Wonho collapses mid-performance but returns to complete concert, leaving fans worried

Wonho's fans were extremely worried for the star's health after he collapsed mid-performance during his concert, We Are Young. The K-Pop idol returned to the stage to complete his performance and concluded the show, but fans couldn't help but wonder if everything was alright with him.

Wonho had to be escorted by staff offstage, and even when he returned, the star did so under the guidance and care of health officials.

Fans react to Wonho's collapse, saying he should have gone to the hospital instead of returning

As the incident occurred, fans shared the news on Twitter. Many were extremely unhappy as they believed Wonho should have been taken to hospital after the incident and not be escorted back to the stage.

Fans wrote that they understood their idol, and it was his wish to push himself. Many also quoted concert organizers who said that their show would continue "due to the strong will of the artist". Followers stressed that Wonho needn't have come back if he couldn't.

M ㅇㅅㅇ | @ 🐇's concerts! @little_owl9 We don't know what is going on.

Wonho collapsed while he was giving his ment. We are silent and were told to wait. Wenee are crying. We don't know what is going on.Wonho collapsed while he was giving his ment. We are silent and were told to wait. Wenee are crying.

jay loves wonho:( @flywithlM soyou left the stage saying wonho will come out soon, i know how wonho is i know he'll push himself but he just shouldn't perform he needs to go to a hospital not to stage soyou left the stage saying wonho will come out soon, i know how wonho is i know he'll push himself but he just shouldn't perform he needs to go to a hospital not to stage

예하ᵔᴥᵔ @sambakjaa 카밀ㅜㅎㅎ @camille_gom618 연출감독이 공지로, 원호 의료진 확인받았고 상태가 많이 호전됐대요 아티스트의 의지가 커서 공연 재개한다고 합니다 안정 더 취하려고 공연은 6시20분에 재개한다고 합니다 연출감독이 공지로, 원호 의료진 확인받았고 상태가 많이 호전됐대요 아티스트의 의지가 커서 공연 재개한다고 합니다 안정 더 취하려고 공연은 6시20분에 재개한다고 합니다 "the concert will resume due to the strong will of the artist" wonho, i love you but you don't have to do this if you can't 😭 twitter.com/camille_gom618… "the concert will resume due to the strong will of the artist" wonho, i love you but you don't have to do this if you can't 😭 twitter.com/camille_gom618…

jay loves wonho:( @flywithlM wonho just came out running oh my god im crying wonho just came out running oh my god im crying

Raquel Cortez @raquelmarce_mx WONHO Official @official__wonho



함께 한 첫 오프라인 콘서트가 무사히 끝났어요



위니들이 있어서 더 힘내서 마무리할 수 있었고

콘서트 준비하는 동안, 또 무대 하는 동안

너무나 큰 응원과 사랑을 받았어요

앞으로 더 많은 시간들 함께해요💙



#원호 #WONHO

#WE_ARE_YOUNG

_콘서트 𝐖𝐄 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐆 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐑𝐓함께 한 첫 오프라인 콘서트가 무사히 끝났어요위니들이 있어서 더 힘내서 마무리할 수 있었고콘서트 준비하는 동안, 또 무대 하는 동안너무나 큰 응원과 사랑을 받았어요앞으로 더 많은 시간들 함께해요💙 #원호 _콘서트 𝐖𝐄 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐆 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐑𝐓함께 한 첫 오프라인 콘서트가 무사히 끝났어요위니들이 있어서 더 힘내서 마무리할 수 있었고콘서트 준비하는 동안, 또 무대 하는 동안너무나 큰 응원과 사랑을 받았어요앞으로 더 많은 시간들 함께해요💙#원호 #WONHO#WE_ARE_YOUNG#원호_콘서트 https://t.co/jTeMRlVD2q #WONHO You really are an excellent artist, your fans will always be supporting you, from Latin America we send you many congratulations for your live concert, soon I will have to go to South Korea to be hugged too. twitter.com/official__wonh… #WONHO You really are an excellent artist, your fans will always be supporting you, from Latin America we send you many congratulations for your live concert, soon I will have to go to South Korea to be hugged too. twitter.com/official__wonh…

‎.̈ ميمي .̈ 💞 @memewenee WONHO Official @official__wonho



함께 한 첫 오프라인 콘서트가 무사히 끝났어요



위니들이 있어서 더 힘내서 마무리할 수 있었고

콘서트 준비하는 동안, 또 무대 하는 동안

너무나 큰 응원과 사랑을 받았어요

앞으로 더 많은 시간들 함께해요💙



#원호 #WONHO

#WE_ARE_YOUNG

_콘서트 𝐖𝐄 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐆 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐑𝐓함께 한 첫 오프라인 콘서트가 무사히 끝났어요위니들이 있어서 더 힘내서 마무리할 수 있었고콘서트 준비하는 동안, 또 무대 하는 동안너무나 큰 응원과 사랑을 받았어요앞으로 더 많은 시간들 함께해요💙 #원호 _콘서트 𝐖𝐄 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐆 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐑𝐓함께 한 첫 오프라인 콘서트가 무사히 끝났어요위니들이 있어서 더 힘내서 마무리할 수 있었고콘서트 준비하는 동안, 또 무대 하는 동안너무나 큰 응원과 사랑을 받았어요앞으로 더 많은 시간들 함께해요💙#원호 #WONHO#WE_ARE_YOUNG#원호_콘서트 https://t.co/jTeMRlVD2q I can’t believe it’s finished these two days were one the best memories for both Wenee & Wonho 🥺 Congratulations 🎉 for your Successful concert thx to all the staffs & stylists & team Wonho & bodyguards & every each person was a part of success amazing concert 🙏🏻 twitter.com/official__wonh… I can’t believe it’s finished these two days were one the best memories for both Wenee & Wonho 🥺 Congratulations 🎉 for your Successful concert thx to all the staffs & stylists & team Wonho & bodyguards & every each person was a part of success amazing concert 🙏🏻 twitter.com/official__wonh…

