“I think my personality is starting to worsen”: TWICE’s Jihyo dishes on her love for golf, successful career and more

TWICE's Jihyo opened up about numerous aspects of life in her chat with GQ Korea for the special October issue (GQ Golf No.3). She spoke over her newfound passion for golf and remarked that it was more enjoyable when she had less expertise in the game. She said:

“I can’t say it’s deep now either, but at the very start, it was only fun. If I just hit the ball mildly well and it made a sound, I thought, ‘what is this? It’s so fun.’ Now that I’m starting to play properly, I’ve developed bad habits and I get angry when I can’t hit the ball well.”

She added,

“I think my personality is starting to worsen.”

Jihyo further opined on her competitive personality and how competitiveness does not appeal to her as much since it contradicts other aspects of her personality. In a light-hearted manner, the idol shared that she is incredibly competitive but has weak concentration. She also shared that due to her competitive nature, she does not allow herself to perform poorly, however, since she had not played golf for over a year she forgave herself for not playing the sport well. She added:

“However, if I had played for three years and I was still at this skill level? That’s when I could give it up.”

“We are far away from ending”: TWICE's Jihyo sheds light on her love for the group and her career

K-Pop powerhouse TWICE broke the "seven-year idol curse" this year when all nine members extended their contract with JYP Entertainment. Explaining in golf terms, Jihyo stated that TWICE's career is equivalent to the seventh hole of a standard 18-hole course.

“We aren’t even halfway. As long as it’s possible, I want to be with my members for a long, long time. These days, when I see the attention we receive from overseas, I think this. ‘We are far away from ending.'”

This conversation segued into Jihyo sharing her experience with the production of TWICE's latest mini-album BETWEEN 1&2. Trouble, one of the songs from this album was composed and written by Jihyo. In the interview, she discussed the complexities of this procedure.

“Out of all the tracks I’ve written lyrics for, ‘Trouble’ was one of the hardest two. I couldn’t think of anything so I got a lot of help. I kept revising, getting confirmation, and revising again. I was even going to give up a few times but I thought I’d feel so regretful later on if I didn’t write the lyrics for the song I composed.”

Further, TWICE’s 25-year-old K-pop icon also revealed details about her personal life and how her perspective on life and happiness has changed through the ages.

Commenting on what brings her happiness now, the idol shared that spending time with family is more enjoyable than meeting other people. Earlier, Jihyo used to worry about people's impressions and opinions of her, but now she has realized that the opinion of other people is not relevant and should not be paid heed to.

“I now listen to what others are saying, say what I want to say, and have come to be able to express my emotions in the moment.”

Jihyo’s interview will come alongside her pictorial for GQ Korea in the October issue of the magazine.

