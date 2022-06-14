"My life is officially complete": Netizens thrilled to see The Kid LAROI performs with The Wiggles in Melbourne 

The Kid LAROI surprised his fans with The Wiggles cameo on Sunday, June 12. The Kid LAROI brought The Wiggles on stage to perform with him during the Australian leg of his 'End of the World' tour.

The Wiggles' founding members Jeff Fatt, Greg Page and Anthony Fields came onstage to perform three of the band's biggest hits. From Hot Potato to Fruit Salad, Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga and Big Red Car - the hit children’s band performed these numbers as the crowd went gaga.

Seeing The Wiggles and Kid LAROI perform together, and the Australian rapper dancing and singing the OG songs of the band, fans were spellbound and beyond mesmerised.

Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement at having witnessed them on stage together. One fan tweeted,

ad 🍂 @Iedtasso saw the kid laroi AND the wiggles perform together my life is officially complete saw the kid laroi AND the wiggles perform together my life is officially complete https://t.co/Q98QdAgvOC

The Wiggles shared tons of pictures on their Instagram handle with the Without You singer, where he can be seen holding a blue version of the group’s signature long-sleeve T-shirt. Sharing the picture, The Wiggles said,

“Last night our friend The Kid LAROI invited us to perform three songs with him at Rod Laver Arena. What a night! Thanks, Laroi.”

Ecstatic fans flooded Twitter after seeing The Kid LAROI perform with The Wiggles

After seeing the marvellous The Wiggles perform with the Australian rapper, fans went over the moon and tweeted insanely about the cameo. Some fans who attended the show also commented that this was unexpected.

Others on Twitter tweeted about the surprise element the rapper brought on stage.

TechnicSparks @TechnicSparks_ Kid Laroi proved that the Wiggle's still go hard asf Kid Laroi proved that the Wiggle's still go hard asf 😩🙌

yoc! @thatbitchsapnap kid laroi brought the wiggle on stage as a surprise guest that's so funny kid laroi brought the wiggle on stage as a surprise guest that's so funny

Darcy 🇦🇺 @Darcyx24 The Kid Laroi bringing out the Wiggles last night was peak entertainment The Kid Laroi bringing out the Wiggles last night was peak entertainment https://t.co/3QlBwAct7b

Britt @grandpashreds the kid laroi brought the wiggles out on stage and i think that is gold, no one will ever top a guest appearance the kid laroi brought the wiggles out on stage and i think that is gold, no one will ever top a guest appearance

olivia @oliviaptii kid laroi bringing the wiggles out as his special guest and then telling the crowd to "keep those pits open" is an incredible moment in time i will cherish kid laroi bringing the wiggles out as his special guest and then telling the crowd to "keep those pits open" is an incredible moment in time i will cherish

The Wiggles: All about the band

The Wiggles is a famous children’s entertainment group from Australia. It was formed in 1991. Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Greg Page and Jeff Fatt established the band with the idea to make a children’s album.

With songs for children “The wheels on the bus,” “Fruit Salad,” “Hot Potato,” and “Can you,” the band became extremely popular amongst the little ones and the teens. By 2000s, the Wiggles became extremely popular and traveled the world to host tons of shows and events.

Slowly as time passed, most of the original members left the group and only Anthony remained from the original lot. Presently, the group comprises of Anthony Field, Lachy Gillespie, Tsehay Hawkins and Simon Pryce.

The current band members of The Wiggles: Anthony Field, Lachy Gillespie, Tsehay Hawkins and Simon Pryce. (Image via @thewiggles/Instagram)

With the audience getting a treat of all the OG Wiggles songs and Kid LAROI performing alongside them, fans were delighted to see the dancing costumed characters, who are also seen in The Wiggles' colourful music videos.

At the end of the cameo, The Wiggles gifted Kid LAROI a new original guitar. With this, Kid LAROI wrapped up his Australian tour, and will soon head to the UK and Europe for a run of shows. He will visit North America in August and September of this year.

