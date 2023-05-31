Stray Kids x Clean Beauty: 8 perfumes that the K-pop idols enjoy

Stray Kids is one of the most influential K-pop acts in the K-entertainment industry currently. Whether it is their singing and rapping or their red-carpet looks, the boy band has left a lasting impression on their fans. From their hairstyles to their makeup, the idols have always nailed the look, both on-stage and off-stage.

An individual's favorite perfume speaks a lot about the person themselves, so it is no surprise STAYs are always curious about the K-pop idols' favorite fragrances. After much curiosity from fans and media alike, Stray Kids collaborated with Clean Beauty to launch a spring-themed campaign. Each of the band members picked out their favorite fragrance from Clean Beauty's perfume line to get their favorite ones.

Stray Kids members' favorite perfumes from Clean's perfume line

1) Bang Chan

Bang Chan's favorite fragrance is Clean Classic Rain (Image via Instagram/@clean_perfume_korea)

Stray Kids group leader Bang Chan picked Clean Classic Rain as his perfume of choice. The fragrance is inspired by the clean feeling one gets after the rain has passed, cleansing the air from all the dust and debris.

The perfume's top notes consist of dewy melon, daffodil, and watermint, creating a subtle scent that is very refreshing. The middle notes of spring daisy, water lily, and violet leaves add a hint of floral fragrances that isn't too overwhelming. The bottom notes of musk and wood have a grounding effect, rounding off all the other notes beautifully.

2) Changbin

Changbin's favorite fragrance is Clean Classic Flower Fresh (Image via Instagram/@clean_perfume_korea)

Stray Kids member Changbin's favorite perfume is Clean Classic Flower Fresh. This perfume has a strong floral note to it, being inspired by a collective of wildflowers on a windy day.

The top notes of sparkling bergamot, lemon zest, and fresh air accord lend an energizing essence to the perfume. Combined with the middle notes of waterlily, sheer gardenia, and jasmine, the fragrance has a strong floral touch to it. However, the base notes of white amber, solar musk, and cashmere woods are the perfect finishing touch, softening the strong floral punch with a woody touch.

3) Felix

Felix's favorite fragrance is Clean Classic Warm Cotton (Image via Instagram/@clean_perfume_korea)

Stray Kids star Felix's favorite fragrance is Clean Classic Warm Cotton. It is inspired by the cozy scent of freshly laundered cotton sheets when they are right out of the dryer and is one of the brand's bestsellers.

The perfume uses the top notes of citrus and verbena, for the fresh feeling that newly laundered cotton is meant to have. For the middle notes, the fragrance uses floral cotton accord, orange flowers, fruity, and marine. The base notes of musk and amber ensure the perfume lasts all day, leaving behind a scent that everyone enjoys.

4) Han

Han's favorite fragrance is Clean Classic Fresh Laundry (Image via Instagram/@clean_perfume_korea)

Stray Kids member Han chooses Clean Classic Fresh Laundry as his perfume of choice. Inspired by freshly laundered clothes that are drying under the sunlight, the fragrance is supposed to evoke memories some childhood memories.

The top notes of Brazilian orange, Mexican lime, and freshly mown grass bring together all the elements one can imagine when they put out their laundry to dry under the sun. For the middle notes, the perfume uses rose otto and night-blooming jasmine for the floral scent of the laundry detergent. The bottom notes of this fragrance consist of heliotrope and woody musk.

5) Hyunjin

Hyunjin's favorite fragrance is Clean Classic Cool Cotton (Image via Instagram/@clean_perfume_korea)

Contrary to Felix, Stray Kids star Hyunjin enjoys the fragrance of Clean Classic Cool Cotton. Unlike the warm cozy scent of freshly dried cotton garments, this perfume is inspired by the essence of a fresh cotton shirt right out of a closet.

The top notes of bergamot, green apple, and lemon zest have a strong citrusy note as one applies the perfume. The middle notes of mimosa blossom, mint, and cotton accord have a grounding effect on the top notes and make the delivery more subtle. The base notes of musk, peach skin, and amber droplet have a long-lasting scent that will linger all day.

6) I.N

I.N's favorite fragrance is Clean Classic Soft Laundry (Image via Instagram/@clean_perfume_korea)

Stray Kids member I.N enjoys the fragrance of Clean Classic Soft Laundry. A complementary scent to Fresh Laundry, this is inspired by the crisp feeling of clothes dried under the sun, with the fresh spring wind blowing.

The top notes of bergamot, marine accord, and pear lend a fresh fragrance to the perfume, which perfectly pairs with the middle notes of jasmine, waterlily, and iris. The base notes of musk, amber, and sandalwood have a deep, lingering note that makes one feel refreshed all day.

7) Lee Know

Lee Know's favorite fragrance is Clean Classic Pure Soap (Image via Instagram/@clean_perfume_korea)

Stray Kids member Lee Know's perfume of choice is the Clean Classic Pure Soap. The perfume is inspired by the soap scent one can remember from their childhood. It mimics the uplifting essence that one can associate with being squeaky clean.

It uses the top notes of aldehydes, aromatic accord, and mandarin for a fresh and clean feeling. The middle notes of cyclamen, jasmine, and lavender bring in the quintessential floral touch that most soaps tend to have. The base notes of orange blossom, sandalwood, and musk have a long-lasting energizing fragrance that one can enjoy all day.

8) Seungmin

Seungmin's favorite fragrance is Clean Classic Simply Clean (Image via Instagram/@clean_perfume_korea)

Stray Kids star Seungmin chose the Clean Classic Simply Clean as his perfume of choice. This fragrance uses the freshness of the crisp morning air as its inspiration, combined with the cozy touch of cotton sheets drying under the sun.

The top notes of bergamot, cardamom, and lavender have a refreshingly warm scent to them. Whereas the middle notes of mimosa, fresh laundry accord, and aquatic blossom transform the fragrance into a floral aroma when combined with the base notes of fresh hinoki wood, white musk, and heliotrope.

All the perfumes chosen by the Stray Kids members retail for $74. One can find them on Clean Beauty, Ulta Beauty, Sephora, and Walmart's website. Fans who love fragrances that are mild and leave behind a clean smell will love these perfumes.

