TWICE’s Jihyo clarifies contract renewal comments in Grammy Magazine interview

TWICE’s Jihyo took to Bubble to clear up misunderstandings regarding her latest interview with Grammy Magazine, released on August 25. The leader stated that her comment was mistranslated. She mentioned that she discovered there was an error when she came across certain articles talking about it.

The mistranslated comment in question was Jihyo saying that they,

“ didn’t realize that all members have renewed their contracts until right before the official announcement.”

Fans joked around, saying that it was their version of a trust fall since it was unexpected for the nine close-knit members not to discuss their contract renewals.

Although the mistranslation did not lead to much harm, TWICE’s Jihyo wanted to clear the air. She wanted fans to know that all nine members of the group knew that it would not be easy to have everyone on the same page.

She clarified that it wasn’t that the members did not know anything about it until the agency posted an official announcement, but that they were unsure about the renewal until the contracts were brought to them.

TWICE’s Jihyo explains the mistranslation in the Grammy Magazine interview

TWICE's leader, Jihyo's comments on the group's contract renewal, recently became a talking point on the internet. As per Grammy Magazine's translation, the nine members did not know about the contract renewal until the official announcement by JYP Entertainment. However, that was far from what had happened.

As the discussion heightened, Jihyo came forward on Bubble to clear up the misunderstandings. She started off by saying,

“ I realized this while reading some articles [about us]. I think there has been a mistranslation! I didn’t mean that we didn’t know about our contract renewals until the official announcement.”

She then gave a detailed explanation behind her actual answer, which might have gone wrong in translation.

“ I meant that none of us really knew how the renewal would go until the contracts were actually drafted and we sat down to sign them. T-T I was trying to explain that it’s not at all too easy for everyone to be on the same page.”

She added,

“ It wasn’t necessarily guaranteed that we’d all want to renew—which is fine because it’s our lives! I wanted to emphasize that it was super important that we were able to make our own decisions. But I think the interview ended up being translated otherwise. Anyway, I wanted to come by and clarify in case there are ONCEs out there who also read the articles.”

TWICE’s Jihyo then added her message with a forever OT9 message, reflecting the group’s strong bond, saying,

“ But, yeah whatever! Doesn’t matter because we’re still TWICE, OT9. It’s not that big of a deal whether we knew or not!!!”

Recent updates about TWICE

As more and more groups steered clear from the seven-year curse, TWICE returned stronger for their first comeback after contract renewal with BETWEEN 1&2 on August 26, 2022. The album’s title track, Talk that Talk, was praised for its K-pop-esque music, which fans commented took them back to the good ol’ K-pop times.

The music video for Talk that Talk currently sits at 42 million views on YouTube. BETWEEN 1&2 even crossed one million pre-order stock sales, making it the group’s highest pre-ordered album.

Nayeon became the first TWICE member to go solo with a successful hit, POP!. Fans can expect the girl group to explore solo ventures while simultaneously working with the group.

In other news, Jihyo tested positive for COVID-19 on August 24, 2022, and was unable to take part in the Talk the Talk promotions.

