GQ Korea, honored 30 Under 30 Asia 2017 by Forbers, and labeled YouTube Music’s Global Trending Artist on the Rise.

Following a viral YouTube video, Eric was invited by MBC to Seoul to compete in the popular program, Star Audition: Birth of a Great Star 2. After winning a spot in the Top 5, he began his career in South Korea. On September 25, 2012, Nam signed under B2M Entertainment as a soloist.

Eric Nam interviews Tom Holland for Marvel Studio's Spider-Man: Homecoming

On March 24, 2022, a resurfaced interview between K-pop star Eric and British actor Tom Holland began trending on various social media platforms. Though Eric began his career as a musician, he also became known as the go-to celebrity interviewer whenever Western actors promoted their movies in Korea.

Previously, Tom has received a lot of love from the K-pop fan community as he identifies himself as a true ARMY. Earlier in an interview, Tom expressed his feelings for his K-pop bias BTS.

However, the British superstar has been receiving mixed reactions to a comment he made during an interview with Korean-American star Eric Nam.

A snippet from Eric’s interview with Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon, from when they promoted Spider-Man: Homecoming in Korea, resurfaced and went viral on TikTok and Twitter. The video posted on TikTok has already garnered 1.6 million views.

In the clip, Tom can be heard and seen asking Eric the following question:

“You speak great English, man? How did you learn English?”

To which Eric replied:

"I’m American".

After seeing this old interview, fans have been left puzzled and have expressed their opinions about it. While many found the clip amusing, some were offended on behalf of Eric.

More than negative feedback, fans of both celebrities have been supportive. They stated that the question asked by Tom Holland was simply out of curiosity and innocence.

Fans also cleared false remarks of Tom being a racist as Eric is known to be a Korean-American interviewer, and that Tom was simply surprised at the K-pop idol's English speaking skills and solely meant to compliment him.

Latest updates on Eric Nam

Eric Nam’s all-English full-length album titled There And Back Again marks his second release following the 2019 Before We Begin. The LP was released on January 7, 2022, and features the previously released song I Don’t Know You Anymore as well as his latest hit single Any Other Way.

The Korean-American singer kicked off the new year with a 2022 World Tour in Phoenix and Arizona. The singer is set to play across the UK and Europe in Spring 2022, with concerts in Stockholm, Prague, Milan and London.

