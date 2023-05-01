"He's on fire": Stray Kids' Felix leaves fans smitten with his appearance at the Louis Vuitton women's pre-fall show

`On April 29, 2023, Stray Kids' Felix attended the Louis Vuitton women's pre-fall show held in Seoul. He was invited by the brand to the event and a bag was sent to him along with the invitation. The French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton is famous for its handbags, ready-to-wear clothing pieces, leather goods, and more.

Stray Kids' Felix stood out at the event as he wore denim-on-denim with a white t-shirt and black boots. As soon as the idol arrived at the event, Stray Kids fans could not stop complimenting him for his fashionable look and took to social media to express their thoughts.

"So handsome" - Fans hail Stray Kids' Felix's look as he makes his debut at Louis Vuitton's pre-fall show

On many occasions, Stray Kids' Felix has expressed his wish to experience a women's fashion show and now that he has finally attended the Louis Vuitton women's pre-fall show in Seoul, fans are elated for him. They were also overjoyed by the fact that he was being interviewed by major fashion media outlets including Dazed Korea, Marie Claire Korea, W Korea, Vogue, and more.

They also hailed the Stray Kids member's look at Louis Vuitton's pre-fall show in Seoul as they flooded social media with comments.

The idol was also seen interacting with many other celebrities like Jaden Smith and french renowned designer Nicolas Ghesquière, who owns a fashion collection under Louis Vuitton. Fans went berserk when they saw pictures of Felix with the renowned personality.

He was also reported to be seated next to SEVENTEEN'S Mingyu, which sent fans into a frenzy. They were also spotted having a conversation at Louis Vuitton's after-party. Felix also shook hands with NCT's Yuta and addressed him as a 'hyung,' which means big brother in Korean.

Other celebrities who graced the Louis Vuitton women's pre-fall show include LE SSERAFIM, MAMAMOO's Hwasa, Girls Generation's Taeyeon, ITZY's Yehi, NewJeans' Hyein, and many others. The brand's star-studded after-party also welcomed celebrities including Jungkook, who was spotted having fun with fellow celebrities including the rapper.

More about the Stray Kids rapper

The 22-year-old rapper is part of the K-Pop band Stray Kids. The idol is currently gearing up for the group's much-awaited comeback. The stars are scheduled to release a full-length album, 5 Stars, next month, which will comprise 12 tracks.

The Stray Kids member recently joined BTS' Jimin's Like Crazy dance challenge on TikTok, which had fans raving about the friendship between the stars. Earlier, the BTS member gave a shoutout to the rapper on the variety show Pixid. The rapper also thanked the idol for taking his name on the show in a recent interview with Elle Korea.

