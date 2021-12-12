MONSTA X’s ‘The Dreaming’ film edits Wonho and Shownu’s appearances

MONSTA X’s movie, The Dreaming was supposed to be an incredibly nostalgic celebration for MONBEBEs, reminiscing the group’s journey from monster rookies to one of the finest third-generation K-pop groups.

The celebration turned sour when fans discovered leader Shownu’s rare appearances and the cut out or blurring of former member Wonho scenes throughout the movie. Unfortunately, The Dreaming has led to a disappointing experience for the fans.

Fans upset with MONSTA X’s movie ‘The Dreaming’ cutting off Wonho and Shownu’s screen time

lynn @wonho_fication No cause who gave the final yes to this. You had how many years to make a movie and you chose when Shownu left for the military and wonho left the group to make a movie about monsta x. No cause who gave the final yes to this. You had how many years to make a movie and you chose when Shownu left for the military and wonho left the group to make a movie about monsta x.

One of the most influential K-pop groups, MONSTA X, remains strong as ever with its fandom and leveled up U.S. promotions. The Dreaming was released on December 9 and 11 worldwide, a week before the release of the group's English album of the same name.

MONBEBEs were naturally excited to get an up-and-close look at their favorite group on the big screens. The movie offered never-seen-before concert footage and a glimpse into their lives and interviews. However, the happiness was cut short when former member Wonho - who was a part of the group since their inception in 2015 to 2019 - was edited or blurred out.

ᙏ̤̫ 𝐿𝒪𝒱𝐸~위니 ♡̆̈ 원호 베스트 뮤지션 ◡̈ ᵂʰⁱᵗᵉ ᴹⁱʳᵃᶜˡᵉ @LoveWeneebebe @ShowcaseUS The blunt disrespect omg!!! Using Wonho's pictures to promote a movie that totally erased his existence as a former member of Monsta X. Using Wonho to promote a Movie that removed any traces of him is so disrespectful towards Wonho himself!!! @ShowcaseUS The blunt disrespect omg!!! Using Wonho's pictures to promote a movie that totally erased his existence as a former member of Monsta X. Using Wonho to promote a Movie that removed any traces of him is so disrespectful towards Wonho himself!!!

⋈BlueFlower1096🙃🤐⋈ @BlueFlower1096 He forked out the most money and this is his vision. This is secondly SSE's fault because they continue to erase Wonho from Monsta X's history despite Korean broadcast channels (including MNet) having no problem showing him. SSE has control of the narrative and look at the He forked out the most money and this is his vision. This is secondly SSE's fault because they continue to erase Wonho from Monsta X's history despite Korean broadcast channels (including MNet) having no problem showing him. SSE has control of the narrative and look at the

In late October 2019, the group's singer-songwriter, Wonho, left MONSTA X due to false drug allegations. Despite him being innocent, he did not want the group’s reputation to be harmed in any way and decided to step down.

Not just Wonho, even leader Shownu barely appeared throughout the movie. Some fans believe the reason might be about the additional income rules by an active soldier, where netizens learnt about EXO Baekhyun’s YouTube videos being taken down.

anna 🧸💭 @dawnuayo like sse do you not feel sorry at all for shownu? you sent him to multiple schedules and overworked him to promote monsta x and then essentially erase him and his hard work from a movie that’s meant to be about his own group like sse do you not feel sorry at all for shownu? you sent him to multiple schedules and overworked him to promote monsta x and then essentially erase him and his hard work from a movie that’s meant to be about his own group

anna 🧸💭 @dawnuayo @hoho_kiki93 then why can actors that enlist still can release movies? if it’s due to the rule against making profit then explain the round around campaign, seasons greetings and all the dreaming merch and albums. the miltary isn’t an excuse for the company’s poor planning and execution @hoho_kiki93 then why can actors that enlist still can release movies? if it’s due to the rule against making profit then explain the round around campaign, seasons greetings and all the dreaming merch and albums. the miltary isn’t an excuse for the company’s poor planning and execution

Shownu enlisted in the military on June 22, this year. Minhyuk has taken the temporary baton to fill in the leader’s shoes.

However, Shownu is in the group’s annual merchandise Season’s Greetings and the English album, which will make profits. The blurred lines between the rules of additional incomes of an active soldier have fans confused.

Story 🐳 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 + 🏆 @whale4minhyuk But tbh if I would have watched the movie, with no knowledge of MONSTA X, I would have never known Wonho was part of the groups journey and history... It's like he never existed.



And I wouldn't have known much about Shownu either.



Nevertheless, it was still a great movie!!! But tbh if I would have watched the movie, with no knowledge of MONSTA X, I would have never known Wonho was part of the groups journey and history... It's like he never existed.And I wouldn't have known much about Shownu either.Nevertheless, it was still a great movie!!!

dave 💭 the dreaming @orbitwenee on top of the fact that they (starship) continue to profit off of monsta x songs wonho wrote/produced/has credits on, they used HIS words in the movie (the empty shell quote), and all that for him to not even get credited properly in said movie (hoseok 'shin' instead of 'lee') on top of the fact that they (starship) continue to profit off of monsta x songs wonho wrote/produced/has credits on, they used HIS words in the movie (the empty shell quote), and all that for him to not even get credited properly in said movie (hoseok 'shin' instead of 'lee')

dave 💭 the dreaming @orbitwenee wonho was found innocent. he did nothing wrong. he was done wrong by others yet he's the one who continues to be punished for this by having his freedom restricted and having to walk on eggshells about where he works and the most important people in his life? wonho was found innocent. he did nothing wrong. he was done wrong by others yet he's the one who continues to be punished for this by having his freedom restricted and having to walk on eggshells about where he works and the most important people in his life?

matina (:( @euphoricwon but shownu? the freaking leader isn't in the movie where its supposed to be about monsta x's history or whatever? I don't know, I just find the movie completely pointless. but shownu? the freaking leader isn't in the movie where its supposed to be about monsta x's history or whatever? I don't know, I just find the movie completely pointless.

Fans believe it is atrocious for the movie that shows the growth of MONSTA X to not have two key members whose contributions led the group to be at the level that it is at today. Moreover, for new fans whose entry to the MONSTA X universe would be The Dreaming movie, Wonho’s wiped out existence and Shownu’s rare appearances do not sit right with them.

Meanwhile, MONSTA X’s title track You Problem from the group's recent English album The Dreaming is out now.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan