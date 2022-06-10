Mad Cool Festival 2022: Dates, tickets, lineup, and more

Mad Cool Festival, slated to take place from July 6 to July 10, has announced its final lineup. The festival is held annually in Madrid, Spain, every year and will feature over 100 acts.

One thing Queens of the Stone Age fans must take note of is that the festival page on social media has mentioned that the band will not be able to perform at this edition of Mad Cool.

The tickets to the festival are available through the festival’s website. Single-day passes for Saturday and Sunday are priced at €75, while the VIP ticket for Sunday, July 10, is priced at €99.

Here is the lineup for the Mad Cool Festival 2022

July 6, 2022

Metallica

Twenty One Pilots

Placebo

CHVRCHES

Carly Rae Jepsen

Glass Animals

Wolf Alice

YUNGBLUD

Thrice

Yves Tumor & Its Band

Seasick Steve

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

FEVER 333

Villagers

Alec Benjamin

The Regrettes

Alfie Templeman

Sports Team

The Last Internationale

Creeper

Florence Arman

Catnapp

B1NO

Gui Aly

Daytime TV

The Levitants

Megane Mercury

July 7, 2022

Imagine Dragons

The Killers

Stormzy

Deftones

St. Vincent

Foals

London Grammar

Sigrid

Tove Lo

Modest Mouse

Tom Misch

Nothing But Thieves

Mother Mother

The Comet Is Coming

beabadoobee

Highly Suspect

Viva Belgrado

Reignwolf

Brutus

Chubby and the Gang

NOISY

alyona alyona

Mori

Swit Eme

Pabst

Playa Cuberris

María Guadaña

Andreew

Miqui Brightside [DJ set]

July 8, 2022

Muse

Incubus

alt‐J

The War on Drugs

HAIM

MØ

Jamie Cullum

Phoebe Bridgers

Parcels

Black Pumas

Goodbye June

Zeal & Ardor

IAMDDB

Aviva

Scarypoolparty

Sleep Token

Higher Power

Adriana Proenza

Zaidbreak

Spielbergs

Los Invaders

Unclose

CL

Only The Poets

Jimena Amarillo

Gurriers

Rocio Saiz

Amor Líquido

Laura Put [DJ set]

July 9, 2022

Kings of Leon

Florence + the Machine

Pixies

Royal Blood

Zara Larsson

Editors

Leon Bridges

Local Natives

The Struts

Gang of Youths

Tom Grennan

Marika Hackman

Dinosaur Pile‐Up

Aleesha

Warmduscher

Bartees Strange

The Sherlocks

Irenegarry

Bikôkô

Void

Meridian

Elure

María Muro

Don Broco

Guitarrica de la Fuente

Noga Erez

Easy Life

Alina Pash

Mechudo [DJ set]

July 10, 2022

Jack White

Nathy Peluso

Natos y Waor

Two Door Cinema Club

Sam Fender

La M.O.D.A.

Arlo Parks

Tones and I

Recycled J

Tinashe

Peach Tree Rascals

Hope Tala

Leïti Sene

St. Woods

Goa

Familia Alzada Mexicana

Princess Nokia

Blood Red Shoes

Orslok

Mad Cool’s electronic music and dance space, called The Loop, will feature Flume, Four Tet, Mura Masa, Peggy Gou, Floating Points, Octo Octa, Nina Kraviz, Stephan Bodzin, Hayden James, Leon Vynehall, and Loraine James. See the finalized lineup poster in all its glory below.

Mad Cool Sunset slated for September

Earlier this year, the festival announced a new event featuring live music called Mad Cool Sunset; this one will take place in Madrid on September 10. The date will be filled with concerts from international and national artists that will make Mad Cool Sunset a meeting point for all music lovers.

Mad Cool’s Sunset festival will feature Rage Against the Machine, Biffy Clyro, Glass Animals, Stereophonics, Lucy Dacus, Run the Jewels, Kurt Vile, Nova Twins, and Belako, among others. Tickets for the festival are available via the festival’s website.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far