"His giggles": KBS2’ Beat Coin preview featuring BTS’ Jimin sends ARMYs into a frenzy

On March 23, KBS2’ Beat Coin dropped the preview for their upcoming episode featuring BTS’ Jimin. The idol looked happy throughout the preview, giggling most of the time playing different types of games, dancing, and much more.

KBS2’ Beat Coin is a Korean variety show where participants play several games and their fates are decided by a flip of a coin. The survival of the participants in the game is simply decided by which side of the coin they would take. It features members including Hong Jin-kyung, Jo Se-ho, Joo Woo-jae, and Kim Sook.

Meanwhile, ARMYs went berserk when they saw the 27-year-old BTS’ member enjoying the show and giggling at any chance he got.

“Can't wait for this episode”: Fans can’t get enough of Jimin’s giggles in the preview of Beat Coin released by KBS2

After watching the preview for the upcoming episode of KBS2’ Beat Coin, fans commented that the show looks fun and watching Jimin giggling so much makes them happy. Meanwhile, fans were also astonished to see Jimin dancing to hit K-pop songs like LE SSERAFM's Antifragile and IVE's Love Dive.

It's a known fact that Suga and his co-member Jimin bicker a lot and try to make fun of each other whenever they get the opportunity. In the preview, when someone jumped in the pool, the BTS member got reminded of how Suga strikes a pose before taking a shower while commenting:

“suga hyung strikes a pose like this and takes a shower”

Jimin on KBS2's "Beat Coin" preview Jimin on KBS2's "Beat Coin" preview 💜https://t.co/OIcz30PCNl

Whenever a member of the variety show jumped into the pool, which seems like a part of their next game in the upcoming episode, the BTS’ member laughed nonchalantly according to fans. He was also seen proactively answering questions from the show's hosts and playing a variety of games.

Meanwhile, the preview also gave a glimpse of BTS’ Jimin stating that he hasn’t let anyone listen to the main track of his upcoming solo album FACE, Like Crazy.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to the latest preview released by KBS2 for the upcoming episode of Beat Coin:

(Jimin on "Beat Coin" preview) His laughter 🥹🥹🥹https://t.co/lzvfoyew6L

SJM🪞FACE TODAY @stussyjimin the beat coin crew going “woahhh” bc of jimin the beat coin crew going “woahhh” bc of jimin 😄 https://t.co/169IxDTwB0

moni⁷ 𖠌 @taeisthv JIMIN DANCING TO ANTIFRAGILE AND LOVE DIVE ON BEAT COIN OMG JIMIN DANCING TO ANTIFRAGILE AND LOVE DIVE ON BEAT COIN OMG https://t.co/9alqYWArrO

슙짐 ⋆ set me free 🕊️ @syubjim captions about jimin on Beat Coin preview:

(First reveal on a variety show with Like Crazy performance)

Jimin looked like he enjoyed himself so much on beat coin, can't wait for this episode 🤣 Jimin looked like he enjoyed himself so much on beat coin, can't wait for this episode 🤣😍https://t.co/zbdtbFbTL5

Meanwhile, Bighit Entertainment also unveiled Like Crazy’s teaser on March 21. Soon, news about BTS’ Jimin’s Beat Coin and Like Crazy teaser became the most liked articles on South Korean website Naver in its entertainment section. The article occupied 21/30 spots on the chart as of March 22.

In other news, the idol's latest single Set Me Free Pt.2 became the biggest weekly debut by any Korean act on Spotify in 2023; it has garnered over 23,26,682 streams and broke the previous record within just five days of tracking.

The Promise singer will also appear on KBS’ Music Bank and SBS’ Inkigayo, where he will be delivering his debut song performances. He will be attending the former on March 31 and SBS’ Inkigayo on April 2.

Jimin sends a mysterious letter to ARMYs

Jimin's letter ahead of "FACE" release

On March 23, the BTS member released a letter solely dedicated to his fans where he shared that he is elated about his first solo album FACE and hopes that ARMYs will be able to relate to its songs. He further revealed that the title track of the solo album FACE, Like Crazy, is inspired by one of his favorite films.

Unsurprisingly, many fans started guessing that the film could be The Notebook as the idol has mentioned many times that it is one of his favorite movies.

Meanwhile, the idol has also been confirmed to appear for an interview and dance performance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 23 and March 24.

The upcoming solo album FACE is slated to premiere on March 24, 2023.