🥰 Twotimesme 💞 @Rukimey_Again

He's back!!! 💙✨💙✨💙✨

We are truly so proud of him💙

He's so trustable💙 so determined 💙 so admirable💙

Woah~ ohmygosh!

😭💙 I love him! 💙✨

I just hope he's feeling immensely happy right now💙✨💙✨💙✨ WONHO Official @official__wonho



함께 한 첫 오프라인 콘서트가 무사히 끝났어요



위니들이 있어서 더 힘내서 마무리할 수 있었고

콘서트 준비하는 동안, 또 무대 하는 동안

너무나 큰 응원과 사랑을 받았어요

앞으로 더 많은 시간들 함께해요💙



#원호 #WONHO

#WE_ARE_YOUNG

_콘서트 𝐖𝐄 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐆 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐑𝐓함께 한 첫 오프라인 콘서트가 무사히 끝났어요위니들이 있어서 더 힘내서 마무리할 수 있었고콘서트 준비하는 동안, 또 무대 하는 동안너무나 큰 응원과 사랑을 받았어요앞으로 더 많은 시간들 함께해요💙 #원호 _콘서트 𝐖𝐄 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐆 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐑𝐓함께 한 첫 오프라인 콘서트가 무사히 끝났어요위니들이 있어서 더 힘내서 마무리할 수 있었고콘서트 준비하는 동안, 또 무대 하는 동안너무나 큰 응원과 사랑을 받았어요앞으로 더 많은 시간들 함께해요💙#원호 #WONHO#WE_ARE_YOUNG#원호_콘서트 https://t.co/jTeMRlVD2q He did it 💙✨He's back!!! 💙✨💙✨💙✨We are truly so proud of him💙He's so trustable💙 so determined 💙 so admirable💙Woah~ ohmygosh!😭💙 I love him! 💙✨I just hope he's feeling immensely happy right now💙✨💙✨💙✨ twitter.com/official__wonh… He did it 💙✨He's back!!! 💙✨💙✨💙✨We are truly so proud of him💙He's so trustable💙 so determined 💙 so admirable💙Woah~ ohmygosh!😭💙 I love him! 💙✨I just hope he's feeling immensely happy right now💙✨💙✨💙✨ twitter.com/official__wonh…

◡̈ @WHLOOKS don’t really get why continuing the show is even an idea when he collapsed and is in pain to the point he needs assistance to move backstage

his health is more important than a concert

and it needs to always come first

even if wonho himself insists that the show must go on don’t really get why continuing the show is even an idea when he collapsed and is in pain to the point he needs assistance to move backstagehis health is more important than a concert and it needs to always come firsteven if wonho himself insists that the show must go on

qazaleh🖤💜 @iqazaleh

After everything he went through now he’s here doing his best for us

Love you and thank you for coming back Wonho

Wenee are proud of you



#원호 #WONHO @official__wonho

I wanna hug him😭💙After everything he went through now he’s here doing his best for usLove you and thank you for coming back WonhoWenee are proud of you I wanna hug him😭💙After everything he went through now he’s here doing his best for usLove you and thank you for coming back WonhoWenee are proud of you#원호 #WONHO @official__wonho https://t.co/wR6iQyPf3D

It was not just the physical condition of Wonho that worried fans. One of the things that many shared about the two-day event hosted by the star was when he cried.

As the star sang WeNeed, which takes its title from the name of Wonho's fanbase, the artists seemed overcome with emotions. He ended up in tears on stage, and this moved the fans and worried them too. Wonho's relationship with his fans is well-known as something extremely close and caring.

Many shared that they wanted to hug him to ensure that he felt better.

Wonho's agency released a statement to confirm his health status

Highline Entertainment, the agency that reps Wonho released a statement on November 14. They tweeted to update fans regarding Wonho's health condition:

"Today, during the concert, Wonho showed signs of hyperventilation. With the help of the security guards, Wonho was safely escorted off stage and taken to the medical staff on set. Once Wonho received professional treatment, he became stable enough and wished to resume the performance. After a thorough discussion with the medical staff, Wonho went back on stage to continue performing."

They then explained:

"Throughout the rest of the event, the medical staff remained on set, keeping a close eye on Wonho's condition. The concert came to a successful ending."

The agency thanked the fans for their support as well:

"We would like to apologize to the fans who have been startled by the incident. And thank you so much for your endless love and support for Wonho."

The officials further stressed:

"HIGHLINE Entertainment will keep monitoring Wonho's health closely. Furthermore, we promise that we'll do everything in our power to continue giving him the support he needs."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It must be noted that Wonho also appeared on a Vlive session in which he reassured his fans. After completing his concert, the idol explained that he felt better.

Edited by Ravi Iyer