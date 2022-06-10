Mad Cool Festival 2022: Dates, tickets, lineup, and more

Mad Cool Festival, slated to take place from July 6 to July 10, has announced its final lineup. The festival is held annually in Madrid, Spain, every year and will feature over 100 acts.
One thing Queens of the Stone Age fans must take note of is that the festival page on social media has mentioned that the band will not be able to perform at this edition of Mad Cool.
The tickets to the festival are available through the festival’s website. Single-day passes for Saturday and Sunday are priced at €75, while the VIP ticket for Sunday, July 10, is priced at €99.
Here is the lineup for the Mad Cool Festival 2022
July 6, 2022
- Metallica
- Twenty One Pilots
- Placebo
- CHVRCHES
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- Glass Animals
- Wolf Alice
- YUNGBLUD
- Thrice
- Yves Tumor & Its Band
- Seasick Steve
- Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
- FEVER 333
- Villagers
- Alec Benjamin
- The Regrettes
- Alfie Templeman
- Sports Team
- The Last Internationale
- Creeper
- Florence Arman
- Catnapp
- B1NO
- Gui Aly
- Daytime TV
- The Levitants
- Megane Mercury
July 7, 2022
- Imagine Dragons
- The Killers
- Stormzy
- Deftones
- St. Vincent
- Foals
- London Grammar
- Sigrid
- Tove Lo
- Modest Mouse
- Tom Misch
- Nothing But Thieves
- Mother Mother
- The Comet Is Coming
- beabadoobee
- Highly Suspect
- Viva Belgrado
- Reignwolf
- Brutus
- Chubby and the Gang
- NOISY
- alyona alyona
- Mori
- Swit Eme
- Pabst
- Playa Cuberris
- María Guadaña
- Andreew
- Miqui Brightside [DJ set]
July 8, 2022
- Muse
- Incubus
- alt‐J
- The War on Drugs
- HAIM
- MØ
- Jamie Cullum
- Phoebe Bridgers
- Parcels
- Black Pumas
- Goodbye June
- Zeal & Ardor
- IAMDDB
- Aviva
- Scarypoolparty
- Sleep Token
- Higher Power
- Adriana Proenza
- Zaidbreak
- Spielbergs
- Los Invaders
- Unclose
- CL
- Only The Poets
- Jimena Amarillo
- Gurriers
- Rocio Saiz
- Amor Líquido
- Laura Put [DJ set]
July 9, 2022
- Kings of Leon
- Florence + the Machine
- Pixies
- Royal Blood
- Zara Larsson
- Editors
- Leon Bridges
- Local Natives
- The Struts
- Gang of Youths
- Tom Grennan
- Marika Hackman
- Dinosaur Pile‐Up
- Aleesha
- Warmduscher
- Bartees Strange
- The Sherlocks
- Irenegarry
- Bikôkô
- Void
- Meridian
- Elure
- María Muro
- Don Broco
- Guitarrica de la Fuente
- Noga Erez
- Easy Life
- Alina Pash
- Mechudo [DJ set]
July 10, 2022
- Jack White
- Nathy Peluso
- Natos y Waor
- Two Door Cinema Club
- Sam Fender
- La M.O.D.A.
- Arlo Parks
- Tones and I
- Recycled J
- Tinashe
- Peach Tree Rascals
- Hope Tala
- Leïti Sene
- St. Woods
- Goa
- Familia Alzada Mexicana
- Princess Nokia
- Blood Red Shoes
- Orslok
Mad Cool’s electronic music and dance space, called The Loop, will feature Flume, Four Tet, Mura Masa, Peggy Gou, Floating Points, Octo Octa, Nina Kraviz, Stephan Bodzin, Hayden James, Leon Vynehall, and Loraine James. See the finalized lineup poster in all its glory below.
Mad Cool Sunset slated for September
Earlier this year, the festival announced a new event featuring live music called Mad Cool Sunset; this one will take place in Madrid on September 10. The date will be filled with concerts from international and national artists that will make Mad Cool Sunset a meeting point for all music lovers.
Mad Cool’s Sunset festival will feature Rage Against the Machine, Biffy Clyro, Glass Animals, Stereophonics, Lucy Dacus, Run the Jewels, Kurt Vile, Nova Twins, and Belako, among others. Tickets for the festival are available via the festival’s website.