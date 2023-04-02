“Armystays we keep winning” - K-pop fans ecstatic as Stray Kids’ Felix joins BTS’ Jimin’s Like Crazy challenge

On March 31, 2023, Stray Kids’ Felix took on BTS’ Jimin’s Like Crazy dance challenge and uploaded the video to the group’s TikTok account.

Earlier, Jimin made a guest appearance on Pixid’s Imposter series where an idol or celebrity has to act as an outsider and will be added to the group to try to build a rapport with other members. BTS’ Jimin also did the same and during conversations, he was caught being the imposter.

In the Imposter series, BTS' Jimin gave a shoutout to Stray Kids' Felix while talking to one of the fans present on the show. A fan told the BTS member that she used to be an ARMY but is currently a fan of Stray Kids' Felix. As a result, Jimin told Felix that since she left home (referring to BTS) for a while, and he wants to take her back. The BTS member asked the idol to be "understanding" about the same as he referred to the Stray Kids member using his legal name Yongbok.

In response, Stray Kids members joined the Like Crazy challenge on Tiktok and wrote "Yong-bok Felix" in the caption. According to fans, Felix must have watched the Jimin in the Imposter series episode and is finally responding to him by uploading a TikTok video.

Fans can’t get enough of BTS’ Jimin and Stray Kids’ Felix’s indirect interactions

As BTS’ Jimin was occupied with hilariously answering responses from the chatroom of the Imposter series, he even danced a bit to Stray Kids’ Maniac. The K-pop community is over the moon after these interactions.

The leader of Stray Kids, Bang Chan also stated that just as Jimin recognizes Felix, he wants to be recognized by the Promise singer as well. Fans found the indirect interactions between the groups adorable. It is also important to note that Bang Chang is close friends with BTS’ Jungkook.

Meanwhile, while persuading ex-ARMY to join the fandom again, the Promise singer humbly addressed the Stray Kids member using his legal name, Yong Bok, and said:

“Yongbok-nim, I’m not taking her from you…She left home, so I’m just taking her back for a bit. Please be understanding.”

Meanwhile, as the rapper uploaded the TikTok video, Stray Kids and ARMYs confirmed that the former was responding to Jimin’s request and were elated to see healthy interactions between the idols.

JIMIN DATA @PJM_data



“Yong-bok” Felix ‍ senior cover



Felix from Stray Kids posted a TikTok doing the “Like Crazy” challenge!“Yong-bok” Felixsenior cover Felix from Stray Kids posted a TikTok doing the “Like Crazy” challenge!“Yong-bok” Felix ☀️🐈‍⬛💙 senior cover https://t.co/prAWdgcTOW

🌕 𝐋𝐞𝐱𝐢 *⁠.⁠✧ | fan acc @namchanhyung FELIX WROTE "Yongbok" IN CAPTION MY HEART 🤧 I really need Felix to do it with Jimin for real pls NOBODY TALK TO ME I HAVE MY BTS SKZ CRUMBSFELIX WROTE "Yongbok" IN CAPTION MY HEART 🤧 I really need Felix to do it with Jimin for real pls NOBODY TALK TO ME I HAVE MY BTS SKZ CRUMBS 😭😭😭 FELIX WROTE "Yongbok" IN CAPTION MY HEART 🤧 I really need Felix to do it with Jimin for real pls 😭 https://t.co/53L5AbrJKo

chim is ia @minimoni_jams jimin dancing to maniac when it's on felix's verse im the happiest I've ever been jimin dancing to maniac when it's on felix's verse im the happiest I've ever been https://t.co/14fJNshWio

leti⁷ @raplinegold its so nice to see an idol who respects and admires bts to this level, look at bangchan so happy about jimin doing the maniac dance and shouting out felix, THE LEVEL OF ADMIRATION IN THIS VIDEO i had a smile on the entire time “they’re etheral” its so nice to see an idol who respects and admires bts to this level, look at bangchan so happy about jimin doing the maniac dance and shouting out felix, THE LEVEL OF ADMIRATION IN THIS VIDEO i had a smile on the entire time “they’re etheral” https://t.co/WKblWnLQLL

Anne @glowmingi LEE FELIX LIKE CRAZY CHALLENGE? Jimin would be so proud of his yongbokie LEE FELIX LIKE CRAZY CHALLENGE? Jimin would be so proud of his yongbokie 😭 https://t.co/3tpJF2AUpT

nabihah⁷🪞 @taesfolklore OMG FELIX MADE THE LIKE CRAZY TIKTOK?!?!! IT'S SO GOOD!! okay but can we also get jimin doing one with felix?? i totally see it happening bc jimin knows yongbok-nim hehe OMG FELIX MADE THE LIKE CRAZY TIKTOK?!?!! IT'S SO GOOD!! okay but can we also get jimin doing one with felix?? i totally see it happening bc jimin knows yongbok-nim hehe https://t.co/d9tBHwaB2j

🍀hyunjin is home🍀 @maybedora1 @PJM_data oh wow so felix really did the challenge, he knows too about jimin mentioning him🤣 please jype if there’s any chance let them do this challenge together @stay_support @PJM_data oh wow so felix really did the challenge, he knows too about jimin mentioning him🤣 please jype if there’s any chance let them do this challenge together @stay_support

BTS’ Jimin appeared on the show's Imposter series to promote his first-ever solo debut album FACE. He has been seen delivering performances on different programs including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Beat Coin, Music Bank, and more.

Meanwhile, Stary Kids are currently on their second World Tour Maniac, which started on April 29, 2022, and they recently held a concert in Bulacan, Philippine Arena. The group will finally conclude their tour in Los Angeles on April 2, 2023.

More about Stray Kids' Felix and BTS' Jimin

abby⁷₈🪞(semi ia) @hyuntetee seeing jimin and felix in one frame when?! seeing jimin and felix in one frame when?! https://t.co/wCMWqYoPLS

Under JYP Entertainment, the Stray Kids member is an Australian by nationality but is currently an idol based in South Korea. He is the main rapper and dancer of the group. He has been credited with songs including Deep End, Because, Glow, Taste, and others.

BTS’ Jimin is the main vocalist and dancer under Big Hit Entertainment and is known for a number of songs including Promise, Christmas Love, Magic Shop, and others. Meanwhile, his latest releases include Like Crazy, Set Me Free Pt.2, Alone, Face-Off, and more. Fans are currently praising the member for his latest solo album and range of vocals.

