I.M of MONSTA X decides not to renew contracts, will still be a part of the group

MONSTA X’s rapper and maknae, I.M, aka Changkyun, has parted ways with Starship Entertainment. On August 8, 2022, the company updated fans on the contract renewal for the six-member group.

The group’s fandom, MONBEBE, were surprised at first, but heaved a sigh of relief when the notice informed them that I.M will continue to be a part of the group. The statement released by the agency highlighted that:

"As all six members still have unchanging affection for MONSTA X and MONBEBE, we have come to a mutual agreement for I.M to continue together for future group activities."

The remaining six members, Shownu (currently in the military), Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, and Joohoney have renewed their contracts. They will continue partaking in future group activities alongside I.M.

Starship Entertainment shared that I.M's contract expired after long discussions:

"We have had sincere discussions with I.M, but our exclusive contract with him will unfortunately come to an end. We express deep gratitude for I.M’s hard work, efforts, and devotion over the years. We will cheer on and support I.M’s future activities and his new path."

However, on a brighter note, the agency also informed that they are planning several activities for the group to meet their fans soon.

Fans pour in love for MONSTA X maknae I.M on leaving Starship Entertainment

monsta x loops @mxloops "What is MONSTA X to you?"

changkyun: HOME 🤍



changkyun: HOME 🤍 “What is MONSTA X to you?”changkyun: HOME 🤍 https://t.co/PPx3UCHXIi

MONSTA X's youngest member, I.M, left Starship Entertainment as his contract expired. After lengthy discussions, the rapper decided not to renew it and move on to a new path. The news also arrived with an update of the remaining five members who have decided to continue their contract with the agency.

The 26-year-old rapper has not addressed the departure personally yet. Fans of the group, called MONBEBEs, experienced mixed emotions after the announcement. They were sad that I.M left the agency, but, at the same time, they were also happy that the idol was going to start his solo journey while still being a part of the group.

Fans showered the idol with love and best wishes for his future endeavors. They empathized with him, saying that it must have been difficult for the idol to leave his hyungs and start a solo journey. They also thanked him for his decision to remain as a MONSTA X member.

Take a look at some fans' reactions below:

aurora :): seeing wonho ♡ @ckyunstd please, respect changkyun’s decision. i’m sure he had a difficult time to decide what to do and what he decided is probably the best thing for him. he will still be in monsta x even tho he will not be under starship and the most important thing is that he feels happy and good… please, respect changkyun’s decision. i’m sure he had a difficult time to decide what to do and what he decided is probably the best thing for him. he will still be in monsta x even tho he will not be under starship and the most important thing is that he feels happy and good…

LAM @160inline @ckyunstd dont be sad my co mbbs, he's still be in mx lets just support his decision cause we know he had his reason nmn, omg im crying rn @ckyunstd dont be sad my co mbbs, he's still be in mx lets just support his decision cause we know he had his reason nmn, omg im crying rn

૮₍˶ •. • ⑅₎ა @514LMH2 you deserve so much more! :) changkyun my maknae on top, my talented soloist. im happy that you are now free from that shitty company and i really hope you will find a good company that promotes you WELL as a soloistyou deserve so much more! :) @OfficialMonstaX changkyun my maknae on top, my talented soloist. im happy that you are now free from that shitty company and i really hope you will find a good company that promotes you WELL as a soloist 💜 you deserve so much more! :) @OfficialMonstaX

khynbebe 🐹 @skhmjcw You may leave sse, but not monsta x I will always support and love you no matter what I love you Im Changkyun I know it's a hard decision for you, but I'm still proud that you choose yourself this timeYou may leave sse, but not monsta xI will always support and love you no matter whatI love you Im Changkyun I know it's a hard decision for you, but I'm still proud that you choose yourself this time 😍 You may leave sse, but not monsta x 😘 I will always support and love you no matter what 😁 I love you Im Changkyun ❤️❤️ https://t.co/p1zTNEwr5y

Usagii_tokki @usagii_tokki #IM

#monbebe

#MONSTAX

@OfficialMonstaX #changkyun we are still here and we always gonna be here! No matter the decision you make! We know that you know what you are doing! Love you #IM #changkyun we are still here and we always gonna be here! No matter the decision you make! We know that you know what you are doing! Love you#monbebe #MONSTAX @OfficialMonstaX https://t.co/tlhugE40wn

More about MONSTA X: Beginnings and recent updates

MONSTA X, originally a seven-member group, debuted in 2015 after a grueling survival program called No.Mercy. Its former member, Wonho, left the group in October 2019 after he became embroiled in a drug scandal.

Wonho posted an apology on his personal Instagram, sharing that he was parting ways with the group to not cause harm to the members. He was cleared of all charges in May 2020. He now enjoys the reputation of being a successful soloist.

As for the group, it continues with its steady rise to popularity. MONSTA X will be performing at Nickelodeon's first music festival called NickFest. The festival will be held on October 22 and 23. The lineup includes popular names such as The Kid LAROI, 24KGoldn, Alec Benjamin, and more.

Since I.M will continue to be a part of the group, fans can look forward to seeing the six members take the stage by storm at NickFest in October.

