5 popular Stray Kids star Hyunjin hairstyles that are perfect for Summer 2023

Stray Kids Hyunjin is best known for his longer hairstyles, but his shorter hairdos are just as iconic and trendy. The K-pop idol has often surprised fans with creative hairstyles and has single-handedly started trends in Korea. The singer often goes for subtle hair colors, but goes big on haircuts, rocking hairstyles like the wolfcut.

Hyunjin's hairstyles have always made a statement, to the point that South Koreans credit the singer with popularizing long hair among male K-pop idols. For the upcoming summer season, his shorter hairstyles or the hairdos where he ties his hair back are some of the best.

Stray Kids Hyunjin experiments with hair colors to keep his shorter hairstyles intriguing

1) Back-combed hair

If one wants an edgier haircut, this is the hairstyle to go for. Hyunjin paired the hair with a black leather jacket for the 'biker boy' look. You can also pair this hairstyle with a suit and it will look just as good and create a softer look that is more suitable for professional settings.

This look is super easy to create and one can sport it with both longer and shorter lengths. For short hair, you will need some hair wax or gel to keep the locks in place after combing them back.

For longer hair, one can use a hair tie to tie the hair back in a small ponytail or man bun. Make sure to loosen the hair at the crown of the head to ensure it has a messy look to add some intrigue to the hairdo.

2) Medium-length hair with layers

Layers are a great way to bring volume to a hairstyle and Hyunjin did just that with his blonde locks for this hairdo, which left his hair looking bouncy and wispy. To make it more summer-friendly, one can use a hairband to pull the hair back and keep it off the face. The end result is just as stunning as the Stray Kids member's open hairdo.

The hairstyle is quite easy to achieve as one simply needs to cut their hair into layers. You can even style them into soft waves to create some texture. Adding hairpins is another option to keep the hair away from the face, as they go perfectly with edgy outfits.

3) Short pastel green hair

Hyunjin has often experimented with hair colors for his shorter hairstyles. For this hairdo, he went with minimal styling and kept his hair straight and natural. Making the sides shorter than the rest of the hair makes the look summer-friendly and one can even opt for a messy look with this hairstyle.

The Stray Kids member went with a green hair color and used a mix of pastel green and blonde to create depth. He left his hair roots dark to give the hairdo a more natural look and used multiple shades of green for his locks.

4) Electric blue wolfcut

Electric blue is a super vibrant color of its own and Hyunjin paired it with a wolfcut. He didn't go for a dramatic wolfcut, but instead opted for a subtle one to pair with the blue hair color. Wolfcuts can be made summer-friendly by simply tying the longer hair at the back. One can also go for an undercut instead of the wolfcut, if they don't want hair on the nape of their neck.

For styling, the singer went with a tousled, messy hair look. He parted the hair down the middle and then took individual locks to style them in different directions. This also adds texture to the hairdo, making it more interesting.

5) Short black hair

This is a very common haircut, but Hyunjin took it up a notch by pairing it with his 'vamp' look. The bold eye makeup and accessories make the haircut anything but ordinary. He kept the side and back trimmed shorter than the top section of his hair to give the hairstyle more structure.

To get the Stray Kids member's look, part the hair down the side. Having some hair gel handy would be beneficial to style the front section of the hair. He left some of his fringes on his forehead, but one can also comb it back to make it more comfortable for hot and humid days.

