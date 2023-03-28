“The Father of K-pop”: Fans rejoice as BTS’ Jimin becomes the first Korean soloist to grab the No.1 spot on Global Spotify

On March 26, BTS’ Jimin became the first ever Korean soloist to grab the No.1 spot on Global Spotify with his latest solo title track Like Crazy. His latest track garnered over 6,000,000 plays on Spotify’s Global Top Songs chart.

The Promise singer released his first-ever debut solo album FACE consisting of six tracks worldwide on March 24 and released his music video for the title track Like Crazy. The idol had earlier released his pre-track single Set Me Free Pt.2 music video for which he received an overwhelming response.

As soon as the news about the idol topping Spotify’s Global chart was revealed, fans could not stop praising him and started trending ‘The Father of K-pop' on Twitter.

“Congratulations Jimin”: Fans keep praising the BTS member for his newest feat

As mentioned earlier, Park Jimin’s latest track Like Crazy topped Spotify Global’s Chart followed by songs including Flowers, TQG, Kill Bill, and more. Fans then began trending hashtags including Jimin History Maker, Park Jimin Ended K-pop, Record Maker Jimin, Father on Top, Congratulations Jimin, Jimin ended K-pop, and many more.

The Promise singer has also broken the record with his song Like Crazy as it surpassed 20 million streams on Spotify within just three days of its release. The song also debuted at the No.1 position on Circle Chart’s Global K-pop chart on the day of its release.

Like Crazy's English version has also been added to Spotify’s Just Hits playlist, making fans even more proud. They are also elated by the fact that the idol's song reached the No.1 position on the iTunes chart in an overall 100 countries on the first day of its release. Several fans took to social media to rejoice as they celebrated the idol’s several achievements.

It breaks the record as the FASTEST Song by a K-soloist to achieve this feat in Spotify history, in just 3 days!



Congratulations Jimin!!



#Jimin_FACE

"Like Crazy" has surpassed 20 MILLION streams on Spotify!

The album has sold 1,349,042 copies in four days. It is the first and only debut album to reach this mark on Hanteo all time.



Congratulations, Jimin! 🥳



FACE by Jimin sets a new record for the biggest first-week album sales for a soloist in Hanteo history.

The Promise singer was also ranked at No.1 position on the Hanteo Weekly World Chart for the fourth week of March with his latest solo debut album FACE. Hanteo described the idol’s achievement:

“BTS Jimin is dominating the K-pop market at a frightening pace with his first solo debut”

He also became the first solo artist to ever surpass one million first-day sales of an album. As the Promise singer continues to make and create several records, fans have pledged to keep streaming his latest album on both Spotify and YouTube so that he can rank first on Billboard Charts, iTunes, and more.

Meanwhile, the BTS member has been occupied promoting his solo album FACE on several programs including Beat Coin, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and others. He is also set to appear on KBS’ Music Bank and SBS’ Inkigayo. Fans are anticipating that the performances will be incredible as the idol's latest choreography for his songs Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt.2 has been creating a buzz online.

The idol has also released Like Crazy - Deep House Remix and Like Crazy - UK Garage Remix to showcase gratitude to his fans for showing an immense amount of love for his debut album.

Promise singer's appearance on Suchwita

On March 27, the idol made an appearance on his fellow BTS member, Suga's show Suchwita, where the two had candid conversations and shared many fun moments. Fans were elated to see the duo together after such a long time and wanted to see more of them. Jimin also celebrated Suga’s belated birthday on the show.

The duo also spoke about many other personalities in the K-pop industry, including TXT’ Soobin, BSS, and more. The idol also shared why he stayed with the agency despite thinking that BTS wasn’t his team to begin with.

He said:

“I still remember the lights were off & we were in our beds. I think we all woke up because Namjoon was snoring. You were on the top bunk & as you looked down towards me & said 'You’re a good singer, so I really want you to be on our team.' That’s when my ambition sparked”

The BTS member is now set to perform his debut releases on SBS’ music program Inkigayo on April 2.

