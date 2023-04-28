"Jimin is the main event": Tiffany & Co.'s CEO compliments Like Crazy singer

On April 28, 2023, BTS' Jimin attended Tiffany & Co.'s opening ceremony of NYC’s flagship store, The Landmark, as one of the house ambassadors for the brand on Fifth Avenue, New York. He donned black ensemble clothing with a flower-shaped brooch. He was declared one of the brand's ambassadors last month.

Tiffany & Co. is a jewelry brand with its headquarters located in the United States and is famous for its different categories, including diamonds, sterling silver jewelry, rings, anklets, necklaces, and many other accessories.

BTS's Jimin was greeted at the event by a sizable crowd who were calling out his name. At the event, Jimin was seen interacting with Tiffany & Co.'s CEO, Anthony Ledru, and complimenting him on the fact that many fans have been waiting for him.

Fans can't get enough of the Tiffany & Co.'s CEO's interaction with the BTS Jimin

Jimin from BTS made a significant presence at the event, according to many Korean media agencies, including Yonhap News, where he was welcomed by CEO Anthony Ledru. Fans swooned over his interactions with the idol as they were captured in numerous pictures.

In the pictures, the CEO fondly looked at the idol, stating that he's amazing and has a lot of fans waiting for him throughout the opening ceremony of the brand's latest store. He also said he tried to avoid them but could not because of the Like Crazy singer's impact.

Even when the CEO greeted the idol and made a light joke with him, the idol was surrounded by many people clicking his pictures, showcasing his worldwide impact and influence. The CEO also stated:

"A lot of fans waiting for you outside for one day. I told them you're coming so that more people came"

Take a look at how fans are reacting to the adorable interaction of BTS' Jimin with the CEO of Tiffany & Co.

Many other celebrities, including Alexandre Arnault, Gal Gadot, Dylan Sprouse, and Barbara Palvin, also attended the event and assured fans that they did not need to worry; Jimin would arrive shortly at the event, which had fans raving over their thoughtful gesture. The brand has also released some promotional photos and videos of the BTS member for the idol's first promotional campaign for the brand, titled "This is Tiffany," for its HardWear collection.

The idol has also become a global ambassador for the Dior brand and has drastically increased its stock price.

BTS' Jimin became the first soloist to top No.1 on Billboard Hot 100

The Like Crazy singer released his first-ever solo debut album, FACE, on March 24, consisting of six tracks. The main track of the album, Like Crazy, is available in both Korean and English versions. It topped the No. 1 position on the Billboard Hot 100, making the idol the first ever Korean soloist to do so in the history of Billboard and the K-pop industry. Fans from all over the world praised the idol for his remarkable achievement.

Recently, the idol also sent off fellow BTS member j-hope for his mandatory military service and hugged him. Fans were emotionally watching the group members reuniting after a long time and praying for the safety and health of the idol.

In addition, BTS' Jimin is also rumored to be visiting fellow member Suga's solo concert that is being held in the United States.

