“Stream the song of the year”: BTS’ Jimin’s Like Crazy music video sends ARMYs into a frenzy

On March 24, BTS' Jimin released his first solo debut album, FACE, and premiered the Like Crazy music video, which created an uproar among ARMYs.

As stated by Jimin earlier, Like Crazy is a synth-pop song and describes the song as about the painful feeling of losing oneself while desperately searching for a loved one in a utopian or dreamy world. Even being aware of the utopian world the person is living in, he intended to live in the dream forever.

The ARMYs took to social media as soon as the Like Crazy music video was out to share their reactions. While some loved the visuals, attire, and vocals of the BTS’ Jimin, others could not stop creating different theories that the Promise singer might have included in his video.

“Masterpiece by Jimin”: ARMYs can’t get enough of Jimin’s Like Crazy music video

As soon as Jimin’s Like Crazy music video was released for the fans, it topped the No. 1 position in 90 countries on the iTunes chart worldwide. The idol created this record within two hours and four hours of its release. Fans from all over the world are encouraging each other to stream it.

The hashtags Omg Park Jimin and Jimins, Give Me A Good Ride, Like Crazy music video out today, Jimin Face Debut, and Jimin on Fallon have been trending on Twitter since the release of Jimin’s album FACE and the official Like Crazy music video.

While many fans felt speechless after watching the Like Crazy music video, others felt that the idol was testing their patience by not playing the song and music video on a loop. Fans want to stream the song manually to avoid freezing YouTube views and Spotify streams.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to the Like Crazy music video:

APOBANGPO⁷ @MalikaK76379304 everyone park jimin @BIGHIT_MUSIC Give me a good ride...It's gonna be a long nighteveryone park jimin @BIGHIT_MUSIC Give me a good ride...It's gonna be a long night😭 everyone park jimin https://t.co/sMuoXH1Paq

jungkook admirer @dreamjeons @BIGHIT_MUSIC that was so so so good. i don't even have the words. IT WAS SO GOOD!!! thank you sm jimin omg @BIGHIT_MUSIC that was so so so good. i don't even have the words. IT WAS SO GOOD!!! thank you sm jimin omg😭😭

yely⁷🦋🪞 @bichwi if we summarize all the theories the woman in “like crazy” is jimin but in woman’s body, his own reflection and “she” that he used is also him talking about himself. so is “like crazy” actually about having a conflict between masculine and feminine sides, trying to accept but+ if we summarize all the theories the woman in “like crazy” is jimin but in woman’s body, his own reflection and “she” that he used is also him talking about himself. so is “like crazy” actually about having a conflict between masculine and feminine sides, trying to accept but+ https://t.co/5anieXuvYZ

miki⁷🌻 @viinterchild I thought it would be very romantic and sweet, but it turned out that it’s actually a very realistic and stark depiction of a breakup. So when we were talking about the main track, this movie suddenly came to my mind, and I thought it would fit well with the kind of song I thought it would be very romantic and sweet, but it turned out that it’s actually a very realistic and stark depiction of a breakup. So when we were talking about the main track, this movie suddenly came to my mind, and I thought it would fit well with the kind of song https://t.co/OsBxzvs7Qf

In an interview with Rolling Stone, BTS's Jimin also discussed the real inspiration behind his Like Crazy music video. The 2011 American romantic film Like Crazy served as his inspiration. After watching the film, he anticipated it to be sweet, but he was surprised to find that it was heavily influenced by the dark reality and depiction of a breakup.

The idol further revealed:

“When we were talking about the main track, this movie suddenly came to my mind and I thought it would fit well with the kind of song they wanted to make”

The idol watched the movie again and incorporated different parts of the film as inspiration into his song.

ARMYs previously guessed that the film Like Crazy would inspire his upcoming album FACE and its main track from the letter he sent to his fans previously. They were elated to see short dialogs from the films at the beginning and end of the track.

Fans were also delighted at the fact that the idol was able to convey what he wanted through his Like Crazy song. Meanwhile, director of the film Drake Doremus also reposted Jimin’s letter when he talked about the movie that inspired his song and Like Crazy music video.

The idol also revealed that he attempted to use the dance in the Like Crazy music video to convey the emotions he had after seeing the film. He said he was worried about how the fans would react as he showcased ambiguous and subtle emotions in a sexy way.

BTS’ Jimin on The Tonight show starring Jimmy Fallon

It has been previously reported that Jimin will be attending Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight show. On March 23, he had a heartfelt interaction with Jimmy Fallon, where the host asked if the idol had a favorite nickname, to which he responded with Jimmy Fallon’s name, sending fans into laughter. During the show, the duo also talked about Promise singer’s baby picture.

The duo shared many adorable moments, according to fans, giggling and laughing with each other. The idol also introduced his solo album FACE on the show and taught him a dance step from the album.

Jimin will also be performing his latest song, Like Crazy, on the show on March 24.

Meanwhile, in the latest news, Jimin was spotted outside KBS’ Music Bank stage for his pre-recorded schedule. He is also set to appear on SBS’ Inkigayo for the promotion of his debut album FACE on April 2, 2023.

