Where to get Lancôme Idôle Now perfume? Release date, price, fragrance notes, and more explored

Lancôme recently announced the launch of their newest addition to the Idôle family, called Idôle Now. The Eau de Parfum collection already has four different fragrances under it: Idôle Eau de Parfum, Idôle Aura Eau de Parfum, Idôle L'Intense Eau de Parfum, and Idôle Nectar Eau de Parfum.

Idôle Now will be introducing a fresh floral fragrance to the perfume collection. The campaign is being led by Zendaya, who is lending her stunning visuals to bring forth the fearlessness that the fragrance embodies. The scent represents change and boldness - characteristics that the Euphoria star is best known for.

The French luxury perfume and cosmetics brand is well-known for their fragrances, with Idôle being one of the bestselling perfumes. Idôle Eau de Parfum saw immense popularity when it was first released, thus resulting in the beauty brand expanding the collection and incorporating a body lotion as well.

Lancôme Idôle Now will be available on the Ulta Beauty website starting July 26, 2023. It will be available in three different sizes with 1 fl oz retailing for $64, 1.7 fl oz retailing for $118, and 3.4 fl oz retailing for $142.

Lancôme Idôle Now is a amber floral perfume with rose and orchid fragrance notes

Similar to the rest of the Idôle collection, the significant takeaway of Idôle Now is that it is also floral. The fragrance is elegant yet modern, bringing in a touch of warmth with its creamy vanilla base notes.

Lancôme Idôle Now is a stunning floral scent that is bold and luxurious, which is especially created for women of change. The perfume represents boldness and freedom, as the fragrance embodies change and empowerment. The Eau de Parfum incites women to be their own idol, embracing their true selves and celebrating their femininity.

As mentioned earlier, the campaign is headed by Zendaya, who encourages women to seek adventure and defy the norms while being empowered by the luxury fragrance. Moreover, dream, innovation, and creativity lie at the center of this perfume, which are made for modern women who dare to take a stand and speak for themselves.

Lancôme's latest perfume uses the top notes of rose and middle notes of orchid for the floral fragrance. The base note of vanilla gives it a warm and grounded touch, ensuring the floral scent is not too overwhelming. While the rose adds a hint of allure, the orchid essence offers radiance to the Eau de Parfum.

The perfume bottle and the outer casing use a beautiful gradient effect that draws inspiration from dawn. Dawn is representative of new beginnings, opening the gateway of opportunities to bring change.

Meanwhile, thin perfume bottles are characteristic of the Idôle collection, boasting some of the thinnest perfume bottles in the world. Similar to the other Eau de Parfums from the collection, Lancôme Idôle Now also comes with a golden sphere at the center of the bottle, which is meant to represent the feminine determination.

Lancôme is committed to sustainability, which is why it offers the Idôle collection in refillable bottles to reduce the environmental impact of the perfume bottles.

Idôle Now will be available on the Ulta Beauty website starting Wednesday, retailing in a range of $64-142.