“He’s a diamond”: BTS’ Jimin stuns fans with his new campaign for Tiffany & Co.

On April 10, BTS’ Jimin featured in his first-ever campaign titled 'This is Tiffany' for the jewelry and luxury brand Tiffany & Co. The brand released videos and photos of the Like Crazy singer wearing accessories from its HardWear collection. The post was captioned:

“Gentleman, start your engines. House ambassador #Jimin of BTS is going places in Tiffany HardWear”

The BTS member was recently announced as the brand ambassador for Tiffany in the first week of March. The luxury jewelry brand is famous for its expensive accessories, especially for its diamonds and sterling silver jewelry.

Upon seeing the latest pictures and videos of the idol wearing Tiffany& Co. HardWear jewelry, fans could not contain their excitement and called him a "diamond" as they hailed his look.

“Perfect match”: Fans go gaga over BTS’ Jimin’s latest videos and photoshoots for Tiffany & Co.

As Tiffany & Co. posted videos and photos for the idol’s first-ever campaign for the brand, they soon went viral on social media platforms. Several fans took to Twitter to praise the idol’s beauty as they believed he perfectly showcased Tiffany's accessories.

The idol started trending on Twitter with hashtags including Jimin X TiffanyAndCo, Tiffany Global Ambassador Jimin, Like Crazy, and many others. Fans also commented that the idol exudes charisma as they called him elegant, classy, beautiful, and the best model for the brand.

BTS’ Jimin’s advertisement campaign was also spotted in different countries as stated by many fans, who took to social media to hail the idol.

BTS Charts & Translations @charts_k



Jimin says “I am excited to join the Tiffany & Co. family with two iconic collections. The HardWear & T Collections are a pinnacle expression of luxury" @BTS_twt Jimin in Tiffany & Co.'s newest campaign “This is Tiffany”, wearing Tiffany T rose gold rings & a braceletJimin says “I am excited to join the Tiffany & Co. family with two iconic collections. The HardWear & T Collections are a pinnacle expression of luxury" .@BTS_twt Jimin in Tiffany & Co.'s newest campaign “This is Tiffany”, wearing Tiffany T rose gold rings & a braceletJimin says “I am excited to join the Tiffany & Co. family with two iconic collections. The HardWear & T Collections are a pinnacle expression of luxury" https://t.co/qhMZv7ByJl

JIMIN DATA @PJM_data



He looks so good



#JiminXTiffanyAndCo Jimin for 'This is Tiffany' campaignHe looks so good Jimin for 'This is Tiffany' campaign He looks so good 😍#JiminXTiffanyAndCo https://t.co/h5kN0BmywO

In a promotional campaign for Tiffany & Co., the Promise singer was seen dressed up in a black and white suit. He wore the brand’s HardWear collection accessories, including its T1 rings, bangles available in different widths, a link necklace in 18k white gold, solitary diamond stud earrings, and bracelets.

The Like Crazy singer also appeared in the 'This is Tiffany' campaign alongside other celebrities including Zoe Kravitz and Gal Gadot, showcasing promotional accessories for the HardWear collection of the brand.

The idol was also announced as a global ambassador for another luxury brand, Dior, in January 2023. He visited Paris Fashion Week as a Dior representative, which increased the brand’s EMV massively by 370%. He was highlighted as the most influential person at the show.

The first ever Korean soloist to debut at No.1 on Billboard Hot 100

BTS Global Charts⁷ @BTSGlobalCharts 'Like Crazy' by Jimin debuts at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart. It's his first No.1, 3rd & highest entry into the chart after 'VIBE' & 'Set Me Free Pt.2'. 'Like Crazy' by Jimin debuts at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart. It's his first No.1, 3rd & highest entry into the chart after 'VIBE' & 'Set Me Free Pt.2'. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/0nNdbGOuZf

Jimin became the first ever Korean soloist in the history of Billboard and K-pop to debut at the No.1 spot on the Billboard Top 100 chart with its latest single Like Crazy in the first week of April. The idol recently released his debut solo album FACE and created many records. His song ranked in the No.1 position on the iTunes charts in over 100 countries.

He recently appeared on many variety and talk shows including Beat Coin, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, SBS’ Inkigayo, Music Bank, and others. He also made an appearance on DdeunDdeun Pinggyeyo’s show alongside fellow BTS member Suga.

BTS’ Jimin is very active on various social media platforms, posting videos of his Like Crazy TikTok dance challenge featuring himself with other stars and fans.

