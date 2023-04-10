On April 7, 2023, Billboard reported that BTS’ Jimin has increased HYBE’s shares by 15%. This came after his song Like Crazy debuted at No.1 on the Hot 100 chart and he emerged as the first Korean soloist to achieve this feat. As soon as the news broke, fans could not contain their excitement and took to Twitter to express their joy, calling the Promise singer the "Biggest Korean soloist."

BTS’ Jimin recently released his first-ever solo debut album FACE consisting of six tracks, including Face-off, Interlude: Dive, Like Crazy, Alone, and both English and Korean versions of Like Crazy. He had previously launched a pre-release track, Set Me Free Pt2.

Fans boast about "Jimin’s ripple effect on the stock prices of major entertainment companies"

As Jimin’s Like Crazy continues to be trending all over the world, he can be seen dominating not only the music charts but also the stock prices and shares of the entertainment companies of South Korea. His solo album FACE debuted at No.2 on the Billboard 200, increasing the shares of his agency.

According to Billboard, HYBE’s shares rose explosively by 15% on Friday, following Like Crazy’s debut at No.1 on the music chart. Previously, on April 5, the shares were marked at 7.5%, which spiked to 5.9% on Friday.

Meanwhile, as per reports, HYBE is the only music company to appear on the Billboard Global Music Index with a double digit increase in its shares in the first week of April.

HYBE stock prices rose by 15% (Image via Billboard)

The agency’s shares rose from 7.5% to 11.43% to 15% within two days of Jimin topping the Billboard Chart at No.1 position. Many fans took to Twitter to express how elated they are about the "ripple effect" Jimin has had on HYBE.

Jimin’s ripple effect isn’t only restricted to HYBE’s shares and stock prices but has also been seen among other agencies in the K-pop industry. According to South Korean media outlet, The Korea Times, SM Entertainment has seen a substantial effect and increase of 1.87% in its stock prices, YG Entertainment has 2.12% rise, and JYP Entertainment has seen an increase of 0.91% in their stock prices.

On the first day of Like Crazy’s release, the song topped the No.1 position on iTunes charts in over 100 countries. It also created history by becoming the first Korean artist to top IFPI’s official MED chart with his single Like Crazy, as reported by Forbes.

Both versions of Like Crazy, English and Korean have surpassed 100 million streams combined on Spotify.

Recent activities of BTS' Jimin

The BTS member is currently occupied with the promotional activities of his solo album FACE and was seen on several famous programs for the same purpose.

He has so far appeared on Beat Coin, Music Bank, and SBS’ Inkigayo where he has performed his solo releases with a lot of enthusiasm. He was also seen talking to Jimmy Fallon and delivering his Like Crazy performance on the American hosts and comedian’s show The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Meanwhile, his song Like Crazy topped the No.1 position on Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first Korean soloist to do so. To thank his fans, he came alive on the same day and interacted with them, constantly expressing how grateful he was and promising that he would work hard. He is also seen doing the Like Crazy challenge on TikTok with several other K-pop stars.

Recently, Studio Choom released a Like Crazy full-focused version of Jimin’s performance on their YouTube channel.

