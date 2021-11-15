×
Wonho collapses mid-performance but returns to complete concert, leaving fans worried

A still of Wonho at his concert (Image via official_wonho/Twitter)
Paige Greene
ANALYST
Modified Nov 15, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Feature

Wonho's fans were extremely worried for the star's health after he collapsed mid-performance during his concert, We Are Young. The K-Pop idol returned to the stage to complete his performance and concluded the show, but fans couldn't help but wonder if everything was alright with him.

Wonho had to be escorted by staff offstage, and even when he returned, the star did so under the guidance and care of health officials.

Fans react to Wonho's collapse, saying he should have gone to the hospital instead of returning

As the incident occurred, fans shared the news on Twitter. Many were extremely unhappy as they believed Wonho should have been taken to hospital after the incident and not be escorted back to the stage.

Fans wrote that they understood their idol, and it was his wish to push himself. Many also quoted concert organizers who said that their show would continue "due to the strong will of the artist". Followers stressed that Wonho needn't have come back if he couldn't.

We don't know what is going on.Wonho collapsed while he was giving his ment. We are silent and were told to wait. Wenee are crying.
soyou left the stage saying wonho will come out soon, i know how wonho is i know he'll push himself but he just shouldn't perform he needs to go to a hospital not to stage
"the concert will resume due to the strong will of the artist" wonho, i love you but you don't have to do this if you can't 😭 twitter.com/camille_gom618…
wonho just came out running oh my god im crying
#WONHO You really are an excellent artist, your fans will always be supporting you, from Latin America we send you many congratulations for your live concert, soon I will have to go to South Korea to be hugged too. twitter.com/official__wonh…
please take care 😔 twitter.com/official__wonh…
I can’t believe it’s finished these two days were one the best memories for both Wenee & Wonho 🥺 Congratulations 🎉 for your Successful concert thx to all the staffs & stylists & team Wonho & bodyguards & every each person was a part of success amazing concert 🙏🏻 twitter.com/official__wonh…
He did it 💙✨He's back!!! 💙✨💙✨💙✨We are truly so proud of him💙He's so trustable💙 so determined 💙 so admirable💙Woah~ ohmygosh!😭💙 I love him! 💙✨I just hope he's feeling immensely happy right now💙✨💙✨💙✨ twitter.com/official__wonh…
Congrats sweetie 🥰 Now please get some rest & take care okayyy @official__wonho twitter.com/official__wonh…
don’t really get why continuing the show is even an idea when he collapsed and is in pain to the point he needs assistance to move backstagehis health is more important than a concert and it needs to always come firsteven if wonho himself insists that the show must go on
I wanna hug him😭💙After everything he went through now he’s here doing his best for usLove you and thank you for coming back WonhoWenee are proud of you#원호 #WONHO @official__wonho https://t.co/wR6iQyPf3D
WE ARE YOUNG CONCERTWonho cried when he sang WENEED 😭 @official__wonho #WE_ARE_YOUNG #WONHO #원호 https://t.co/QxU1II80dB
WE ARE YOUNG CONCERTWonho cried when he sang WENEED 😭 @official__wonho #WE_ARE_YOUNG #WONHO #원호 https://t.co/QxU1II80dB

It was not just the physical condition of Wonho that worried fans. One of the things that many shared about the two-day event hosted by the star was when he cried.

As the star sang WeNeed, which takes its title from the name of Wonho's fanbase, the artists seemed overcome with emotions. He ended up in tears on stage, and this moved the fans and worried them too. Wonho's relationship with his fans is well-known as something extremely close and caring.

Many shared that they wanted to hug him to ensure that he felt better.

Wonho's agency released a statement to confirm his health status

Highline Entertainment, the agency that reps Wonho released a statement on November 14. They tweeted to update fans regarding Wonho's health condition:

"Today, during the concert, Wonho showed signs of hyperventilation. With the help of the security guards, Wonho was safely escorted off stage and taken to the medical staff on set. Once Wonho received professional treatment, he became stable enough and wished to resume the performance. After a thorough discussion with the medical staff, Wonho went back on stage to continue performing."

They then explained:

"Throughout the rest of the event, the medical staff remained on set, keeping a close eye on Wonho's condition. The concert came to a successful ending."

The agency thanked the fans for their support as well:

"We would like to apologize to the fans who have been startled by the incident. And thank you so much for your endless love and support for Wonho."

The officials further stressed:

"HIGHLINE Entertainment will keep monitoring Wonho's health closely. Furthermore, we promise that we'll do everything in our power to continue giving him the support he needs."

It must be noted that Wonho also appeared on a Vlive session in which he reassured his fans. After completing his concert, the idol explained that he felt better.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
