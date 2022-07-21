NickFest 2022: Lineup, tickets, price, where to buy and more

NickFest, organised by Nickelodeon and slated for October 2022, has announced its lineup. The kids festival will take place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on October 22 and 23. This year’s NikFest will feature performances from Monsta X, Alec Benjamin, 24kGoldn, Dixie, beabadoobee, The Kid Laroi and Tai Verdes among others.

It will also feature a musical event featuring Monster High: The Movie.

Tickets for the fest will be available for American Express Platinum Card Members from 10 am PT on July 20. Tickets for the general public go on sale from July 26, 10 am PT. Prices start at $115.

The VIP pass features a VIP ticket that includes access to special performance viewing areas, expedited entry, VIP parking, premium lounge access, and dedicated concessions, among other benefits.

Fans can subscribe to the fest’s email newsletter from its official website.

All the artists in the NickFest 2022 Lineup

Saturday, October 22: MONSTA X, Alec Benjamin, KYLE, 24kGoldn, Dixie, Young Dylan, Olivia O'Brien, Chri$tian Gate$, Prentiss, Boys World, Tiffany Day (DJ Set), Andrea Botez, Good Newz Girls, DJs Amira and Kayla, Sebastian Topete, That Girl Lay Lay and Salem Ilese.

Sunday, October 23: The Kid LAROI, Charly Jordan, San Holo, Tai Verdes, Joshua Bassett, Kiiara, beabadoobee, LP Giobbi, G Flip, Little Jet, Addison Grace, Ian Asher, 99 Goonsquad, Ryan Prunty, Good Newz Girls, That Girl Lay Lay and Young Dylan.

The cast of Monster High: The Movie will also be present on Sunday.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Training Course, Ferris Wheel, Slime Central and more at NickFest 2022

Apart from the musical lineup, Nickfest 2022 will also feature one-of-a-kind immersive experiences, rides and interactive activities that feature SpongeBob SquarePants and Teenaje Mutant Ninja Turtles.

At the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Training Course, fans can enter the Turtles' lair to run, jump or climb through an interactive obstacle course. In another interactive game titled SpongeBob SquarePants Krusty Krab & Fry Cook Games, guests can compete to assemble Krabby Patties.

Other activities at the festival include That Girl Lay Lay's Roller Rink, wherein Kids and families can grab a pair of skates and take a spin around That Girl Lay Lay's disco roller rink. Simultaneously, top Nickelodeon talent will be performing live on the adjacent stage.

Guests can get a top view of NickFest 2022 with a ride on the Nickelodeon Ferris Wheel. Attendees can also get a portrait in the the style of their favorite Nickelodeon character with the help of a live character artist.

Kids visiting the fest can also get a chance to get slimed with Slime Central, where guests have to step up to the Slime generator.

Since the festival is around Halloween, fans can get a chance to spookify their look into a Nickelodean-inspired character at the festival’s glam station.

A joint activity for the children and parents are Loud House Hay Maze where attendees will get photo opportunities and unique surprises. Over at Pumpkin Patch, kids and families will have a chance to pick their own pumpkin in the patch, with a fun pumpkin painting project at the picnic tables.

The festival will also feature the Nickelodeon Food Village featuring food stalls, food trucks, carts and hawkers so that guests can sample themed food items from Nick shows.

