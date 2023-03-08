“My Queens”: TWICE’s fans celebrate 1.7 plus Million stock pre-orders for Ready To Be

On March 8, two days before their comeback, TWICE’s agency, JYP Entertainment, revealed that the girls had surpassed 1.7 million stock pre-orders for their upcoming EP, Ready To Be. With this, the talented nine-member group marked the group’s highest number of stock pre-orders to date.

For those unversed, album pre-orders are essentially the number of albums produced and available for purchase. The number represents the projected demand, which was determined using the number of albums available for purchase and the number of pre-orders made by fans before the album's release, in this case, on March 10, Friday.

TWICE’s fans are overjoyed and have taken to social media to celebrate this remarkable feat. “My Queens,” @andani095 wrote in response to the nine-member group’s achievement.

TWICE sets a new personal record with the astonishing pre-orders for Ready To Be

TWICE has set a new personal record with fantastic pre-orders for Ready To Be, and with them has become the fifth girl group album in history to surpass 1 million stock pre-orders, following their previous mini-album Between 1&2, BLACKPINK’s two full albums BORN PINK and THE ALBUM, and aespa’s album.

TWICE’s fans took to social media to react to their astonishing pre-orders and how they are steadily inching towards 2 million pre-orders before the official release of the group’s mini album Ready To Be. ONCEs also criticized JYP Entertainment for not restocking the albums enough to meet fans’ demands.

joaotopia @jihoonzinhos TWICE's "READY TO BE" has officially surpassed 1.7M pre-orders!!

TWICE's "READY TO BE" has officially surpassed 1.7M pre-orders!!https://t.co/FcCx06Qe3b

YOONGI ❤︎ @girlslovekoo this comeback is about to be the comeback of twice comebacks. successful pop up, twice on jimmy fallon, empire state building in twice colors, cb live in nyc, radio shows, pre orders almost surpassing 2M, amazing concept, new mv style, kiel tutin choreo, good music, world tour this comeback is about to be the comeback of twice comebacks. successful pop up, twice on jimmy fallon, empire state building in twice colors, cb live in nyc, radio shows, pre orders almost surpassing 2M, amazing concept, new mv style, kiel tutin choreo, good music, world tour https://t.co/8u5aLyuzpf

rachel @datzuanti JYPE is so stingy with restocking for TWICE. Pre-orders really is your best chance to get your copies before they're out of stock. You might not see RTB restocking until Christmas. JYPE is so stingy with restocking for TWICE. Pre-orders really is your best chance to get your copies before they're out of stock. You might not see RTB restocking until Christmas.

TWICE SOCIAL @twicebsocial



#1 ‘BORN PINK’ — 2 Million Pre-orders

#2 ‘READY TO BE’ — 1.7 Million Pre-orders*

#3 ‘Girls’ — 1.61 Million Pre-orders



‘*’ = still counting



#TWICE #READYTOBE @JYPETWICE Kpop Female Act Albums with Highest Pre-order:#1 ‘BORN PINK’ — 2 Million Pre-orders#2 ‘READY TO BE’ — 1.7 Million Pre-orders*#3 ‘Girls’ — 1.61 Million Pre-orders‘*’ = still counting Kpop Female Act Albums with Highest Pre-order: #1 ‘BORN PINK’ — 2 Million Pre-orders#2 ‘READY TO BE’ — 1.7 Million Pre-orders*#3 ‘Girls’ — 1.61 Million Pre-orders‘*’ = still counting #TWICE #READYTOBE @JYPETWICE https://t.co/jUDBTXc9WZ

julie @tzujuliee twice really went from "708 copies in first day" to "1.7M pre-orders" organic growth twice really went from "708 copies in first day" to "1.7M pre-orders" organic growth https://t.co/B3TkUhNgR2

In preparation for the release of their upcoming mini album Ready To Be, TWICE members are actively putting out promotional material.

Earlier on January 20, the nine-member group released the pre-release English-language single MOONLIGHT SUNRISE from their upcoming mini album Ready To Be. The girls even played this song at Billboard's Women in Music 2023 awards where they were given the Breakout Artist award. The song debuted at number 84 on the Billboard 100.

Setting a new precedent for K-pop female groups, they released a teaser version of their title track Set Me Free. The girls posed bare-faced without any makeup.

The MOONLIGHT SUNRISE singers rubbed off the pigments on their eyes and removed the false lashes to reveal their real and true selves. ONCEs praised them for setting realistic and achievable beauty standards by removing their makeup and posing bare-faced.

What are TWICE’s near-future activities?

minaron @godmitzu TWICE's "READY TO BE" has surpassed 1.7 million pre-orders and broke their own record!



It will be their second album to surpass 1 million following "BETWEEN 1&2" TWICE's "READY TO BE" has surpassed 1.7 million pre-orders and broke their own record!It will be their second album to surpass 1 million following "BETWEEN 1&2" https://t.co/dKj1NtVNOD

TWICE is gearing up for some exciting near-future activities. The talented nine-member girl group will be debuting their title track, Set Me Free, the same night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as the date of the album's release.

In October 2021, they made their debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they sang The Feels, their first English song.

On the day of Ready To Be's official global release, New York's renowned Empire State Building will also be lit up with the band's official colors, apricot and neon magenta.

Notably, the Ready To Be singers has partnered with the non-profit organization Musicians On Call and their U.S. label Republic Records to honor the healing power of the girl group's music.

They will release their new album, Ready To Be, on March 10 at 2 pm KST.

Poll : 0 votes