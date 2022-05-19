 The Kid Laroi McDonalds Meal: Release date, how to buy, items and all you need to know 

The Kid Laroi is collaborating with fast-food giant McDonald's as part of a unique series of the food company. This is the first project between the Australian singer and the restaurant. The two will be teaming up to create a Macca's meal, part of McDonald's Famous Orders rollout.

On May 18, McDonald's Australia shared a promotional picture on Instagram, which included a darkly lit image of the singer crouching in front of the fast-food chain's signature 'M' logo in red and gold.

The Kid Laroi's ultimate Macca's meal will be available from Thursday, May 26. In a press release, the singer, whose real name is Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, said:

“I’m a huge Macca’s fan, and have great memories of visiting my local Macca’s in Waterloo, Sydney for a Frozen Coke on a hot Aussie day. I can’t wait to share my meal with the rest of the country and for the first time, give Aussies their very own local Famous Order.”

The launch of the meal will coincide with the singer's first-ever headlining tour in Australia. The End Of the World tour will begin next Thursday at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena.

What does The Kid Laroi's McDonald's 'Macca's' meal consist of?

Today, McDonald's revealed that the Famous Order would be available in Australia on MyMacca's app and McDelivery. The 18-year-old's meal consists of a cheeseburger with no pickles, as the singer said in the release that he is "definitely not about the pickle." It will also include medium fries, a medium frozen Coke, and a six-pack of Chicken McNuggets with barbecue sauce.

The McDonald's collaboration comes just weeks after becoming the youngest songwriter to win the Song of the year award at the APRA music awards.

Liz Whitbread, McDonald's senior brand manager, shared that it is no secret that the Thousand Miles singer is a massive Macca's fan as the meal has existed for years together. She added:

“The fact Kid Laroi is a global music sensation and born and bred right here in Australia, is what made him the perfect fit for their first local Aussie Famous Order.”

However, Whitbread shared that the lack of pickles in the cheeseburger may leave some customers "divided." She said:

“The Kid Laroi’s go-to order celebrates our iconic core menu that we know our customers love … although the no pickles may leave some people divided.”

The fast-food company started highlighting celebrity orders in 2020 when it first teamed up with rapper Travis Scott. His meal led to a quarter pounder shortage in some restaurants in the States.

The most recent McDonald's Famous Orders rollout, which received massive traction, was when BTS launched their meal. The order was available in 49 countries. It included a Coke, medium fries, and 10 Chicken McNuggets with sweet chili and cajun sauce.

Edited by Suchitra