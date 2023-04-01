“I came to support Jimin”: BTS’ j-hope showcases support for the Like Crazy singer on Music Bank

On March 31, 2023, BTS’ Jimin finally delivered his highly-anticipated performance on the popular KBS program Music Bank. On the same day, it was also announced that the BTS member is the K-chart winner of the last week of March 2023, leaving fans delighted.

As Jimin made his way to Music Bank’s set, he was joined by none other than fellow BTS member j-hope, who came out of his car and waved at fans. In videos surfacing on social media, j-hope can be seen supporting the Promise singer in the most adorable manner on the show.

As soon as the videos went viral on the internet, ARMYs did not hesitate to express their joy on Twitter. Many were ecstatic about the unexpected appearance of j-hope and posted about the same on social media:

Fans left emotional as BTS’ j-hope hugs Jimin after KBS performance

The highlight of the evening took place after the program ended, when j-hope was seen running towards Jimin and locking him in an embrace. Fans went wild watching their favorite idols hug on stage.

After the Music Bank program ended, both j-hope and the Promise singer came out together and waved back at the cheering crowd with wide smiles. While the two headed back in different cars, fans were delighted to see them together after such a long time.

The internet broke after pictures and videos of the BTS members supporting each other went viral. The fandom flooded social media with posts about the same.

Jimin released his first ever solo debut album, FACE, on March 24, 2023, with six tracks and an official music video for Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt.2. Within the first day of its release, Like Crazy topped the No.1 position on the iTunes charts in an overall hundred countries.

The Promise singer recently attended the Korean variety program Beat Coin and the American talk show, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where he even performed Like Crazy for the first time.

More about the two BTS members

Both the aforementioned members of BTS have now launched their solo albums successfully. While the former’s solo album goes by the title FACE, the latter's is titled Jack In The Box. The duo have also been announced as brand ambassadors for the luxury brand.

j-hope has become the global ambassador for Louis Vuitton, while the Promise singer has been named as the global ambassador for Dior and Tiffiany & Co.

It has also been confirmed that Jimin singer will be giving a performance on the SBS music program Inkigayo. BTS’ j-hope revealed through a Weverse live that his military enlistment date has been set and he will soon join to serve his country. While he could not reveal the exact date, he added that he would keep ARMYs informed.

