Explained: TWICE's Chaeyoung's QAnon and Nazi symbol outfit controversies

TWICE’s Chaeyoung landed herself in hot waters after she posted a picture of herself on March 21, 2023. In the picture, she is seen wearing a Sid Vicious t-shirt that had the hakenkreuz, which is better known as the Nazi symbol.

However, that wasn't the only controversy she landed in as just a day before, she was criticized for wearing a QAnon t-shirt while performing with her group for MBC's Show! Music Core. She wore a crop top with the letter Q on it, which represents QAnon, which is home to members of the far-right political movement in the US.

The two back-to-back outfit controversies surrounding Chaeyoung, right before TWICE's world tour in the US, have caused some commotion among the public.

Why did TWICE’s Chaeyoung’s choice of clothing land her in major trouble with the public?

While people are aware that wearing and flaunting a t-shirt with the Nazi symbol can be distasteful and disrespectful, people might not all know who Sid Vicious was. Vicious was part of the band Sex Pistols and often wore the hakenkreuz symbol on his clothing for the shock factor. He was also the prime suspect in the brutal murder of his girlfriend Nancy Spungen.

Meanwhile, the Nazis were known for inflicting a lot of devastation and torture on millions of people, especially the Jews, and are responsible for the Holocaust. However, what made Chaeyoung wearing the t-shirt even worse was the fact that she did so in a restaurant whose owner's wife is Jewish.

The issue escalated even more when the internet sleuths found out that it wasn't the first time that the singer had worn that particular t-shirt out in public.

As mentioned earlier, the Nazi symbol t-shirt fiasco happened just a day after Chaeyoung was seen in the QAnon t-shirt during her live performance with TWICE. Members of QAnon are conspiracy theorists who work in the defense of Donald Trump and his actions. A majority of them are known to be white supremacists and have been labeled as anti-black.

They have also been speculated to have been the main instigators of the Capitol Riot that took place on January 6, 2021. During the riot, people angrily stormed the Capitol Building after the defeat of Donald Trump in the general election that year. The incident also led to multiple casualties, and the deaths of at least 10 people.

TWICE's Chaeyoung apology too didn't sit too well with netizens

As soon as Chaeyoung realized the issue with the Nazi t-shirt, she deleted the picture from her Instagram and even posted an apology on the platform. She stated that she was unaware of the symbolism behind the t-shirt she wore.

The singer wrote:

“I sincerely apologize regarding the Instagram post. I didn't correctly recognize the meaning of the tilted swastika in the T-shirt I wore. I deeply apologize for not thoroughly reviewing it, causing concern. I will pay absolute attention in the future to prevent any similar situation from happening again.”

Her agency, JYP Entertainment, also released a statement stating that they feel responsible for not having taken greater care as her agency. They said that they promise to be more careful in the future and will make sure that no such situation happens again.

However, netizens expressed their dissatisfaction with her apology and ignorance. Meanwhile, others were glad that the singer decided to educate herself and apologize for her mistakes.

People, however, are upset that the TWICE member and her agency only addressed the Nazi shirt issue and not the QAnon shirt issue. They stated that it was also a disturbing and problematic issue.

